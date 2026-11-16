MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fiscal Year 2026 Revenue of $22.05 Million Reflects Strategic Reassessment of Legacy China-Focused Customer Relationships

AI+BPO Revenue Increases 575.9% as Company Expands AI-Enabled Commercial Operations and Advances AI Workforce Technologies

SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the“Company”), a global artificial intelligence (“AI”) workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

Fiscal year 2026 marked an important transition in Helport AI's business strategy as the Company continued developing its AI Labor System and reassessing its legacy China-focused operations. Following a review of regional profitability, customer payment cycles, customization requirements and operating risks, the Company began redirecting resources toward international markets and subsequently decided to gradually discontinue relationships with existing legacy customers in China. This does not constitute a complete or permanent withdrawal from the Chinese market. The transition, increased research and development spending, and impairment of certain intangible assets materially affected fiscal year 2026 results. The Company's AI-enabled business process outsourcing (“AI+BPO”) services continued to expand, providing revenue-generating operations that also support the development, evaluation and deployment of increasingly autonomous AI Labor.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights



Total revenue decreased by 36.8% to $22.05 million, compared with $34.86 million in fiscal year 2025, primarily reflecting reduced activity in the legacy China-focused AI services business as resources were redirected toward international markets.

AI services revenue decreased by 40.5% to $20.61 million from $34.64 million in fiscal year 2025. International growth has not yet offset the reduction in legacy revenue.

AI+BPO services revenue increased by 575.9% to $1.44 million from $0.21 million in fiscal year 2025, reflecting expansion of AI-powered collection services and international customer service operations. These services combine AI execution and human involvement; they do not represent exclusively autonomous AI Labor revenue.

Gross profit was $7.97 million, compared with $19.12 million in fiscal year 2025. Gross margin decreased to 36.1% from 54.9%, while the gross margin of AI+BPO services improved to 46.8% from 11.8%.

Research and development expenses increased to $18.85 million from $6.32 million, primarily reflecting higher product development fees associated with the Company's AI workforce technologies and applications.

Net loss was $26.15 million, compared with net income of $1.86 million in fiscal year 2025, reflecting lower gross profit, higher research and development expenses and a $10.69 million noncash impairment loss on intangible assets, partially offset by a $4.04 million noncash gain from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.33 million, compared with $9.07 million in fiscal year 2025, primarily reflecting working-capital movements and noncash adjustments. These cash flows should be considered alongside the Company's substantial near-term liquidity requirements.

Strategic Transition: From AI-Assisted Services to Autonomous AI Labor

Historically, Helport AI primarily provided AI-assisted software and services, including its software platform, "AI Assist," to help human contact-center personnel and other business professionals retrieve information, communicate with customers and complete workflows. Many earlier customer projects required extensive customization, integration and industry-specific training, contributing to development and delivery costs and limiting the ease of replicating solutions. The Company is pursuing a transition from tools that assist human personnel toward AI-based work capacity intended to execute defined enterprise tasks with increasing autonomy ("AI Labor"), subject to customer requirements and appropriate human supervision. AI Assist continues to support existing customers and selected workflows, while the Company is prioritizing newer AI workforce offerings.

The transition is intended to reduce incremental customization where workflows have similar requirements and to focus development on replicable technology components and industry knowledge. Actual deployment efficiency will depend on integration complexity, customer requirements, reliability of AI execution, human oversight and applicable regulatory obligations.

At the core of Helport AI's AI workforce infrastructure (the "AI Labor System") are two complementary technology engines, "HyprX" and "TwinX." HyprX serves as the AI execution engine, supporting reasoning, task-specific decision-making and workflow execution within configured operating parameters. TwinX serves as the expertise engine, designed to capture and apply human employees' industry knowledge, experience and work processes as reusable AI capabilities. Together with supporting communications, knowledge management, workflow orchestration, integration and monitoring systems, these engines are intended to support repeatable AI-enabled delivery for suitable enterprise tasks.

During fiscal year 2026, HyprX and TwinX capabilities were used primarily within integrated customer service contracts rather than licensed as standalone products, and the Company did not separately report revenue attributable to either engine. Actual autonomous execution varies by deployment, and human review, quality assurance and exception handling remain in place where appropriate.

