MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as“Navigator Gas” or the“Company”) (NYSE: NVGS) announces that at a special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on November 16, 2026, the Company's shareholders approved the proposal to approve and adopt the previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the“Merger Agreement”), dated October 8, 2026, among the Company, Navigator Gas plc, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the“New Parent”), and Navigator Gas Merger Co Inc., a Marshall Islands corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of the New Parent (the“Merger Sub”), and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger (as defined below).

Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger, the Company will merge with the Merger Sub (the“Merger”), with Merger Sub continuing to exist as a wholly owned subsidiary of the New Parent, and each share of common stock of the Company (“Common Shares”) will be converted into one ordinary share of New Parent.

If and when completed, the New Parent will become the publicly traded parent company of the Navigator group of companies and intends to list its ordinary shares on the NYSE under the existing 'NVGS' ticker symbol.

Completion of the Merger is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set out in the Merger Agreement. The Company will work towards satisfying all other conditions precedent to the Merger set out in the Merger Agreement, and completing the Merger as quickly as practicable.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Gas is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas' fleet consists of 46 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 18 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas' Common Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“NVGS”.

For media enquiries or further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Alexander Walster

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Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK

Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Navigator Gas Investor Relations

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1200 Smith Street, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002

Tel: +1 713 373 6197, +44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link – New York

Tel: +1-212-661-7566

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain“forward-looking” statements (as defined by the SEC) concerning plans and objectives of management with respect to the Merger, future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“forecast,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue,”“scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include: (i) the risk that the Company might fail to realise the expected benefits of the Merger; (ii) the risk that the Merger could not be completed or not be completed in a timely manner; and (iii) the additional risks set forth in the periodic reports the Company files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our Common Shares.

Category: General