Getty Images Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|234,029
|$
|240,044
|$
|689,700
|$
|699,003
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|$
|64,664
|$
|64,294
|$
|199,118
|$
|190,132
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|95,005
|101,044
|298,690
|304,378
|Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment
|563,204
|-
|563,204
|-
|Depreciation
|15,704
|15,970
|47,582
|46,452
|Amortization
|138
|588
|864
|1,727
|Loss on litigation
|2,136
|2,614
|11,569
|8,964
|Restructuring
|26,053
|-
|27,192
|-
|Other operating expenses – net
|5,858
|10,420
|16,293
|39,334
|Total operating expenses
|772,762
|194,930
|1,164,512
|590,987
|(Loss) income from operations
|(538,733
|)
|45,114
|(474,812
|)
|108,016
|Other (expense) income, net:
|Interest expense
|(41,740
|)
|(35,746
|)
|(153,253
|)
|(104,977
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net
|3,354
|1,492
|24,338
|(78,357
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(12,090
|)
|-
|(12,090
|)
|(5,474
|)
|Other non-operating income (expense) – net
|1,170
|701
|13,546
|(3,328
|)
|Total other expense – net
|(49,306
|)
|(33,553
|)
|(127,459
|)
|(192,136
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(588,039
|)
|11,561
|(602,271
|)
|(84,120
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|23,548
|10,057
|(52,431
|)
|(31,193
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(564,491
|)
|21,618
|(654,702
|)
|(115,313
|)
|Less:
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|44
|(748
|)
|204
|(38
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to Getty Images Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(564,535
|)
|$
|22,366
|$
|(654,906
|)
|$
|(115,275
|)
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A Getty Images Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(1.34
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(1.56
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.34
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(1.56
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|421,185,371
|414,932,808
|419,454,227
|413,751,518
|Diluted
|421,185,371
|415,204,506
|419,454,227
|413,751,518
| GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|66,175
|$
|90,183
|Restricted cash
|3,981
|635,124
|Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $5,787 and $5,338, respectively
|180,509
|208,468
|Prepaid expenses
|21,376
|20,786
|Insurance recovery receivable
|164
|34,954
|Taxes receivable
|10,235
|10,342
|Other current assets
|10,770
|11,526
|Total current assets
|293,210
|1,011,383
|Property and equipment, net
|174,228
|184,189
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|19,420
|24,262
|Goodwill
|1,096,450
|1,516,265
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|260,758
|414,699
|Deferred income taxes, net
|-
|57,977
|Other assets
|30,226
|31,513
|Total assets
|$
|1,874,292
|$
|3,240,288
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|105,065
|$
|114,231
|Accrued expenses
|80,821
|89,854
|Short-term debt, net
|1,441,135
|696,474
|Income taxes payable
|7,148
|13,772
|Litigation reserves
|96,905
|205,324
|Deferred revenue
|170,919
|188,338
|Total current liabilities
|1,901,993
|1,307,993
|Long-term debt, net
|-
|1,270,888
|Lease liabilities
|19,546
|23,553
|Deferred income taxes, net
|297
|14,217
|Uncertain tax positions
|13,816
|21,122
|Other long-term liabilities
|2,479
|1,889
|Total liabilities
|1,938,131
|2,639,662
|Commitments & contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders' (deficit) equity:
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 2.0 billion shares authorized; 421.6 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and 417.2 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|42
|42
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,050,143
|2,039,751
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,084,511
|)
|(1,429,605
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(77,801
|)
|(57,646
|)
|Total Getty Images Holdings, Inc. stockholders' (deficit) equity
|(112,127
|)
|552,542
|Non-controlling interest
|48,288
|48,084
|Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|(63,839
|)
|600,626
|Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
|$
|1,874,292
|$
|3,240,288
| GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(654,702
|)
|$
|(115,313
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|48,446
|48,179
|Foreign currency (gain) losses on foreign denominated debt
|(15,739
|)
|56,861
|Equity-based compensation
|8,609
|12,315
|Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment
|563,204
|-
|Debt extinguishment
|12,090
|5,474
|Deferred income taxes – net
|42,471
|7,164
|Uncertain tax positions
|(7,306
|)
|(748
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|5,122
|5,821
|Non-cash operating lease costs