AI+BPO is both a revenue-generating service-delivery business and an operating environment for the Company's broader AI Labor strategy. It combines AI-powered workflows with human operators who provide oversight, quality control, exception handling and operational support. These engagements generate experience with industry-specific tasks, customer requirements and real-world operating processes, which the Company uses to train, evaluate and refine its AI Labor capabilities. Where technology performance, customer acceptance and compliance requirements permit, Helport AI may progressively transition suitable workflows toward greater autonomous execution. Not all AI+BPO activity is autonomous, and improvements in this revenue category do not establish the economics of a fully autonomous service model.

The Company currently employs licensing, subscription, usage-based and performance-based contractual arrangements. Most international customer engagements use performance-based pricing tied to agreed upon outcomes or operating metrics. The Company expects performance-linked arrangements to become more prevalent as AI Labor matures, while other models remain available. The anticipated benefits of increased automation, including deployment scalability and improved margins, are not assured and depend on technology performance, customer acceptance, delivery costs and the mix of contracts.

AI Workforce Technology Development

During fiscal year 2026, Helport AI continued developing and commercially deploying its AI workforce technologies and supporting infrastructure. As of June 30, 2026, HyprX and TwinX capabilities were incorporated into services delivered to paying customers, although deployments were at different stages of automation and not every capability was available in every engagement. Development efforts focused on increasingly autonomous execution, industry-specific knowledge, and deployment within established enterprise workflows.

Key technology initiatives include:



HyprX – AI Agent and Workflow Execution Capabilities: HyprX supports AI-based reasoning, task-specific decision-making and execution within defined customer workflows. Its capabilities were used in commercial services during fiscal year 2026, including human-AI collaborative operations and selected more autonomous applications. The Company continues to develop broader multi-step workflow execution, integrations and exception-handling capabilities; not all intended functionality was deployed as of June 30, 2026.

TwinX – Digital Twin and Expert Knowledge Capabilities: TwinX is designed to capture and apply human employees' knowledge, experience and work processes as replicable AI capabilities that may be adapted to particular industry roles and customer scenarios. It complements HyprX by providing domain-specific knowledge for AI-assisted and increasingly autonomous workflows. Its capabilities were used in commercial services during fiscal year 2026, while development and refinement remain ongoing. AI Labor System and Supporting Infrastructure: The Company's technology and delivery framework brings together AI agents, digital twin capabilities, industry knowledge, workflow orchestration, enterprise systems and operational monitoring. Supporting components include AEP (AI Engagement Platform), ASP (AI Sales Platform), AOP (AI Operations Platform) and UCP (Unified Communication Platform), addressing engagement monitoring, sales-related workflows, operational optimization and multichannel communications. These components support integrated offerings and are not necessarily sold as separate products.

During fiscal year 2026, HyprX and TwinX were incorporated into integrated services provided to paying customers. Revenue from those services is reported within the Company's AI Services and AI+BPO Services categories, as applicable, based on the underlying customer arrangements. The capabilities and degree of automation deployed vary by customer and project.

Fiscal Year 2026 Business Highlights



Strategic Reassessment of Legacy China Customer Relationships: China-based customers accounted for approximately 93% of the Company's fiscal year 2026 revenue. Beginning in January 2026, management reassessed regional profitability, extended payment cycles, collection risks, substantial customization requirements and other operating considerations associated with certain legacy engagements and began redirecting resources toward international markets and potentially more replicable services. Management subsequently decided to gradually discontinue relationships with existing legacy customers in China and began reviewing and renegotiating related customer arrangements, including payment terms, remaining service obligations and collection of outstanding receivables. Revenue from legacy China-focused AI services was nil from July 1, 2026 through November 16, 2026. Although China is no longer a principal strategic priority, the Company does not intend to permanently withdraw from the market and may consider future opportunities with qualified China-based customers that meet its commercial, profitability and risk-management criteria.

AI Workforce Technology Development: Advanced development and commercial deployment of HyprX, TwinX and supporting AI Labor System components designed to execute defined enterprise workflows with increasing autonomy and appropriate human oversight. In March 2026, the Company demonstrated its AI offerings at its“Rise of AI Labor” event in the Philippines, illustrating its approach to combining AI technology, industry knowledge and operational delivery.

