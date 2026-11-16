Zeo Energy Reports Over 10% Revenue Growth And $1.3 Million Net Income In Third Quarter 2026
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,270,646
|$
|(1,869,472
|)
|$
|(6,170,631
|)
|$
|(17,868,299
|)
|Adjustments:
|Other income
|25
|(77,183
|)
|(50,382
|)
|(89,408
|)
|Interest income
|(150,206
|)
|(88,125
|)
|(269,436
|)
|(211,591
|)
|Interest expense
|101,015
|129,719
|144,297
|130,007
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|1,528
|–
|1,528
|–
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|367,503
|–
|367,503
|–
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability
|–
|–
|(232,500
|)
|–
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(187,680
|)
|(124,200
|)
|(146,280
|)
|(691,380
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(2,833
|)
|48,752
|1,820
|385,258
|Stock-based compensation
|728,448
|2,733,678
|2,057,044
|6,069,014
|Transaction-related expenses
|–
|953,515
|138,723
|2,025,813
|Depreciation and amortization
|248,876
|249,447
|1,578,575
|8,325,628
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,377,322
|$
|1,956,131
|$
|(2,579,739
|)
|$
|(1,924,958
|)
|Net income (loss) margin
|4.8
|%
|(7.8
|)%
|(11.1
|)%
|(35.2
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|9.0
|%
|8.2
|%
|(4.6
|)%
|(3.8
|)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Zeo Energy defines Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, expressed as a percentage, as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin measures net income (loss) before interest and other income (expense), net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liability, gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities, stock-based compensation, and transaction-related expenses, and is expressed as a percentage of revenue. In the table above, Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Zeo Energy utilizes Adjusted EBITDA margin as an internal performance measure in the management of the Company's operations because the Company believes the exclusion of these non-cash and non-recurring charges allows for a more relevant comparison of the Company's results of operations to other companies in Zeo's industry.
The following table sets forth Zeo's calculations of Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,270,646
|$
|(1,869,472
|)
|$
|(6,170,631
|)
|$
|(17,868,299
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,377,322
|$
|1,956,127
|$
|(2,579,739
|)
|$
|(1,924,958
|)
|Net income (loss) margin
|4.8
|%
|(7.8
|)%
|(11.1
|)%
|(35.2
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|9.0
|%
|8.2
|%
|(4.6
|)%
|(3.8
|)%
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and statements of Zeo's management in connection with this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company, including regarding the Company's involvement or potential involvement in projects. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "develop," "development," "deploy," "deployment," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the Company's development of commercial projects, future anticipated financial performance of the Company, including with respect to revenues and profit; the ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce expected results; changes in the Company's strategy and future operations, future financial position, projected costs, the ability to raise additional funds, and plans and objectives of management generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) planned commercial pipelines and projects may not be developed in the timelines anticipated, or at all; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq, including given the Company's current non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo's evolving business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (x) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.
In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.
Zeo Energy Corp. Contact
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
...
| ZEO ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,804,981
|$
|6,137,939
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,032,522 and $4,777,550, respectively
|11,614,825
|8,158,909
|Accounts receivable – related parties
|402,111
|611,807
|Inventories
|822,499
|852,179
|Contract assets
|2,069,059
|2,598,623
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,106,926
|4,192,590
|Total Current Assets
|21,820,401
|22,552,047
|Other assets
|61,277
|92,712
|Property and equipment, net
|1,756,156
|2,830,490
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|438,590
|897,476
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|208,184
|310,539
|Note receivable – related party
|6,530,276
|3,153,485
|Goodwill
|27,091,695
|27,091,695
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|57,906,579
|$
|56,928,444
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,006,786
|$
|3,769,078
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,884,126
|2,421,237
|Customer advances – related party
|3,342,121
|49,269
|Contract liabilities
|291,451
|1,301,393
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|358,751
|684,819
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|153,398
|142,095
|Current portion of long-term debt
|25,552
|23,526
|Total Current Liabilities
|12,062,185
|8,391,417
|Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
|121,679
|304,295
|Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|92,362
|208,865
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|36,161
|55,586
|Warrant liabilities
|345,000
|491,280
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|12,657,387
|9,451,443
|Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
|Class A convertible preferred units, 1,500,000 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|18,387,299
|17,207,469
|Class B units, 15,580,000 and 22,880,000 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|5,206,836
|24,939,200
|Stockholders' Equity
|Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized shares; 17,080,000 and 24,380,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|1,708
|2,438
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized shares; 46,516,341 and 33,180,843 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|4,652
|3,318
|Additional paid-in capital
|71,512,564
|63,394,456
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|20,588
|(4,895
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(49,884,455
|)
|(58,064,985
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|21,655,057
|5,330,332
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|57,906,579
|$
|56,928,444
| ZEO ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|Revenue, net
