Quarterly Net Income of $3.3 Million Includes $7.7 Million of Gains on Business Sales

Oblivus GPU Cloud Platform Anchors Next Phase of Technology Growth Alongside Continuing Insurance Operations

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XGPU) (“Reliance” or the“Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company ended the quarter with approximately $6.7 million in cash, $6.9 million in working capital and $12.4 million in stockholders' equity, with no outstanding term debt. Consolidated net income was approximately $3.3 million, including $7.7 million of gains on the sales of Altruis Benefit Consultants, Inc. and Southwestern Montana Insurance Center.

The November 3, 2026 acquisition of Oblivus, an established GPU cloud platform and marketplace serving AI training, inference and other GPU computing workloads, is central to Reliance's next phase of technology-driven growth. The Company plans to build its AI infrastructure business under the GPU Exchange brand while continuing to grow RELI Exchange and expand insurance distribution.

Financial and Business Highlights



Unrestricted cash increased to $6.7 million and working capital increased to $6.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared with $1.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively, at December 31, 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased approximately 92% to $12.36 million from $6.43 million at December 31, 2025. All outstanding term debt was repaid by quarter end.

Quarterly consolidated net income was $3.3 million compared with a net loss of $1.2 million a year earlier. The 2026 result included $7.7 million of business-sale gains, compared with $3.0 million in the prior-year quarter.

The recently completed Oblivus acquisition provides the foundation for Reliance's AI infrastructure growth plans. The acquired GPU cloud platform and marketplace generated approximately $1.5 million in revenue in the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, based on the seller's unaudited records.

RELI Exchange delivered commission revenue growth in the quarter and year to date and is now licensed in all 50 states. The Company continues to invest in technology to support further insurance growth. Consolidated operating expenses decreased approximately 17% to $5.3 million from $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting lower share-based compensation and changes in the Company's agency portfolio.



Management Commentary

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“The acquisition of Oblivus is central to our next phase of growth and builds on our focus on technology-enabled businesses. It gives us an established, revenue-generating platform in GPU cloud computing, with a customer base and technology we can build on. We plan to expand computing capacity, attract additional GPU providers to the marketplace and broaden customer adoption under the GPU Exchange brand.”

“The sale of non-core agencies and repayment of all our term debt have strengthened our financial position and given us greater flexibility to pursue these plans. Our insurance operations remain an important part of Reliance. RELI Exchange continues to grow, and across these businesses, our focus is on translating our operating capabilities into revenue growth and improved operating performance,” Mr. Beyman added.

AI Infrastructure Growth Through Oblivus

On November 3, 2026, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary GPU Exchange Corp., acquired the assets of Oblivus, a GPU cloud computing platform and marketplace. Oblivus generated approximately $1.5 million in revenue during the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, based on the seller's unaudited records. Because the acquisition closed after quarter end, Oblivus's operating results are not included in Reliance's third quarter results.

The purchase price consists of $3.0 million in cash paid at closing and up to $750,000 of contingent cash payments tied to revenue milestones, of which $375,000 was deposited into escrow at closing. The closing payments were funded from cash on hand.

The Company plans to expand computing capacity, attract additional GPU providers to the marketplace and broaden customer adoption. These plans include investment in a Company-owned GPU fleet alongside growth of the third-party marketplace. Discussions regarding additional business opportunities are ongoing.

The Company is adopting GPU Exchange as its doing-business-as name, with the acquired GPU cloud business to operate under the GPU Exchange brand. The Company's common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol XGPU at the open of trading on November 10, 2026. The Company's legal name remains Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Insurance Growth Through RELI Exchange

RELI Exchange generated approximately $756,000 in commission revenue during the third quarter of 2026, compared with $735,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, commission revenue grew to approximately $2.3 million from $2.1 million.

RELI Exchange is now licensed in all 50 states, supporting its national reach. Reliance looks forward to RELI Exchange's continued growth and development.

New InsurTech GDP Venture

InsurTech GDP is a new venture through which Reliance is pursuing partnerships with companies seeking to offer insurance to their existing customer audiences. The venture will use Reliance's technology to support co-branded insurance experiences, backed by the Company's carrier relationships and servicing capabilities. These initiatives are intended to expand distribution and support insurance sales growth.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated commission revenue and commission expense were approximately $1.8 million and $784,000, respectively, compared with $2.5 million and $996,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The decreases reflect the 2025 sale of Employee Benefits Solutions, whose results were included in the applicable prior-year periods, and the third-quarter 2026 sales of Altruis Benefit Consultants, Inc. and Southwestern Montana Insurance Center, partially offset by growth at RELI Exchange.

Operating expenses decreased approximately 17% to $5.3 million from $6.4 million, reflecting lower share-based compensation and the reduction in expenses associated with the divested agencies. The operating loss narrowed to approximately $3.5 million from $3.9 million.

Consolidated net income was approximately $3.3 million, compared with a net loss of $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The improvement primarily reflected $7.7 million of business-sale gains, compared with $3.0 million in the prior-year quarter. The 2026 quarter also included a $714,000 impairment of the Enquantum investment, a $91,000 impairment of assets held for sale and a $118,000 loss on debt extinguishment. Lower operating expenses and interest expense further contributed to the year-over-year improvement.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2026 were $2.39 and $2.34, respectively, compared with a basic and diluted loss per common share of $7.94 in the prior-year quarter. The 2026 earnings per share amounts include the impact of approximately $7.7 million in gains from business sales. All per-share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Company's 1-for-40 reverse stock split completed in May 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a loss of approximately $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with a loss of $0.7 million in the prior-year quarter. A definition and reconciliation to consolidated net income (loss) appear below.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $6.7 million in cash, $6.9 million in working capital and $12.4 million in stockholders' equity, with no outstanding term debt. This stronger financial position provides greater flexibility to develop the acquired Oblivus platform, grow RELI Exchange and pursue the insurance operations.

