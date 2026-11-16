MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the“Company”), a publicly traded REIT focused on acquiring and managing critical logistics infrastructure primarily leased to the US Postal Service (the“USPS”), announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, and Postal Realty management will participate at Nareit's REITworld: 2026 Annual Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA on November 17-18, 2026. The Company will host meetings with the investment community during the conference.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,400 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements that are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and may be identified by words such as“could,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“likely,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“continues,”“projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS's terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Bakke

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

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Phone: (516) 734-0420

Jordan Cooperstein

Senior Vice President of Finance, Capital Markets

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Phone: (516) 295-7820