Roadzen Delivers First Positive Adjusted EBITDA Quarter In Company History On Record Revenue Of $17.6 Million, Up 28.6% Year-Over-Year
|Roadzen Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in US $, except share count)
|Particulars
|As of September 30, 2026
|As of March 31, 2026
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,798,064
|6,578,594
|Accounts receivable, net
|10,605,587
|7,500,439
|Inventories
|387,009
|116,555
|Prepayments and other current assets
|12,285,669
|17,833,119
|Investments
|288,875
|229,994
|Total current assets
|27,365,204
|32,258,701
|Non current assets
|Restricted cash
|218,470
|222,026
|Property and equipment, net
|720,950
|536,997
|Goodwill
|7,563,954
|7,616,973
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,959,567
|1,374,147
|Intangible assets, net
|10,868,244
|9,651,915
|Other long-term assets
|1,047,619
|997,802
|Total Non current assets
|22,378,804
|20,399,860
|Total assets
|49,744,008
|52,658,561
|Liabilities and shareholders' Equity/(Deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|25,772,912
|9,829,713
|Short-term borrowings
|7,558,500
|7,843,267
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|34,396,718
|30,245,947
|Derivative warrant liabilities
|2,175,953
|1,987,003
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|620,938
|325,255
|Other current liabilities
|9,655,576
|8,072,789
|Total current liabilities
|80,180,597
|58,303,974
|Non current liabilities
|Long-term borrowings
|294,874
|15,612,108
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,072,470
|699,817
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,615,940
|4,561,246
|Total Non current liabilities
|2,983,284
|20,873,171
|Total liabilities
|83,163,881
|79,177,145
|Commitments and contingencies (refer note 21)
|Shareholders' Equity/(Deficit)
|Ordinary Shares and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share, 220,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026; 85,295,834 and 79,695,672 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 respectively
|119,271,010
|112,128,293
|Accumulated deficit
|(260,058,012
|)
|(246,224,660
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(1,377,007
|)
|(1,299,868
|)
|Other components of equity
|105,657,703
|105,747,998
|Total shareholders' deficit
|(36,506,306
|)
|(29,648,237
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|3,086,433
|3,129,653
|Total deficit
|(33,419,873
|)
|(26,518,584
|)
|Total liabilities and Total Deficit
|49,744,008
|52,658,561
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|Roadzen Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in US $, except share count)
|Particulars
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the six months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|17,585,523
|13,679,267
|33,779,847
|24,544,813
|Costs and expenses:
|-
|Cost of services
|7,304,373
|6,057,579
|14,228,162
|10,527,032
|Research and development
|394,630
|148,529
|813,745
|230,063
|Sales and marketing
|7,737,345
|6,252,328
|14,943,472
|12,384,339
|General and administrative
|4,026,440
|3,806,800
|6,485,164
|6,384,698
|Depreciation and amortization
|657,545
|750,207
|1,387,061
|875,206
|Total costs and expenses
|20,120,333
|17,015,443
|37,857,604
|30,401,338
|Loss from operations
|(2,534,810
|)
|(3,336,176
|)
|(4,077,757
|)
|(5,856,525
|)
|Interest expense (net)
|(2,761,762
|)
|(1,249,540
|)
|(5,616,461
|)
|(2,190,859
|)
|Fair value gains/(losses) in financial instruments carried at fair value
|395,161
|1,067,732
|(6,815,704
|)
|556,194
|Other income (net)
|626,614
|1,353,929
|2,464,371
|1,306,007
|Total other income/(expense)
|(1,739,987
|)
|1,172,121
|(9,967,794
|)
|(328,658
|)
|(Loss)/Income before income tax expense
|(4,274,797
|)
|(2,164,055
|)
|(14,045,551
|)
|(6,185,183
|)
|Less: income tax (benefit)/expense
|(104,717
|)
|10,826
|(111,337
|)
|90,805
|Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest
|(4,170,080
|)
|(2,174,881
|)
|(13,934,214
|)
|(6,275,988
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|(86,601
|)
|(66,777
|)
|(56,361
|)
|(162,114
|)
|Net Loss attributable to Ordinary shareholders
|(4,083,479
|)
|(2,108,104
|)
|(13,877,853
|)
|(6,113,874
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to Ordinary shareholders
|Basic and diluted
|(0.05
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.17
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share
|84,911,075
|75,671,838
|83,818,148
|75,671,838
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|Roadzen Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|(in US $, except share count)
|Particulars
|For the Period ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net Loss attributable to Ordinary shareholders
