"Third quarter revenue came in at $1.35 million, above the approximately $1 million we previewed in October, but what matters most this quarter is what we built," said Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut. "Our core business, the products we make in our own plant, is on track to grow more than 40% this year. Our non-core prune resale business helped fund our factory in 2025, but it is not what we built this company to do, so we exited it. In October, our plant produced at an annualized pace of approximately $30 million, above our estimated breakeven level, and our revenue is shifting to recurring programs. We also received a first order from another leading warehouse club chain, an important new customer. We expect to announce additional new orders over the coming months as purchase orders are finalized. We expect a record fourth quarter, and we are targeting 2027 revenue of more than $30 million."

"Adjusted gross margin improved to 14.8% in the third quarter, up from 12.9% in the first half of the year," said John Dalfonsi, Chief Financial Officer of BranchOut. "While transitory, cyclical El Niño weather has caused a near-term increase in ingredient costs for certain fruits, including blueberries, strawberries and mango which may temporarily affect margins, we expect our long-term cost structure to be much stronger as in-season, contracted raw materials replace spot purchases. In 2027, we plan to put in place a revolving credit facility with a commercial bank and convert our $4.0 million senior secured note into a term loan, and we are in discussions with banks. Based on our current model, we do not expect to need additional capital in 2027."

Growth Pipeline



Warehouse club: plans a rotation of Crunchy Cheese Sticks in mid-2027, a second product line with the Company's largest retail customer

Mainstream grocery: two new distributors are signing on to take the Company's fruit line into mainstream grocery

Convenience stores: the cheese line is planned to launch in the convenience store channel in 2027 Europe: following its first European trade show in Paris, with a second in Germany this month, the Company is seeing interest from large distributors and retailers in what it believes may be a larger dried fruit market than the U.S.



Business Highlights



Scale: expanded preprocessing and a second 120kW REV machine lifted output approximately 80% from July to September and drove record October production of 71,400 kilograms, approximately 30% above estimated breakeven of approximately 55,000 kilograms per month (approximately $22 million in annual revenue at recent costs); the Company's objective is approximately 90,000 to 100,000 kilograms per month within its existing facility

Recurring revenue: Crunchy Fruit Chips are an everyday item in 309 locations of a leading warehouse club chain, and five branded products are on shelf at a national mass retailer; with contracted ingredient orders, these programs are expected to establish a revenue base of approximately $4 million per quarter entering 2027

Ingredients: a major customer expanded its program by approximately $3 million through the first half of 2027; ingredient revenue is expected to grow from approximately $2 million in 2025 to more than $10 million in 2027

New customer: a leading warehouse club chain placed its first order, for strawberries delivering in the first quarter of 2027, expanding BranchOut's presence in the warehouse club channel Products in test that could become everyday items: Tropical Fruit Mix (approximately $2 million club order shipping in December), Crunchy Cheese Sticks (November discount variety store channel test that could lead to an approximately $5 million annual program) and Dried Cheesecake Snacks (launching for the holidays in a leading warehouse club chain's stores across the Texas region)



Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net revenue of $1.35 million decreased 57.6% versus the prior-year period. Core manufactured product revenue was $1.31 million versus $2.29 million, as earlier in the year orders rolled off before ordering patterns for new everyday products were established. Ingredient customers moved deliveries into the fourth quarter while increasing their total orders, and approximately $390,000 of club shipments moved into early October.

Gross loss was $0.07 million versus gross profit of $0.54 million. Gross margin was (5.1)% versus 16.9%, reflecting air shipments that were required to fulfill orders on time, a one-time inventory adjustment at our outsourced packaging company and the effect of purchasing raw materials at spot prices. Adjusted gross margin was 14.8% versus 37.4%.

Operating expenses of $1.77 million decreased 8.4%, on lower research and development and advertising, and included $0.4 million of idle capacity expense.

Other income of $0.3 million consisted of tariff refunds.

Net loss was $1.7 million versus $1.6 million. Net loss per share was $(0.10) versus $(0.14). EBITDA loss was $0.991 million versus $1.234 million.

Nine-Month 2026 Summary

Net revenue of $8.4 million decreased 12.7%. Core manufactured product revenue increased 13.1% to $7.4 million, while non-core resale revenue declined to $1.4 million from $3.4 million.

Gross margin was 5.1% versus 17.1%. Adjusted gross margin was 13.2% versus 29.7%.

