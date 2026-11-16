MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company", Nasdaq: NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, before market open on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Nanox Q3 2026 Conference Call

The live webcast of the conference call may be accessed by using the following link : Nanox Q3 2026 Webcast

The webcast link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events and Presentations.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox's vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC X, a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system designed to make advanced 3D imaging accessible in more clinical settings; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provides access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

The Nanox.ARC X was selected as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026.









By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

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Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at