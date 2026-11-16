MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Young leaders from 16 Pace centers will gather on November 17–18 for leadership workshops and opportunities to help shape the future of Pace.

Orlando, FL, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls (Pace) will welcome girls and team members from 16 centers across Florida to Orlando on November 17–18 for its 2026 Girls Leadership Institute. The two-day event will give girls opportunities to grow as leaders and take an active role in bringing new ideas to Pace.

Centered on Growth and Change, a core part of Pace's program model that guides girls through different stages of their development, the institute will feature a leadership panel and interactive sessions focused on public speaking and decision-making. The agenda will also include a dedicated session on self-care and personal well-being.

“We have a responsibility as a society to ensure every girl and young woman has access to opportunities that prepare her for a successful future. Girls deserve opportunities to develop their leadership skills long before adulthood. By making decisions and taking ownership of their ideas, girls begin to use their voice to recognize the impact they can have today and in the future,” said Aggie Pappas, Chief Program Officer at Pace Center for Girls.

One of the event highlights will be the Growth Tank Pitch, a Shark Tank-style experience where girls will present their ideas for positive change at Pace. Participants will propose solutions based on their experiences that could influence how Pace supports girls across Florida.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or information about covering the Girls Leadership Institute, contact Anastasiia Kulchytska at @....

About Pace Center for Girls

At Pace Center for Girls, we envision a world where all girls and young women are safe, have economic security and an equal opportunity to use their voices to shape their futures. Founded in 1985, Pace provides free, year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe, supportive environment that recognizes and addresses past trauma and builds on girls' individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and educational needs of girls, Pace has a successful, proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation's leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit .

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Pace Center for Girls – Girls Leadership Institute (File Photo) Girls at Pace's Girls Leadership Institute (File Photo)

CONTACT: Anastasiia Kulchytska Pace Center for Girls 904‐439‐3998...