|(13,877,853
|)
|(6,113,874
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,387,061
|875,206
|Stock based compensation
|247,958
|133,734
|Deferred income taxes
|(130,320
|)
|(1,263
|)
|Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(profit)
|(65,305
|)
|(62,074
|)
|Expenses settled through issuance of equity equity shares
|866,786
|-
|Fair value losses/(profits) in financial instruments carried at fair value
|6,815,704
|(556,194
|)
|Expected credit loss (net of reversal)
|172,724
|25,572
|Balances written off/(back)
|(1,793,721
|)
|(1,331,258
|)
|Net total loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|(56,361
|)
|(162,114
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions:
|Inventories
|(270,454
|)
|(11,340
|)
|Accounts receivables, net
|(4,381,760
|)
|417,176
|Prepayments and other assets
|(2,082,444
|)
|(6,073,975
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,784,029
|3,107,115
|Other liabilities
|2,707,332
|754,275
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(8,676,624
|)
|(8,999,014
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment & intangible assets
|(1,333,299
|)
|(355,635
|)
|Consideration paid for business acquired in prior year
|(925,000
|)
|-
|Investment in mutual funds and bonds
|(58,881
|)
|(28,213
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,317,180
|)
|(383,848
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares
|7,460,000
|3,694,459
|Proceeds from issue of equity shares of subsidiary
|-
|5,778,944
|Net proceeds/(payments) from borrowings
|749,718
|(941,862
|)
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|8,209,718
|8,531,541
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|-
|62,972
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash)
|(2,784,086
|)
|(788,349
|)
|Cash acquired in business combination
|-
|928,074
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (including restricted cash)
|6,800,620
|5,053,654
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (including restricted cash)
|4,016,534
|5,193,379
|Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,798,064
|4,973,633
|Restricted cash
|218,470
|219,746
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|4,016,534
|5,193,379
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|2,999,719
|1,707,711
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Consideration payable in connection with acquisitions
|1,024,926
|488,000
|Interest accrued on borrowings
|4,746,930
|2,652,119
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and certain other items from reported net profit or loss. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA aids investors by providing an operating profit/loss without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization and certain non-recurring and other items to help clarify sustainability and trends affecting the business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flows provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. These limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
The following table reconciles our net loss reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA:
|For the three months ended September 30,
|Particulars
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|(4,083,479
|)
|(2,108,104
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Other (income)/expense net
|(626,614
|)
|(1,353,929
|)
|Interest (income)/expense
|2,761,762
|1,249,540
|Fair value changes in financial instruments carried at fair value
|(395,161
|)
|(1,067,732
|)
|Tax (benefit)/expense
|(104,717
|)
|10,826
|Depreciation and amortization
|657,545
|750,207
|Stock based compensation expense
|88,831
|62,381
|Non-cash expenses
|1,287,474
|132,841
|Non-recurring expenses
|422,560
|1,231,747
|Adjusted EBITDA
|8,201
|(1,092,224
|)
|For the Six months ended September 30,
|Particulars
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|(13,877,853
|)
|(6,113,874
|)
|Adjusted for:
|-
|-
|Other (income)/expense net
|(2,464,371
|)
|(1,306,007
|)
|Interest (income)/expense
|5,616,461
|2,190,859
|Fair value changes in financial instruments carried at fair value
|6,815,704
|(556,194
|)
|Tax (benefit)/expense
|(111,337
|)
|90,805
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,387,061
|875,206
|Stock based compensation expense
|247,958
|133,739
|Non-cash expenses
|530,106
|439,555
|Non-recurring expenses
|1,490,462
|1,747,849
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(365,809
|)
|(2,498,062
|)
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for more information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
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