Operating expenses of $6.5 million increased 29.1%, primarily on idle capacity expense of $1.4 million versus $0.8 million and a $0.3 million legal settlement with the Company's former Chief Financial Officer.

Net loss was $6.2 million versus $4.1 million. Net loss per share was $(0.41) in both periods.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $0.4 million, accounts receivable of $1.2 million and inventory of $6.3 million, including $4.7 million of work in progress for customer orders. Working capital was $1.9 million, compared to negative $0.6 million at December 31, 2025. Total debt was $8.1 million, including a $4.0 million Kaufman Kapital senior secured note due January 2027 and a $2.9 million Kaufman Kapital convertible note due December 2027. In 2027, the Company plans to put in place a revolving credit facility with a commercial bank and convert the senior secured note into a term loan.

Nine-month cash used in operations was $8.2 million, including approximately $3.9 million invested in inventory, and capital expenditures were $0.9 million. The Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $3.2 million in August and approximately $5.75 million in October, after quarter end, and had approximately 19.6 million shares outstanding following the October offering.

Outlook

Based on current booked orders and anticipated delivery schedules, the Company expects:



Fourth quarter 2026 net revenue of approximately $6 million to $7 million, an increase of 50% to 75% compared to the prior-year period; most has been delivered or is in production for delivery by December 31, 2026, and with many deliveries scheduled late in the year, a portion could shift into the first quarter of 2027

Full-year 2026 net revenue of approximately $14.4 million to $15.4 million, up approximately 5% to 12% from $13.7 million in 2025

Full-year 2026 core revenue of approximately $13.0 million to $14.0 million, up approximately 41% to 52% from approximately $9.2 million in 2025; non-core resale revenue of approximately $1.4 million in 2026 versus approximately $4.5 million in 2025, with none expected going forward

Recurring revenue base of approximately $4 million per quarter expected entering 2027; ingredient revenue expected to roughly triple to approximately $6 million to $7 million in 2026 and exceed $10 million in 2027

Monthly production of approximately 60,000 to 70,000 kilograms in the fourth quarter

Full-year 2027 net revenue target of more than $30 million, based on existing everyday programs, contracted ingredient orders and current production capacity; quarterly revenue may vary with the timing of customer orders and deliveries, and as the Company sees it now, first quarter 2027 revenue will likely be lower than fourth quarter 2026 revenue 2027 priorities: packaging operating in the Peru facility by March 31, 2027, with approximately 80% of packing done in Peru by year-end 2027; three new customers; and U.S. operating expenses of approximately $275,000 per month or less



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results today, Monday, November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, featuring prepared remarks from Eric Healy, Chief Executive Officer, and John Dalfonsi, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Participants can dial 877-407-9039 (U.S.) or 201-689-8470 (international) approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call. A live webcast will be available at .

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering access ID 13763869, or by webcast at the same link.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its REV Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut's technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit .

Investor Contacts

Brett Maas, Hayden IR, (646) 536-7331, ...

James Carbonara, Hayden IR, (646) 755-7412, ...

Defined Terms and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Production: kilograms of finished dehydrated product accepted for sale at the Company's facility in Pisco, Peru. Production figures, including the estimated breakeven level, are measured on this basis.

Manufactured product revenue: revenue from products manufactured at the Company's facility in Pisco, Peru, before slotting fees, discounts, and allowances, as presented in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Third-party manufactured product revenue consists of products sourced from contract manufacturers, primarily prune products that the customer discontinued in 2026.

Core and non-core revenue: core revenue is net revenue from products manufactured at the Company's REV facility in Pisco, Peru. Non-core revenue is revenue from the Company's former resale business, primarily prune products bought from a third-party producer and resold, which the Company exited in 2026. Full-year amounts are estimates based on fourth quarter guidance and the Company's reported revenue by manufacturing source.

This press release includes adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation included in cost of goods sold and air freight related to customer fulfillment timing requirements; for 2025 periods, adjusted gross profit also excludes U.S. import duties paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act that were subsequently refunded. Adjusted gross margin is adjusted gross profit divided by net revenue. Management believes these measures provide additional visibility into the underlying manufacturing economics of the Company's operations by excluding non-cash depreciation and unusual air freight costs incurred on compressed fulfillment timelines, which are not expected to recur at similar levels. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, gross profit and gross margin prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "position," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Financial Tables

BranchOut Food Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)