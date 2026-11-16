(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter Revenue Increased 37% Year-Over-Year to $5.8 million, Driven by Contribution from Arps Dairy Acquisition
Company Reports Operating Income of $120,000 compared to a loss of $260,000 for the same period last year
Company Updates Full Year 2026 Revenue Guidance Range to $20 Million to $22 Million
USDA Extends Grant Deadline to April 30, 2027; Company Pursuing Mortgage Financing for Defiance, Ohio Facility
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the“Company” or“Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Management Comments
Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated,“Our third quarter came in as we expected. Revenue grew 37% to $5.8 million, we delivered operating income of $120,000, and adjusted EBITDA was approximately breakeven, a clear step up from the first half of the year. Our Arps Dairy facility now produces 100% of our frozen beverage and food volume, and as our production improves, we are better positioned to supply our customers. That is showing up in the education channel, where we added 50 school districts across Ohio and returned to the nation's fourth largest school district, now with carton smoothies on the menu for the 2026-2027 school year.”
“Completing our new 44,000-square-foot facility in Defiance, Ohio remains our top operational priority. The USDA has extended the grant deadline to April 30, 2027, and we are in discussions with three banks regarding a mortgage on the property, which we own free and clear. We believe a mortgage and equipment financing, together with the USDA grant, provide a path to complete the facility. We remain focused on improving efficiency at our existing plant and winning back customers, and we expect that progress, together with the new facility, to position us for growth in 2027.”
Third Quarter of 2026 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 increased 37% year-over-year to $5.8 million, compared to $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Raw and processed milk sales from Arps Dairy contributed $2.5 million. Revenue in the frozen beverage and food segment decreased 23% to $3.2 million, reflecting lost menu placements from the prior period, when the Company's ability to supply product was limited.
Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 21% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.6 million, or 37% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2025. The decline reflects the inclusion of lower-margin raw and processed milk sales from Arps Dairy, as well as startup and implementation costs and lower-than-anticipated productivity at the Company's existing processing facility as it continues to ramp toward full-scale operations.
Selling, marketing and distribution for the third quarter of 2026 was $757,000 or 13% of revenue, compared to $941,000 or 22% of revenue in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease reflects lower personnel costs as the Company increasingly leverages its broker network and lower equipment maintenance costs as single serve products, which require no customer equipment, represent a greater share of the portfolio mix.
G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $329,000, compared to $844,000 in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease primarily reflects a non-cash reversal of previously recognized stock-based compensation expense, following the forfeiture of unvested awards by employees who departed the Company during the quarter, and a credit in business acquisition expense compared to acquisition-related expense in the prior year period. These items were partially offset by higher personnel, recruiting and other administrative costs associated with the Arps Dairy business.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2026 was $120,000, compared to a loss from operations of $260,000 in the third quarter of 2025. Interest expense was $344,000, compared to $30,000 in the third quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting the March 2026 convertible note financing. Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $224,000 as compared to a loss of $290,000 in the third quarter of 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $15,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $153,000 in the third quarter of 2025. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.
First Nine Months of 2026 Financial Results
Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 increased 83% to $16.1 million, compared to $8.8 million in the same period of 2025. The increase in revenue is driven by the Arps Dairy acquisition.
Gross margin for the first nine months of 2026 was 13%, compared to 34% for the same period of 2025. The decrease in gross margin reflects the inclusion of lower-margin raw and processed milk sales from Arps Dairy, as well as startup and implementation costs and lower-than-anticipated productivity at the Company's existing processing facility as it continues to ramp toward full-scale operations.
Net loss for the first nine months of 2026 was $2.7 million, as compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the same period of 2025. Selling, marketing and distribution for the first nine months of 2026 decreased to $2.0 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2025. G&A expenses for the first nine months of 2026 decreased to $1.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same period of 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA was approximately a loss of $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2026, as compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the same period of 2025. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The above information is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In order to aid in the understanding of the Company's business performance, the Company has also presented below certain non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are reconciled in the table below to comparable GAAP measures. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to the investor because it is directly reflective of the performance of the Company. The exclusion of certain items including stock compensation and other non-recurring costs such as business acquisition expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to loss from operations, net loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.
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| For the three months ended September 30,
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| For the nine months ended September 30,
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| 2026
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| 2025
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| 2026
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| 2025
| Net loss
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| $
| (224,000
| )
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| $
| (290,000
| )
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| $
| (2,746,000
| )
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| $
| (1,931,000
| )
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| Depreciation and amortization
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| 80,000
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|
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| 36,000
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|
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| 227,000
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|
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| 185,000
| Interest expense
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| 344,000
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|
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| 30,000
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|
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| 913,000
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|
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| 65,000
| EBITDA
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|
| 200,000
|
|
|
| (224,000
| )
|
|
| (1,606,000
| )
|
|
| (1,681,000
| )
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| Stock based compensation, employees and board of directors
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| (201,000
| )
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| 163,000
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| 54,000
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| 461,000
| Business acquisition and integration expense (1)
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| (14,000
| )
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| 214,000
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| 50,000
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| 268,000
| Adjusted EBITDA
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| $
| (15,000
| )
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| $
| 153,000
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| $
| (1,502,000
| )
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| $
| (952,000
| )
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(1) Arp's Dairy was acquired on October 3, 2025. The Company incurred acquisition and integration expenses during 2026 in association with the transaction.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $2.4 million of cash and accounts receivable, and approximately $2.1 million of inventory on its balance sheet.
In March 2026, the Company secured a $7.5 million senior convertible note financing. The Company used the proceeds to retire the mortgage on its Defiance, Ohio property, to pay certain construction obligations and to fund working capital. The Company now owns the property and building free and clear.
The USDA has extended the deadline to complete the funded phases of the new facility project and to spend the Company's $2.47 million government grant from December 31, 2026 to April 30, 2027. The grant funds up to 50% of equipment and installation costs for the new facility. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had incurred eligible costs for which it expects to seek reimbursement in the fourth quarter.
Outlook for Full Year 2026
The Company is updating its full year 2026 revenue guidance. The Company now expects fiscal year 2026 revenue of $20 million to $22 million, compared to its prior range of $23 million to $26 million, representing 41% to 55% growth compared to fiscal year 2025.
Conference Call
The conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for today, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (844) 826-3033 in North America, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-5185. A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, November 30, 2026. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 10212711. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at in the Investors-Presentations section.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit .
Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as“grow”,“expand”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“should”,“hypothetical”,“potential”,“forecast” and“project”,“continue,”“could,”“may,”“predict,” and“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions of its USDA grant, including completion of all funded phases of the new facility project by April 30, 2027, and its ability to obtain mortgage and equipment financing on acceptable terms to complete the new facility. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
...
Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
...
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