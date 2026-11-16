Third Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenue

Second fiscal quarter revenue rose 28.6% year-over-year and 8.6% sequentially to a record $17.6 million, Roadzen's third consecutive quarter of record revenue, and first fiscal half revenue rose approximately 37.6% to a record $33.8 million from $24.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2026.

First Positive Adjusted EBITDA1 Quarter in Company History

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter totaled $(4.1) million. Adjusted EBITDA1 turned positive at $0.01 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 marking Roadzen's ninth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA improvement.

India Subsidiary Financing at a ~$300 Million Post-Money Valuation

Subsequent to quarter-end, Roadzen announced an approximately $10 million (₹94 crore) equity financing for its India subsidiary, Roadzen AI Limited, at an approximately $300 million post-money valuation. The financing is structured as straight common equity at the Indian subsidiary, and proceeds will support growth and strengthen the balance sheet. The financing is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

On Track Toward a $100 Million-Plus Run Rate

Roadzen exited the quarter at an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $70.3 million and continues to expect to exit fiscal 2027 at a $100 million-plus annualized run rate, supported by contracted revenue ramping across the group and the pending acquisition of a European MGA expected to add approximately $18–20 million of annual revenue.

Expanding Operating Leverage as Revenue Growth Outpaces Expenses

Gross profit grew 34.9% to $10.3 million, outpacing revenue growth, while gross margin expanded approximately 275 basis points to 58.5%. Operating loss narrowed 24.0% to $2.5 million, with operating margin improving approximately 1,000 basis points to (14.4)%.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the“Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2026, the second quarter and first half of its fiscal year 2027.

“This is the quarter we have been building toward for two years. Roadzen generated positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time in its history, on record revenue of $17.6 million, our third record quarter in a row, after nine consecutive quarters of disciplined improvement,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen.“We got here while still growing first-half revenue by roughly 38%, which tells us the operating model works at scale and that the revenue we add from here should carry more margin than the revenue that got us to Adjusted EBITDA breakeven.”

Malhotra continued,“We process more than three million claims a year, our driver-safety AI runs across billions of miles of real-world driving, and our AI agents now do work inside inspection, claims and repair that used to take weeks, and that is the engine behind these numbers. With the pending acquisition and the more than $30 million of revenue we announced in the first quarter ramping up, we have line of sight to exiting fiscal 2027 at a $100 million-plus annualized run rate, and our job now is to expand from breakeven into sustained profitability.”

“Turning Adjusted EBITDA positive reflects the operating leverage we have built across the group, with revenue up 28.6% year-over-year while operating expenses grew 19.1%,” stated Jean-Noël Gallardo, CFO of Roadzen.“Our priorities for the second half are clear: hold Adjusted EBITDA positive, convert it into operating cash flow, and close the European acquisition.”

Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2027 Financial Highlights

Revenue and Key Performance Indicators:



Revenue for the second quarter totaled a record $17.6 million, the Company's third consecutive quarter of record revenue, an increase of approximately $3.9 million, or 28.6%, over the prior-year quarter, and 8.6% over the $16.2 million reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2026 was a record $33.8 million, an increase of approximately $9.3 million, or 37.6%, over the same period last year.

Brokerage revenue increased 43.4% to $8.4 million and IaaS revenue grew 17.4% to $9.2 million; brokerage represented 47.8% of second-quarter revenue, with IaaS accounting for the remaining 52.2%. First-half brokerage and IaaS revenue increased 35.9% to $15.7 million and 39.2% to $18.0 million, respectively.

As of September 30, 2026, Roadzen had 62 insurance customer agreements, 101 automotive customer agreements and approximately 4,290 agent and fleet customer agreements, compared with 61 insurance, 96 automotive and approximately 4,240 agent and fleet customers as of June 30, 2026.

Roadzen's brokerage business sold 187,454 policies during the second quarter, generating approximately $23.8 million of Gross Written Premium (“GWP”), compared with 116,528 policies and $12.4 million of GWP in the same quarter last year and 165,181 policies and $25.6 million sequentially. First-half brokerage activity totaled 352,634 policies and approximately $49.4 million in GWP.

In the IaaS business, 1,816,011 claims, roadside assistance events and vehicle inspections were conducted during the quarter, compared with 754,207 in the same quarter last year and 1,406,382 sequentially. Gross margin for the quarter was 58.5%, compared with 55.7% in the same quarter last year.