|6,071
|8,573
|Other
|2,153
|6,337
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|23,742
|(10,298
|)
|Accounts payable
|(3,217
|)
|6,692
|Accrued expenses
|(2,775
|)
|(3,179
|)
|Insurance recovery receivable
|34,790
|7,804
|Litigation reserves
|(108,419
|)
|4,512
|Lease liabilities, non-current
|(7,038
|)
|(10,053
|)
|Income taxes receivable/payable
|(8,461
|)
|(1,017
|)
|Interest payable
|(1,306
|)
|17,765
|Deferred revenue
|(14,667
|)
|130
|Other
|(837
|)
|(2,469
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(77,769
|)
|44,550
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(42,798
|)
|(46,552
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(42,798
|)
|(46,552
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|150,000
|1,040,872
|Debt refinancing costs
|(876
|)
|(39,560
|)
|Payment of debt
|(677,701
|)
|(1,030,683
|)
|Proceeds from common stock issuance
|1,019
|1,303
|Payment of taxes associated with equity-based compensation
|(49
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(527,607
|)
|(28,068
|)
|Effects of exchange rates fluctuations
|(6,977
|)
|18,405
|NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(655,151
|)
|(11,665
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – Beginning of period
|725,307
|125,304
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period
|$
|70,156
|$
|113,639
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In order to assist investors in understanding the core operating results that our management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning, we present the following non-GAAP measures: (1) Adjusted EBITDA, (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin, (3) Adjusted EBITDA less capex (4) Adjusted EBITDA less capex margin, (5) Adjusted net income, (6) Adjusted earnings per share and (7) Free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company believes that these measures are relevant and provide useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in our industry to provide a baseline for evaluating and comparing our operating performance, and in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity results. We also evaluate our revenue and other metrics on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) and currency neutral basis. Currency neutral revenue changes (expressed as a percentage) exclude the impact of fluctuating foreign currency values pegged to the U.S. Dollar between comparative periods by translating all local currencies using the current period exchange rates. We consistently apply this approach to revenue for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. We believe presenting currency neutral information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our comparable results, consistent with how we evaluate our performance internally.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA less capex and Adjusted EBITDA less capex margin
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capex and Adjusted EBITDA less capex margin are non-GAAP financial measures that we use to provide a more meaningful comparison of our core operating results from period to period. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity-based compensation, other operating expenses-net, and certain other expenses not directly related to the core operations of our business. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue (in thousands). The following table reconciles net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capex and Adjusted EBITDA less capex margin for the periods presented:
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(564,491
|)
|$
|21,618
|$
|(654,702
|)
|$
|(115,313
|)
|Add/(less) non-GAAP adjustments:
|Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment
|563,204
|-
|563,204
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|15,842
|16,558
|48,446
|48,179
|Other operating expense – net
|5,858
|10,420
|16,293
|39,334
|Loss on litigation
|2,136
|2,614
|11,569
|8,964
|Restructuring
|26,053
|-
|27,192
|-
|Interest expense
|41,740
|35,746
|153,253
|104,977
|Foreign exchange and other non-operating (income) expense 1
|(4,524
|)
|(2,193
|)
|(37,884
|)
|81,685
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|12,090
|-
|12,090
|5,474
|Income tax expense
|(23,548
|)
|(10,057
|)
|52,431
|31,193
|Equity-based compensation expense, net of capitalization
|2,274
|4,004
|8,609
|12,315
|Adjusted EBITDA
|76,634
|78,710
|200,501
|216,808
|Capex
|12,899
|14,735
|42,798
|46,552
|Adjusted EBITDA less capex
|63,735
|63,975
|157,703
|170,256
|Net (loss) income margin
|(241.2
|)%
|9.0
|%
|(94.9
|)%
|(16.5
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|32.7
|%
|32.8
|%
|29.1
|%
|31.0
|%
(1) Foreign exchange gains (losses) and other insignificant non-operating related expenses (income).
