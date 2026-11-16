(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly revenue increased 63% sequentially from second quarter 2026 to $26.4 million Achieved operating income of $1.4 million Adjusted EBITDA up approximately 21.5% to $2.4 million year over year Convertible note retired and stockholders' equity increased 306% to $21.7 million PROVO, Utah, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,”“Zeo Energy,” or the“Company”), a provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Zeo generated third-quarter revenue of $26.4 million, up 10.4% from $23.9 million a year earlier and 63.1% from the second quarter of 2026. Zeo achieved net income of $1.3 million, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by higher installation revenue and improved operating efficiency. Operating income was $1.4 million, reversing a $2.0 million loss in the prior year, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.5% versus the prior year to $2.4 million. "The third quarter demonstrates what Zeo can achieve as we combine revenue growth with a more efficient operating model," said Tim Bridgewater, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zeo Energy. "Over the past year, we've focused on improving productivity, tightening cost controls and building a business capable of growing revenue and generating operating profit. Those efforts are producing measurable results. We believe the progress we've made positions us to compete more effectively in our residential solar business while pursuing larger opportunities in commercial and utility energy infrastructure." Third Quarter Financial Results Revenue growth was driven by a 6.4% increase in solar system installations to $26.4 million. Revenue from unrelated parties rose 53.3% to $25.9 million, more than offsetting a decline in related-party revenue. Gross profit increased to $14.6 million from $13.8 million, while gross margin declined to 55.5% from 57.9%. This decline was primarily due to higher U.S. manufactured material costs required by our finance partners to obtain investment tax credits. Operating performance benefited from a $3.1 million, or 31.4%, reduction in sales and marketing expenses, primarily reflecting lower sales commissions under a revised commission structure, as well as lower payroll and lead generation costs following the elimination of the inside virtual sales team during the second quarter of 2026. Total operating expenses declined 3.5% to $25.0 million despite a $0.5 million increase in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 9.0% from 8.2% a year earlier. Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders narrowed to $0.5 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, from $3.2 million, or $0.12 per share. Nine Months Financial Results For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased 9.7% to $55.7 million from $50.8 million in the prior-year period, while net loss narrowed to $6.2 million from $17.9 million. Total operating expenses decreased $7.0 million, or 10.2%, reflecting lower depreciation and amortization, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.6 million, compared with a loss of $1.9 million a year earlier, primarily reflecting lower gross margin and a full nine months of Heliogen operating costs following its August 2025 acquisition by Zeo. Net cash used in operating activities declined approximately 90% to $1.2 million from $11.1 million in the first nine months of 2025. Strengthened Financial Position During the third quarter, Zeo retired its outstanding $1.67 million convertible note in full, eliminating the associated debt and derivative liability. Stockholders' equity increased fourfold to $21.7 million at September 30, 2026, from $5.3 million at December 31, 2025. Zeo ended the quarter with $2.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $9.8 million in positive working capital. Strategic and Operational Outlook Residential Solar

Zeo continues to focus on expanding installation volumes, increasing sales productivity and improving operating efficiency across its established residential solar markets. Zeo's vertically integrated model, encompassing customer acquisition, design, permitting, installation and service, supports these initiatives while providing opportunities to introduce complementary products and services. Commercial Energy Infrastructure

Zeo is pursuing opportunities to develop behind-the-meter power generation and long-duration energy storage solutions for data centers and other energy-intensive customers facing growing electricity demand and grid capacity constraints. Zeo is evaluating approximately six commercial projects at various stages of development, including its previously announced non-binding memorandum of understanding with Creekstone Energy to explore approximately 280 megawatts of solar generation and energy storage capacity for a planned data center campus in Millard County, Utah. Mr. Bridgewater continued,“Zeo's commercial strategy emphasizes flexible power infrastructure incorporating renewable generation and superior storage technologies, with a particular focus on applications requiring extended-duration energy storage greater than 10 hours. These projects are in the early stages, and we expect to see revenue in mid to late 2027 from our commercial development efforts.” “Demand for reliable, around-the-clock power from data centers and other energy-intensive customers continues to accelerate, and Zeo is building the platform to serve it. We continue to evaluate commercial and long-duration energy storage projects designed to deliver behind-the-meter power, and we remain disciplined and opportunistic in identifying and integrating the right assets to complement our residential business. Together with the leadership realignment we recently announced to sharpen execution in our core solar business, we believe Zeo is well positioned to build a comprehensive energy solutions platform.” Additional information regarding Zeo's results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, can be found in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed here. For more information, please visit the Zeo Energy Corp. website at . About Zeo Energy Corp. Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business. It also operates Heliogen, a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as data centers and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers secure cost-effective, 24x7 clean energy. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain non-GAAP measures. The Company is providing this non-GAAP measure as a supplement to its financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP which appear in this press release and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Adjusted EBITDA Zeo Energy defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest and other income (expense), net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liability, gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities, stock-based compensation, and transaction-related expenses. Zeo Energy utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as an internal performance measure in the management of the Company's operations because the Company believes the exclusion of these non-cash and non-recurring charges allows for a more relevant comparison of Zeo's results of operations to other companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 1,270,646 $ (1,869,472 ) $ (6,170,631 ) $ (17,868,299 ) Adjustments: Other income 25 (77,183 ) (50,382 ) (89,408 ) Interest income (150,206 ) (88,125 ) (269,436 ) (211,591 ) Interest expense 101,015 129,719 144,297 130,007 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,528 – 1,528 – Loss on extinguishment of debt 367,503 – 367,503 – Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability – – (232,500 ) – Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (187,680 ) (124,200 ) (146,280 ) (691,380 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (2,833 ) 48,752 1,820 385,258 Stock-based compensation 728,448 2,733,678 2,057,044 6,069,014 Transaction-related expenses – 953,515 138,723 2,025,813 Depreciation and amortization 248,876 249,447 1,578,575 8,325,628 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,377,322 $ 1,956,131 $ (2,579,739 ) $ (1,924,958 ) Net income (loss) margin 4.8 % (7.8 )% (11.1 )% (35.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0 % 8.2 % (4.6 )% (3.8 )%



Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Zeo Energy defines Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, expressed as a percentage, as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue, net. Adjusted EBITDA margin measures net income (loss) before interest and other income (expense), net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liability, gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities, stock-based compensation, and transaction-related expenses, and is expressed as a percentage of revenue. In the table above, Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Zeo Energy utilizes Adjusted EBITDA margin as an internal performance measure in the management of the Company's operations because the Company believes the exclusion of these non-cash and non-recurring charges allows for a more relevant comparison of the Company's results of operations to other companies in Zeo's industry.

The following table sets forth Zeo's calculations of Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 1,270,646 $ (1,869,472 ) $ (6,170,631 ) $ (17,868,299 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,377,322 $ 1,956,127 $ (2,579,739 ) $ (1,924,958 ) Net income (loss) margin 4.8 % (7.8 )% (11.1 )% (35.2 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0 % 8.2 % (4.6 )% (3.8 )%



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of Zeo's management in connection with this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company, including regarding the Company's involvement or potential involvement in projects. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "develop," "development," "deploy," "deployment," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the Company's development of commercial projects, future anticipated financial performance of the Company, including with respect to revenues and profit; the ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce expected results; changes in the Company's strategy and future operations, future financial position, projected costs, the ability to raise additional funds, and plans and objectives of management generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of significant judgments, risks, and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual results or performance may be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: (i) planned commercial pipelines and projects may not be developed in the timelines anticipated, or at all; (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; (iii) the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (iv) the Company's ability to raise additional capital and maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on Nasdaq, including given the Company's current non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement; (v) limited liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; (vi) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations, including tariffs or trade restrictions; (vii) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (viii) operational risks, including risks associated with Zeo's evolving business model; (ix) litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on the Company's resources; (x) the Company's ability to effectively consolidate the assets of acquired companies and produce the expected results; and (xi) other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

In light of the significant risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company, its respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that the Company will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this news release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this news release. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of the Company as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.

Zeo Energy Corp. Contact

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

...

ZEO ENERGY CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,804,981 $ 6,137,939 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,032,522 and $4,777,550, respectively 11,614,825 8,158,909 Accounts receivable – related parties 402,111 611,807 Inventories 822,499 852,179 Contract assets 2,069,059 2,598,623 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,106,926 4,192,590 Total Current Assets 21,820,401 22,552,047 Other assets 61,277 92,712 Property and equipment, net 1,756,156 2,830,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets 438,590 897,476 Finance lease right-of-use assets 208,184 310,539 Note receivable – related party 6,530,276 3,153,485 Goodwill 27,091,695 27,091,695 TOTAL ASSETS $ 57,906,579 $ 56,928,444 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,006,786 $ 3,769,078 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,884,126 2,421,237 Customer advances – related party 3,342,121 49,269 Contract liabilities 291,451 1,301,393 Current portion of operating lease obligations 358,751 684,819 Current portion of finance lease obligations 153,398 142,095 Current portion of long-term debt 25,552 23,526 Total Current Liabilities 12,062,185 8,391,417 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 121,679 304,295 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 92,362 208,865 Long-term debt, net of current portion 36,161 55,586 Warrant liabilities 345,000 491,280 TOTAL LIABILITIES 12,657,387 9,451,443 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests Class A convertible preferred units, 1,500,000 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 18,387,299 17,207,469 Class B units, 15,580,000 and 22,880,000 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 5,206,836 24,939,200 Stockholders' Equity Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized shares; 17,080,000 and 24,380,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,708 2,438 Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 authorized shares; 46,516,341 and 33,180,843 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 4,652 3,318 Additional paid-in capital 71,512,564 63,394,456 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 20,588 (4,895 ) Accumulated deficit (49,884,455 ) (58,064,985 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 21,655,057 5,330,332 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 57,906,579 $ 56,928,444





ZEO ENERGY CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME / (LOSS) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Revenue, net $ 25,877,795 $ 16,879,429 $ 53,580,860 $ 33,072,267 Related party revenue, net 498,795 7,017,019 2,150,137 17,709,806 Total Net Revenues 26,376,590 23,896,448 55,730,997 50,782,073 Operating Expenses Cost of revenues 11,734,714 10,053,666 27,860,336 22,127,832 Depreciation and amortization 248,876 249,447 1,578,575 8,325,628 Sales and marketing 6,711,262 9,789,385 14,139,451 17,868,567 General and administrative 6,281,740 5,784,459 18,506,716 20,805,459 Total Operating Expenses 24,976,592 25,876,957 62,085,078 69,127,486 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 1,399,998 (1,980,509 ) (6,354,081 ) (18,345,413 ) Other Income (Expense) Other income (expense) (25 ) 77,183 50,382 89,408 Interest income 150,206 88,125 269,436 211,591 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (1,528 ) – (1,528 ) – Interest expense (101,015 ) (129,719 ) (144,297 ) (130,007 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (367,503 ) – (367,503 ) – Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability – – 232,500 – Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 187,680 124,200 146,280 691,380 Total Other Income (Expense) (132,185 ) 159,789 185,270 862,372 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,267,813 (1,820,720 ) (6,168,811 ) (17,483,041 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 2,833 (48,752 ) (1,820 ) (385,258 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,270,646 $ (1,869,472 ) $ (6,170,631 ) $ (17,868,299 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,721,344 1,355,548 127,971 (5,866,178 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (450,698 ) $ (3,225,020 ) $ (6,298,602 ) $ (12,002,121 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.01 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.53 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE CLASS A COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED 39,347,399 27,307,260 35,994,753 22,489,940 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustments 4,690 (4,895 ) 25,483 (4,895 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (446,008 ) $ (3,229,915 ) $ (6,273,119 ) $ (12,007,016 )





ZEO ENERGY CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,170,631 ) $ (17,868,299 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,578,575 8,325,628 Amortization of debt discount 92,129 45,000 Interest added to note receivable – related party (226,791 ) (114,393 ) Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability (232,500 ) – Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (146,280 ) (691,380 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 367,503 – Stock-based compensation 1,963,643 6,005,505 Class A common stock issued to employees for services 93,401 63,509 Provision for credit losses 1,081,623 2,557,343 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,528 – Non-cash operating lease expense 500,611 471,966 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,337,539 ) (3,175,426 ) Accounts receivable – related parties 209,696 (273,385 ) Inventories 29,680 (62,401 ) Contract assets 529,564 (1,871,028 ) Contract assets – related parties – (3,581,890 ) Prepaids and other current assets 74,083 974,118 Other assets 31,435 (2,180 ) Accounts payable 262,720 2,431,056 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,399,595 (1,573,123 ) Customer advances – related party 3,292,852 (3,359,101 ) Contract liabilities (1,009,942 ) 1,048,858 Contract liabilities – related parties – (2,000 ) Operating lease payments (550,409 ) (481,298 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,165,454 ) (11,132,921 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (406,314 ) (1,047,661 ) Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment 2,900 – Cash acquired in the acquisition of Heliogen – 14,596,267 Investment in note receivable – related party (3,150,000 ) – Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,553,414 ) 13,548,606 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from Class A common stock issued in connection with a committed equity facility 315,783 – Proceeds from issuance of convertible note 1,500,000 – Debt issuance costs paid (57,132 ) – Repayments of finance lease liabilities (105,200 ) (96,653 ) Repayments of debt (17,399 ) (3,250,936 ) Dividends paid to OpCo Class A preferred unit holders (160,153 ) (621,063 ) Tax withholdings paid related to stock-based compensation (89,079 ) (160,353 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,386,820 (4,129,005 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash (910 ) (4,895 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,332,958 ) (1,718,215 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,137,939 5,634,115 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 2,804,981 $ 3,915,900 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 28,424 $ 85,007 Cash paid for income taxes $ 60,664 $ – NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - OpCo Class B units $ 1,212,012 $ 7,131,481 OpCo Class A preferred dividends $ 1,339,983 $ 1,265,303 Subsequent measurement of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 14,479,132 $ 53,636,919 Class A common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock awards $ 68 $ 25 Class A common stock issued in exchange for Class V common stock $ 730 $ 1,075 Fair value of Class A common stock issued in exchange for OpCo Class B units $ 4,041,220 $ 23,902,500 Class A common stock issued for commitment fee $ 100,000 $ – Fair value of Class A common stock issued in connection with a committed equity facility - proceeds applied to repayment of convertible note $ 1,693,744 $ – Reverse recapitalization related deferred taxes and adjustments $ – $ (238,491 ) Fair value of derivative liability recognized upon issuance of convertible note $ 931,600 $ – Original issue discount on convertible note $ 170,000 $ – Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 41,725 $ 140,975 Accounts payable settled for loans payable $ – $ 2,547,877 Net assets acquired in the acquisition of Heliogen $ – $ 14,424,860 Class A common stock issued in the acquisition of Heliogen $ – $ 14,424,860 Class A common stock issued in settlement of accrued advisory fees $ – $ 1,619,729