Operating Expenses:



Cost of Services increased 20.6% year-over-year to $7.3 million for the quarter and 35.2% to $14.2 million year to date, below revenue growth of 28.6% for the quarter and 37.6% year to date. As a percentage of revenue, Cost of Services declined to 41.5% from 44.3% a year earlier.

Operating expenses excluding Cost of Services and Depreciation and Amortization increased 19.1% to $12.2 million for the quarter. For the first half, comparable expenses increased 17.1% to $22.2 million, significantly below revenue growth, demonstrating greater operating efficiency as Roadzen scales. Second-quarter operating loss narrowed 24.0% to $2.5 million from $3.3 million a year earlier, with operating margin improving approximately 1,000 basis points to (14.4)% from (24.4)%. First-half operating loss narrowed 30.4% to ($4.1) million from ($5.9) million, with operating margin improving to (12.1)% from (23.9)%.

Profitability and Net Results:



Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter totaled $(4.1) million, or $(0.05) per share, compared with $(2.1) million, or $(0.03) per share, in the same quarter last year, and narrowed 58% sequentially from $(9.8) million. Results included approximately $2.8 million in net interest expense, $0.4 million in fair-value gains and $0.6 million in other income. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $0.01 million, compared with a loss of $(1.1) million in the prior-year quarter and $(0.37) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 - the Company's first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and its ninth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA improvement. First-half Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 85.4% to $(0.37) million from $(2.5) million in the same period last year, an improvement of approximately $2.1 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital:



Total assets were $49.7 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $52.7 million at March 31, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents were $3.8 million, compared with $6.6 million at fiscal year-end. Accounts receivable increased 41.4% to $10.6 million from $7.5 million at March 31, 2026.

Total liabilities were $83.2 million, compared with $79.2 million at fiscal year-end, while aggregate borrowings increased approximately $0.3 million, or 1.0%, to $33.6 million. Higher current maturities primarily reflect reclassification of existing obligations from long-term debt, including the $11.5 million Mizuho senior secured facility. Net cash used in operating activities declined 3.6% to $8.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2026, despite 37.6% revenue growth. Operating cash consumption improved to 25.7% of revenue from 36.7% a year earlier, an approximately 11-percentage-point improvement.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Strategic and Operational Highlights



VehicleCare, Roadzen's AI-enabled claims-to-repair and embedded-insurance business, continued its rapid scale-up and remains on course to grow revenue more than tenfold this fiscal year.

drivebuddyAI, the only driver-safety platform validated under both India's AIS-184 standard and the EU's GSR 2144 regulation, continued to scale against safety mandates covering more than one million new commercial vehicles in India annually, building on the $5.3 million contract covering 3,600 electric buses and trucks announced earlier in fiscal 2027.

Roadzen is awaiting regulatory approvals for its acquisition of a leading European MGA specializing in short-term car rental insurance, which is expected to add approximately $18–20 million in annual revenue and $1.6–2.0 million in EBITDA. Roadzen's agentic AI platform continued to move work from people to agents across inspection, claims and repair, cutting claims-to-repair cycle times from roughly six weeks to 48 hours for most claims, drawing on more than three million claims processed annually and billions of miles of real-world driving data.

Subsequent Financial Events

India Subsidiary Financing:

On November 16, 2026, Roadzen announced an approximately $10 million (₹94 crore) common-equity financing for its India subsidiary, Roadzen AI Limited (formerly Roadzen Technologies Limited), at an approximately $300 million post-money valuation. Structured as straight common equity, the financing carries no direct dilution at the Nasdaq-listed parent and is expected to close in approximately two weeks, subject to customary closing conditions. Roadzen Inc., the Nasdaq-listed parent, will own approximately 89% of the Indian entity following completion. Proceeds will support growth and strengthen the balance-sheet.



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About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients - from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents - use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world's top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 450 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., India and China. Learn more at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including statements regarding our expected revenue run rate and path to profitability, our ability to sustain positive Adjusted EBITDA and generate operating cash flow, the closing, timing, size and use of proceeds of the India subsidiary financing, the completion and expected contribution of the pending European MGA acquisition, the ramp of contracted revenue, expected growth at VehicleCare and drivebuddyAI, expansion of U.S. commercial sales, our corporate structure, our anticipated strategy, and future operating results. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,” and“continue,” or the negative of such terms. Factors that might cause a discrepancy include our inability to obtain consent of our senior lender to complete the India financing described in this release, as well as those described under“Risk Factors” in our SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K filed on June 29, 2026, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise them.

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