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures that we use to provide a more meaningful comparison of our core operating results from period to period. These measures exclude the impact of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, foreign exchange gains (losses), net and other non-recurring items. The following table reconciles net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(564,491
|)
|$
|21,618
|$
|(654,702
|)
|$
|(115,313
|)
|Add/(less) non-GAAP adjustments:
|Equity-based compensation expense
|2,274
|4,004
|8,609
|12,315
|Tax effect of equity-based compensation expense1
|(588
|)
|(1,023
|)
|(2,224
|)
|(3,140
|)
|Loss on litigation
|2,136
|2,614
|11,569
|8,964
|Tax effect of loss on litigation, net of recovery1
|(569
|)
|(680
|)
|(3,082
|)
|(2,332
|)
|Foreign exchange
|(3,354
|)
|(1,492
|)
|(24,338
|)
|78,357
|Tax effect on foreign exchange (loss) gain – net1
|1,021
|5
|6,542
|(22,444
|)
|Acquisition related costs
|1,334
|9,932
|10,508
|38,228
|Tax effect of acquisition related costs1
|(335
|)
|(1,504
|)
|(2,489
|)
|(9,886
|)
|Restructuring
|26,053
|-
|27,192
|-
|Tax effect of restructuring1
|(6,868
|)
|-
|(7,168
|)
|-
|Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment
|563,204
|-
|563,204
|-
|Tax effect of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment1
|(138,397
|)
|-
|(27,469
|)
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment and expensed financing costs
|12,090
|-
|12,090
|11,508
|Tax effect of loss on debt extinguishment and expensed financing costs1
|(3,221
|)
|(3,221
|)
|(2,993
|)
|Reassessment of valuation allowance
|-
|-
|59,630
|-
|Adjusted net (loss) income
|$
|(109,711
|)
|$
|33,474
|$
|(136,277
|)
|$
|(6,736
|)
|Earnings per share:
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|(1.34
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(1.56
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average diluted shares
|421,185,371
|415,204,506
|419,454,227
|413,751,518
(1) Statutory tax rates used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to provide a more meaningful comparison of operating results from period to period. The following table reconciles net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to free cash flow for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|(9,075
|)
|$
|22,620
|$
|(77,769
|)
|$
|44,550
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(12,899
|)
|(14,735
|)
|(42,798
|)
|(46,552
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(21,974
|)
|$
|7,885
|$
|(120,567
|)
|$
|(2,002
|)
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
Revenue by Product
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|increase / (decrease)
| 2026
|% of revenue
| 2025
|% of revenue
|$ change
|% change
|CN % change
|Creative
|123,020
|52.6
|%
|144,892
|60.4
|%
|(21,872
|)
|(15.1
|)%
|(15.1
|)%
|Editorial
|105,551
|45.1
|%
|89,315
|37.2
|%
|16,236
|18.2
|%
|18.5
|%
|Other
|5,458
|2.3
|%
|5,837
|2.4
|%
|(379
|)
|(6.5
|)%
|(9.0
|)%
|Total revenue
|$
|234,029
|100.0
|%
|$
|240,044
|100.0
|%
|$
|(6,015
|)
|(2.5
|)%
|(2.5
|)%
|(In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|increase / (decrease)
| 2026
|% of revenue
| 2025
|% of revenue
|$ change
|% change
|CN % change
|Creative
|376,663
|54.6
|%
|407,891
|58.4
|%
|(31,228
|)
|(7.7
|)%
|(9.3
|)%
|Editorial
|293,709
|42.6
|%
|260,274
|37.2
|%
|33,435
|12.8
|%
|11.1
|%
|Other
|19,328
|2.8
|%
|30,838
|4.4
|%
|(11,510
|)
|(37.3
|)%
|(38.4
|)%
|Total revenue
|$
|689,700
|100.0
|%
|$
|699,003
|100.0
|%
|$
|(9,303
|)
|(1.3
|)%
|(3.0
|)%
Balance Sheet & Liquidity
|(In millions)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|Cash & Cash Equivalents1
|$
|66.2
|$
|90.2
|$
|109.5
|Available under Revolving Credit Facility2
|-
|150.0
|150.0
|Liquidity
|$
|66.2
|$
|240.2
|$
|259.5
|2025 USD Term Loans
|$
|40.1
|$
|40.1
|$
|40.1
|2025 EUR Term Loans3
|461.6
|497.2
|503.5
|Total Balance - Term Loans Outstanding4
|501.7
|537.3
|543.6
|Senior Unsecured Notes
|270.0
|300.0
|300.0
|Senior Secured Notes
|539.9
|1,168.3
|539.9
|Revolving Credit Facility
|150.0
|-
|-
|Total Debt4
|$
|1,461.6
|$
|2,005.6
|$
|1,383.5
1 Excludes restricted cash of $4.0 million as of September 30, 2026, $635.1 million as of December 31, 2025 and $4.1 million as of September 30, 2025.
2 Our Revolving Credit Facility was effective May, 2023 and matures May, 2028.
3 Face Value of Debt is €407.0 million as of September 30, 2026 converted using FX spot rate of 1.14, €423.5 million as of December 31, 2025 converted using FX spot rate of 1.17, and €429.0 million as of September 30, 2025 converted using the FX spot rate 1.17.
4 Represents face value of debt, not GAAP carrying value.
Investor Contact:
Getty Images
Steven Kanner
...
Media Contact:
Getty Images
Anne Flanagan
...
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