Consumer Finance AI Labor Commercialization: Expanded autonomous AI-enabled consumer finance deployments in Southeast Asia and Latin America, including loan conversion and debt collection. In June 2026, the Company reported that, according to its internal performance data, AI-powered collections teams recovered approximately 60% more funds than comparable human-operated teams during selected deployment periods. These results were project-specific and should not be interpreted as indicative of all customer deployments or future performance.

AI+BPO Business Expansion Within the AI Labor Strategy: The Company expanded revenue-generating AI-enabled BPO activities in collections and international customer support. AI+BPO revenue increased 575.9% year over year to $1.44 million, while gross margin for the AI+BPO Services revenue category improved from 11.8% to 46.8%. Management attributes the improvement in part to greater use of AI capabilities, operating efficiencies and improved computing resource management. AI+BPO also provides workflows for training and progressively deploying autonomous AI Labor, with human supervision and exception handling retained as needed. These category-level results do not represent the economics of a fully autonomous service model or assure similar margins in future periods.

Strategic Alliance with QuickCEP: Entered into a strategic partnership with QuickCEP in April 2026 to combine Helport AI's AI Labor System and AI+BPO delivery operations with QuickCEP's omnichannel customer service platform. The collaboration is intended to support managed AI workforce services for global brands and cross-border e-commerce enterprises, leveraging the companies' complementary technologies and customer networks to pursue new commercial opportunities.

Expanded International Delivery Capabilities: Developed and maintained regional operational capabilities in Mexico, the Philippines and Indonesia, while also engaging service-delivery resources in Thailand, to support multilingual services and enterprise AI deployments. These activities support the Company's focus on markets outside China, subject to local operating, contractual and resource constraints. Enterprise AI Governance: Appointed Dr. Yu Pan, a former executive vice president at U.S. Bank, as an independent director in May 2026. The Company also announced its intention to establish a Board-level AI Governance Committee to support oversight of AI-related operational, compliance and governance considerations as enterprise deployments expand.

Subsequent Business Developments and Commercial Focus

Since June 30, 2026, Helport AI has reported customer-specific developments in several international markets. The following sections group these activities by commercial use case and distinguish current operations from future commercialization objectives. Post-year-end deployment activity and operational metrics are not included in fiscal year 2026 revenue unless otherwise stated; project-specific performance is not necessarily representative of the Company's broader business.

Consumer Finance and Debt Collection



Transition of Existing Fintech Operations Toward Autonomous AI Labor (November 2026): The Company announced progress in transitioning an established Southeast Asian fintech customer from hybrid AI+BPO operations involving AI and human agents toward greater autonomous AI execution in debt-collection workflows. The engagement has generated average monthly revenue of approximately $200,000 over the preceding several months; this reflects the existing hybrid service, not incremental revenue from autonomous AI Labor. Helport AI targets deployment of approximately 300 autonomous AI workforce units for this customer by the end of November 2026, with further transition activity expected thereafter, subject to the customer's operational requirements and the Company's execution. The target is a management objective for one customer, not a guaranteed deployment or a companywide run rate. Consumer Finance AI Labor Deployment (July 2026): Expanded autonomous AI Labor applications in Mexico across three consumer lending product lines, extending capabilities from post-loan collections to customer acquisition, product consultation, registration and loan application support. The Company reported 744,249 outbound customer connections during June 2026 and 2,093 customer registrations during the reported deployment period. These activity figures represent the specific deployment periods and do not indicate revenue or outcomes for other projects.

U.S. Mortgage Services

U.S. Mortgage Services Commercialization and Expansion: Helport AI has maintained a commercial relationship with a U.S.-based mortgage services customer for more than one year, and the engagement is currently generating revenue for the Company. Building on its experience in mortgage customer conversion and related customer-engagement workflows, Helport AI intends to pursue opportunities to expand services within this existing relationship and commercialize AI-enabled applications with additional U.S. mortgage services customers, including potential applications in lead qualification and loan officer support, subject to customer demand and applicable regulatory requirements.