|$
|25,877,795
|$
|16,879,429
|$
|53,580,860
|$
|33,072,267
|Related party revenue, net
|498,795
|7,017,019
|2,150,137
|17,709,806
|Total Net Revenues
|26,376,590
|23,896,448
|55,730,997
|50,782,073
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of revenues
|11,734,714
|10,053,666
|27,860,336
|22,127,832
|Depreciation and amortization
|248,876
|249,447
|1,578,575
|8,325,628
|Sales and marketing
|6,711,262
|9,789,385
|14,139,451
|17,868,567
|General and administrative
|6,281,740
|5,784,459
|18,506,716
|20,805,459
|Total Operating Expenses
|24,976,592
|25,876,957
|62,085,078
|69,127,486
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|1,399,998
|(1,980,509
|)
|(6,354,081
|)
|(18,345,413
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Other income (expense)
|(25
|)
|77,183
|50,382
|89,408
|Interest income
|150,206
|88,125
|269,436
|211,591
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(1,528
|)
|–
|(1,528
|)
|–
|Interest expense
|(101,015
|)
|(129,719
|)
|(144,297
|)
|(130,007
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(367,503
|)
|–
|(367,503
|)
|–
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability
|–
|–
|232,500
|–
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|187,680
|124,200
|146,280
|691,380
|Total Other Income (Expense)
|(132,185
|)
|159,789
|185,270
|862,372
|NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,267,813
|(1,820,720
|)
|(6,168,811
|)
|(17,483,041
|)
|Income tax benefit (provision)
|2,833
|(48,752
|)
|(1,820
|)
|(385,258
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|1,270,646
|$
|(1,869,472
|)
|$
|(6,170,631
|)
|$
|(17,868,299
|)
|Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|1,721,344
|1,355,548
|127,971
|(5,866,178
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|(450,698
|)
|$
|(3,225,020
|)
|$
|(6,298,602
|)
|$
|(12,002,121
|)
|EARNINGS (LOSS) PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE
|BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|WEIGHTED-AVERAGE CLASS A COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|BASIC AND DILUTED
|39,347,399
|27,307,260
|35,994,753
|22,489,940
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|4,690
|(4,895
|)
|25,483
|(4,895
|)
|NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(446,008
|)
|$
|(3,229,915
|)
|$
|(6,273,119
|)
|$
|(12,007,016
|)
| ZEO ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(6,170,631
|)
|$
|(17,868,299
|)
|Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,578,575
|8,325,628
|Amortization of debt discount
|92,129
|45,000
|Interest added to note receivable – related party
|(226,791
|)
|(114,393
|)
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability
|(232,500
|)
|–
|Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(146,280
|)
|(691,380
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|367,503
|–
|Stock-based compensation
|1,963,643
|6,005,505
|Class A common stock issued to employees for services
|93,401
|63,509
|Provision for credit losses
|1,081,623
|2,557,343
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|1,528
|–
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|500,611
|471,966
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(4,337,539
|)
|(3,175,426
|)
|Accounts receivable – related parties
|209,696
|(273,385
|)
|Inventories
|29,680
|(62,401
|)
|Contract assets
|529,564
|(1,871,028
|)
|Contract assets – related parties
|–
|(3,581,890
|)
|Prepaids and other current assets
|74,083
|974,118
|Other assets
|31,435
|(2,180
|)
|Accounts payable
|262,720
|2,431,056
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,399,595
|(1,573,123
|)
|Customer advances – related party
|3,292,852
|(3,359,101
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(1,009,942
|)
|1,048,858
|Contract liabilities – related parties
|–
|(2,000
|)
|Operating lease payments
|(550,409
|)
|(481,298
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,165,454
|)
|(11,132,921
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(406,314
|)
|(1,047,661
|)
|Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment
|2,900
|–
|Cash acquired in the acquisition of Heliogen
|–
|14,596,267
|Investment in note receivable – related party
|(3,150,000
|)
|–
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(3,553,414
|)
|13,548,606
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued in connection with a committed equity facility
|315,783
|–
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible note
|1,500,000
|–
|Debt issuance costs paid
|(57,132
|)
|–
|Repayments of finance lease liabilities
|(105,200
|)
|(96,653
|)
|Repayments of debt
|(17,399
|)
|(3,250,936
|)
|Dividends paid to OpCo Class A preferred unit holders
|(160,153
|)
|(621,063
|)
|Tax withholdings paid related to stock-based compensation
|(89,079
|)
|(160,353
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,386,820
|(4,129,005
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|(910
|)
|(4,895
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(3,332,958
|)
|(1,718,215
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|6,137,939
|5,634,115
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|$
|2,804,981
|$
|3,915,900
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|28,424
|$
|85,007
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|60,664
|$
|–
|NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - OpCo Class B units
|$
|1,212,012
|$
|7,131,481
|OpCo Class A preferred dividends
|$
|1,339,983
|$
|1,265,303
|Subsequent measurement of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|14,479,132
|$
|53,636,919
|Class A common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock awards
|$
|68
|$
|25
|Class A common stock issued in exchange for Class V common stock
|$
|730
|$
|1,075
|Fair value of Class A common stock issued in exchange for OpCo Class B units
|$
|4,041,220
|$
|23,902,500
|Class A common stock issued for commitment fee
|$
|100,000
|$
|–
|Fair value of Class A common stock issued in connection with a committed equity facility - proceeds applied to repayment of convertible note
|$
|1,693,744
|$
|–
|Reverse recapitalization related deferred taxes and adjustments
|$
|–
|$
|(238,491
|)
|Fair value of derivative liability recognized upon issuance of convertible note
|$
|931,600
|$
|–
|Original issue discount on convertible note
|$
|170,000
|$
|–
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|41,725
|$
|140,975
|Accounts payable settled for loans payable
|$
|–
|$
|2,547,877
|Net assets acquired in the acquisition of Heliogen
|$
|–
|$
|14,424,860
|Class A common stock issued in the acquisition of Heliogen
|$
|–
|$
|14,424,860
|Class A common stock issued in settlement of accrued advisory fees
|$
|–
|$
|1,619,729
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