Conference Call

Reliance Global Group will host a conference call on November 16, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update.

The call will be available by dialing +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 358097. A webcast may be accessed at or through

A webcast replay will be available through November 16, 2027. A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through November 30, 2026, by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 54776.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XGPU) operates insurance and technology businesses. Through RELI Exchange, the Company combines insurance distribution, carrier relationships and proprietary technology to serve agency partners and customers and pursue additional distribution opportunities. Through its acquisition of Oblivus, Reliance also operates a GPU cloud platform and marketplace, which it plans to grow under the GPU Exchange brand. The Company also holds an investment in Innervate Radiopharmaceuticals through its majority-owned LifeSci Global platform. Additional information is available at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“estimate,”“continue,”“target,”“project,”“potential,” or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding growth of RELI Exchange; additional insurance distribution and commercial relationships; branded insurance offerings; AI-supported servicing and workflow automation; the integration and growth of the acquired Oblivus business; expected revenue and acquisition benefits; GPU fleet investment and deployment; computing capacity, marketplace growth and customer adoption; additional business opportunities; contingent consideration; capital allocation; development of Innervate's programs and its planned regulatory submission; potential Innervate strategic transactions and realization of investment value; a possible Priority Review Voucher award and monetization; and the planned adoption of the GPU Exchange doing-business-as name.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the ability to maintain insurance carrier relationships and appointments and develop new distribution relationships; insurance market conditions, regulatory requirements and customer demand; the ability to develop and deploy the planned technology and automation; the risk that prospective partnerships do not result in agreements or revenue; the acquired business's performance and the possibility that its unaudited historical revenue is not indicative of future results; the Company's limited operating history in GPU cloud computing; loss of customers, GPU providers or key personnel; the ability to integrate and scale the business; GPU availability, pricing, utilization, competition and technological obsolescence; and the capital required to execute the Company's growth plans.

Risks relating to the Innervate investment include failure to obtain regulatory approval or commercialize products; failure to receive or monetize a Priority Review Voucher; inability to complete a strategic transaction; additional funding requirements, dilution and illiquidity; and related-party conflicts of interest.

Investment in a Company-owned GPU fleet will require capital beyond the cash used to complete the acquisition and may be funded through equity financings that dilute existing shareholders. Additional risks include the ability to obtain capital on acceptable terms or at all; compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; implementation of the GPU Exchange branding; and general business, economic, market and geopolitical conditions. Further information appears under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, available at

There can be no assurance that anticipated growth or acquisition benefits will be realized or that planned business initiatives will achieve their intended results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The financial information presented in this press release is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to the completion of the Company's customary review and reporting processes. Such financial information has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company's management and reflects estimates based on information available to management as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the financial information presented in this press release fairly reflects the Company's results of operations and financial condition for the periods presented, this information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, its management, or its independent registered public accounting firm as to the actual results that will be reflected in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, when filed. This information should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as amended. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has not audited the financial information presented herein and does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to such information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

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INFORMATION REGARDING A NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

The Company believes certain financial measures which meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G of the SEC rules, provide important supplemental information. Adjusted EBITDA (“AEBITDA”), our key financial performance metric, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”).“AEBITDA” is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) with additional adjustments as further outlined below. The Company considers AEBITDA an important financial metric because it provides a meaningful financial measure of the quality of the Company's operational, cash impacted and recurring earnings and operating performance across reporting periods. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which might limit its usefulness as a comparative measure to other companies in the industry. AEBITDA is used by management in addition to and in conjunction (and not as a substitute) with the results presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses AEBITDA to evaluate the Company's operational performance, including earnings across reporting periods and the merits for implementing cost-cutting measures. We have presented AEBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations and assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Consistent with Regulation G, a description of such information is provided below herein and tabular reconciliations of this supplemental non-GAAP financial information to our most comparable GAAP information are provided below in this press release.

We exclude the following items when calculating AEBITDA, and the following items define our non-GAAP financial measure AEBITDA:



Interest and related party interest expense: Unrelated to core Company operations and excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.

Depreciation and amortization: Non-cash charge, excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.

Goodwill and/or asset impairments: Non-cash charge, excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.

Equity-based compensation: Non-cash compensation provided to employees and service providers, (including period amortization cost of service provider prepaid expenses that were prepaid with stock) excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core cash impacted operational performance.

Other income (expense), net: Includes income and expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations, such as proceeds from the settlement of an arbitration involving a divested business, and other individually de minimis items, excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance. Charitable contributions, which are also included in other (income) expense, net, are not excluded.

Gain (Loss) from Equity Method Investment: Includes certain gains and losses on equity method investments that are non-cash, and thus excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.

Unrealized gains (losses) on digital assets, net: This account includes unrealized gains and losses from digital assets and is thus excluded as unrelated to core operations of the company.

Gain on sale: This account includes gains on sale from certain agency divestitures that occurred in the period which are unrelated to primary Company operations and are excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.

Loss on Extinguishment of debt: Non-cash write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs upon the repayment of the Company's term debt, excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.

Equity investments impairment loss: Non-cash charge to reduce the carrying value of an equity investment to its estimated fair value, excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.

Transactional costs: This includes expenses related to mergers, acquisitions, financings and refinancings, and amendments or modification to indebtedness. These costs are unrelated to primary Company operations and are excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance. Non-standard costs: This account includes non-recurring non-operational items, related to costs incurred for a legal suit the Company has filed against one of the third parties involved in previously discontinued operations and was excluded to provide more meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's core operational performance.



Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to consolidated AEBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025: