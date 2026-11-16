Company Reports Operating Income of $120,000 compared to a loss of $260,000 for the same period last year

Company Updates Full Year 2026 Revenue Guidance Range to $20 Million to $22 Million

USDA Extends Grant Deadline to April 30, 2027; Company Pursuing Mortgage Financing for Defiance, Ohio Facility



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the“Company” or“Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Management Comments

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our third quarter came in as we expected. Revenue grew 37% to $5.8 million, we delivered operating income of $120,000, and adjusted EBITDA was approximately breakeven, a clear step up from the first half of the year. Our Arps Dairy facility now produces 100% of our frozen beverage and food volume, and as our production improves, we are better positioned to supply our customers. That is showing up in the education channel, where we added 50 school districts across Ohio and returned to the nation's fourth largest school district, now with carton smoothies on the menu for the 2026-2027 school year.”

“Completing our new 44,000-square-foot facility in Defiance, Ohio remains our top operational priority. The USDA has extended the grant deadline to April 30, 2027, and we are in discussions with three banks regarding a mortgage on the property, which we own free and clear. We believe a mortgage and equipment financing, together with the USDA grant, provide a path to complete the facility. We remain focused on improving efficiency at our existing plant and winning back customers, and we expect that progress, together with the new facility, to position us for growth in 2027.”

Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 increased 37% year-over-year to $5.8 million, compared to $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Raw and processed milk sales from Arps Dairy contributed $2.5 million. Revenue in the frozen beverage and food segment decreased 23% to $3.2 million, reflecting lost menu placements from the prior period, when the Company's ability to supply product was limited.

Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 21% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.6 million, or 37% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025. The decline reflects the inclusion of lower-margin raw and processed milk sales from Arps Dairy, as well as startup and implementation costs and lower-than-anticipated productivity at the Company's existing processing facility as it continues to ramp toward full-scale operations.

Selling, marketing and distribution for the third quarter of 2026 was $757,000 or 13% of revenue, compared to $941,000 or 22% of revenue in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease reflects lower personnel costs as the Company increasingly leverages its broker network and lower equipment maintenance costs as single serve products, which require no customer equipment, represent a greater share of the portfolio mix.

G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $329,000, compared to $844,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily reflects a non-cash reversal of previously recognized stock-based compensation expense, following the forfeiture of unvested awards by employees who departed the Company during the quarter, and a credit in business acquisition expense compared to acquisition-related expense in the prior year period. These items were partially offset by higher personnel, recruiting and other administrative costs associated with the Arps Dairy business.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $120,000, compared to a loss from operations of $260,000 in the third quarter of 2025. Interest expense was $344,000, compared to $30,000 in the third quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting the March 2026 convertible note financing. Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $224,000 as compared to a loss of $290,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $15,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $153,000 in the third quarter of 2025. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.

First Nine Months of 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 increased 83% to $16.1 million, compared to $8.8 million in the same period of 2025. The increase in revenue is driven by the Arps Dairy acquisition.

Gross margin for the first nine months of 2026 was 13%, compared to 34% for the same period of 2025. The decrease in gross margin reflects the inclusion of lower-margin raw and processed milk sales from Arps Dairy, as well as startup and implementation costs and lower-than-anticipated productivity at the Company's existing processing facility as it continues to ramp toward full-scale operations.

Net loss for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.7 million, as compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the same period of 2025. Selling, marketing and distribution for the first nine months of 2026 decreased to $2.0 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2025. G&A expenses for the first nine months of 2026 decreased to $1.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately a loss of $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2026, as compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the same period of 2025. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The above information is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In order to aid in the understanding of the Company's business performance, the Company has also presented below certain non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are reconciled in the table below to comparable GAAP measures. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to the investor because it is directly reflective of the performance of the Company. The exclusion of certain items including stock compensation and other non-recurring costs such as business acquisition expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to loss from operations, net loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.