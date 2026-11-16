

Revenues of $397 million increased 33%

Gross profit of $138 million, or 34.9% of revenue, increased 48%

Net income of $82 million, or $2.23 per diluted share(1), increased 59%

New orders(2) totaled $710 million, an increase of 162%, representing a fourth-quarter book-to-bill ratio(3) of 1.8x

Backlog(4) as of September 30, 2026 totaled $2.7 billion, an increase of 96%

Cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2026 totaled $861 million Powell was awarded two mega(5) orders during the fiscal fourth quarter, one in the LNG end market amounting to approximately $250 million and a data center order valued at approximately $85 million

Full Year Key Highlights



Revenues totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 14%

Gross profit of $393 million, or 31.3% of revenue, increased 21%

Net income of $221 million, or $6.04 per diluted share(1), increased 22% New orders(2) totaled $2.6 billion, an increase of 124%, representing a full-year book-to-bill ratio(3) of 2.0x

Brett A. Cope, Powell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an exceptional year of progress for Powell. We generated $710 million of new orders(2) in the quarter, with the Oil and Gas market making a substantial contribution, bringing total Fiscal 2026 new orders(2) to a record $2.6 billion. The quarter included two mega(5) orders, one in the LNG end market and the other in the data center market, each reflecting the scale of our project capabilities and the trust our customers place in our team. Our employees continued to drive productivity improvements across our operations while navigating macro inflationary pressures and advancing our plans to thoughtfully expand capacity. This disciplined approach contributed to a full-year Fiscal 2026 gross margin of 31.3%, a 190-basis-point improvement compared with the prior year. At the same time, we ended the year with record backlog(4) of $2.7 billion and a full-year book-to-bill ratio(3) of 2.0x.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenues totaled $397 million, an increase of 33% compared to $298 million in the prior year, and a sequential increase of 27% compared to $312 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026. The year-over-year growth was driven by higher revenue levels from the Commercial and Other Industrial market, which grew 179%, as well as from the Oil and Gas and Electric Utility markets, which grew 24% and 22%, respectively. This was partially offset by lower revenue within the Petrochemical and Light Rail Traction Power markets, which declined 49% and 24%, respectively.

Gross profit of $138 million, or 34.9% of revenue, increased 48% compared to $94 million, or 31.4% of revenue, in the prior year and increased sequentially by 45% compared to $95 million, or 30.6% of revenue, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026. The increases in gross profit were driven in large part by volume leverage, strong project execution, and a continued strong but stable pricing environment.

New orders(2) totaled $710 million compared with $271 million in the prior year and $934 million in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026, representing a fourth-quarter book-to-bill ratio(3) of 1.8x. The year-over-year increase was well balanced across the markets that we serve, with particularly strong order activity in the Oil and Gas and Commercial and Other Industrial markets. During the quarter, the Company booked two mega(5) orders, one in the LNG end market for approximately $250 million and another in the data center market for approximately $85 million.

Backlog(4) totaled $2.7 billion as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 13% compared to $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2026 and an increase of 96% compared to $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Net income of $82 million, or $2.23 per diluted share(1), increased 59% compared to $51 million, or $1.41 per diluted share(1), in the prior year, and increased 56% compared to $52 million, or $1.42 per diluted share(1), in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results

Revenues totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 14% compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year. The growth was primarily driven by higher revenue levels across the Commercial and Other Industrial and Electric Utility markets, growing 65% and 21%, respectively, as well as an increase of 10% in the Oil and Gas market versus the prior year. These gains were modestly offset by revenue declines in the Petrochemical and Light Rail Traction Power markets of 42% and 11%, respectively, compared to Fiscal 2025.

Gross profit of $393 million, or 31.3% of revenues, increased 21% compared to $324 million, or 29.4% of revenues, in Fiscal 2025. The improvement in gross margin was driven by the same factors mentioned above.

New orders(2) totaled $2.6 billion and increased 124% compared to net new orders of $1.2 billion in Fiscal 2025, representing a full-year book-to-bill ratio(3) of 2.0x. The increase was driven largely by increased commercial activity across our Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Electric Utility, and Commercial and Other Industrial markets, and was partially offset by lower order activity in the Light Rail Traction Power market.

Net income of $221 million, or $6.04 per diluted share(1), increased 22% compared to $181 million, or $4.95 per diluted share(1), in Fiscal 2025.

OUTLOOK

Cope added,“Our core end markets remain active and are supported by diverse demand drivers which include the expanding role of U.S. LNG in the global energy landscape, the future investment expected across the North American electric utility power generation and delivery infrastructure, as well as continued momentum in data center demand. Our focus remains on ensuring that Powell is well positioned to capture and deliver critical customer equipment needs to address these secular tailwinds driving the growing demand for electrical distribution equipment and solutions.”

Michael Metcalf, Powell's Chief Financial Officer, commented,“We are very pleased with our financial performance in Fiscal 2026, as well as the composition, margin profile and mix of our backlog(4) entering Fiscal 2027. Looking ahead, we expect the demand across our key end markets to remain healthy, and we are optimistic that the momentum we experienced throughout Fiscal 2026 will continue into Fiscal 2027. Notwithstanding our seasonally slower first fiscal quarter, we believe that the margin profile recognized on a Fiscal 2026 total year basis is sustainable in Fiscal 2027, as the pricing environment remains stable and we continue to demonstrate supply chain and execution efficiencies, supporting a favorable outlook for Fiscal 2027.”

CONFERENCE CALL

Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) at least 10 minutes before the call begins and ask for the Powell Industries conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 24, 2026 and may be accessed by calling 1-855-669-9658 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 3105582#.

Investors, analysts and the general public will also have the opportunity to listen to the conference call over the Internet by visiting powellind.com. To listen to the live call on the web, please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call begins to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately twelve months at powellind.com.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. Powell Industries, Inc. primarily serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, the electric utility market, and commercial and other industrial markets. Beyond these major markets, we also provide products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities. We are continuously developing new channels to electrical markets through original equipment manufacturers and distribution market channels. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Any forward-looking statements in the preceding paragraphs of this release, including those related to our outlook and expectations regarding the markets that we serve, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. In the course of operations, we are subject to certain risk factors, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industrial conditions, international political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials, the impact of tariffs and execution of business strategy. In addition, our backlog(4) may not be indicative of future operating results as orders may be canceled or modified by our customers and associated backlog may not be recognized as revenue on the timeline we expect or at all. For further information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), copies of which are available from the Company without charge.

Investors should note that we announce material financial information in SEC filings, press releases and public conference calls. Based on guidance from the SEC, we may use the Investors section of our website to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. The information on our website is not part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.