Global Enterprise Logistics and Customer Service



Global Logistics Advancement: The Company continued expanding its international enterprise customer service operations, including a commercial engagement with a global logistics company. The engagement involves AI-enabled customer service workflows within a high-volume operating environment, supported by enterprise system integration and human oversight. According to management's internal operating records, revenue from this engagement was approximately $120,000 in October 2026. This customer-specific monthly result should not be interpreted as a recurring monthly run rate or evidence of the economics of standardized or scalable AI workforce solutions. Management intends to pursue opportunities to expand the engagement, subject to customer demand, operational performance and contractual arrangements. Consumer Hardware and Cross-Border Commerce Expansion (August 2026): Reported revenue-generating AI Labor deployments supporting customer service operations for consumer hardware brands across North America and Europe, including Dreame Technology and Birdfy. These operations combine autonomous AI handling of initial customer interactions and routine service workflows with human oversight and escalation support.

Selected Operating Performance

AI Labor Technology and Operating Performance (October 2026): Published a technical white paper on October 1, 2026, examining AI Labor deployments in the Philippines and Mexico during September 2026. The report documented improvements in selected operating metrics, including a 15.71% increase in revenue and a 29% increase in gross margin for the reported Philippines project period, and increases of 30% in cases handled per worker and 40% in revenue per worker for the reported Mexico project period. These results were specific to the evaluated deployments and periods and are not necessarily indicative of broader or future performance.

Management Commentary

"Fiscal year 2026 marked an important transition in our strategy," said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. "Over several years, we invested in AI technology, enterprise integration, industry-specific knowledge and complex operating workflows. Those investments supported the development of HyprX, TwinX and other capabilities that we are working to replicate more broadly across our customer base. Our objective is to move beyond highly customized AI-assisted projects toward more repeatable AI workforce deployments; we recognize that customer requirements and technical performance will determine how quickly that can happen."

"Our fiscal 2026 results reflect a significant reduction in legacy China-focused revenue, substantial research and development expenditure and an impairment of certain intangible assets. We reassessed those legacy engagements in light of profitability, collection and payment risks, and customization demands and have prioritized international commercial opportunities. The decision to gradually discontinue existing legacy China customer relationships is not a permanent exit from that market."

"We are encouraged by the expansion of our AI+BPO services, where revenue increased by 575.9% and the gross margin of that revenue category improved from 11.8% to 46.8%. These engagements generate commercial revenue while helping us evaluate and refine AI execution alongside human supervision. We also see opportunities to apply our experience across consumer finance and enterprise customer-service workflows, while recognizing that the current mix of human-assisted services and automation differs by customer."

"Looking ahead, our priorities are to increase commercially viable AI Labor deployments, pursue suitable opportunities in consumer finance, mortgage-related customer engagement and enterprise service, and improve repeatability and operating efficiency. At the same time, we need to remain disciplined in R&D and capital allocation, manage liquidity and replace declining legacy revenue. The timing and ultimate financial results of the transition remain uncertain," concluded Li.

Financial Review for the Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Revenue

Total revenue decreased by approximately $12.81 million, or 36.8%, from $34.86 million in fiscal year 2025 to $22.05 million in fiscal year 2026 ($22,047,907 on an unrounded basis).

AI Services revenue decreased by approximately $14.03 million, or 40.5%, from $34.64 million to $20.61 million. This primarily reflected decreased activity in the legacy China-focused AI services business as management began reallocating resources to international markets in January 2026. The Company subsequently decided to gradually discontinue relationships with existing legacy China customers, without permanently withdrawing from the Chinese market. Newer international activities had not yet replaced this revenue during fiscal year 2026.

AI+BPO Services revenue increased by approximately 575.9%, from $0.21 million in fiscal year 2025 to $1.44 million in fiscal year 2026, primarily driven by expanded AI-powered collection services and overseas customer service operations. Revenue was recognized within the AI+BPO Services category and should not be interpreted as revenue solely from autonomous AI Labor.

Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

Cost of revenue decreased by approximately 10.5%, from $15.73 million in fiscal year 2025 to $14.08 million in fiscal year 2026. The reduction was smaller than the revenue decline because certain technology-related costs, including amortization of intangible assets, remained relatively fixed despite lower business volume.

Gross profit decreased from $19.12 million in fiscal year 2025 to $7.97 million in fiscal year 2026, while gross margin decreased from 54.9% to 36.1%. Lower legacy AI Services revenue, combined with the comparatively smaller reduction in cost of revenue, caused fixed or relatively fixed costs to represent a larger portion of sales.

AI+BPO Services' gross margin increased from 11.8% in fiscal year 2025 to 46.8% in fiscal year 2026. Management attributes the improvement in part to greater adoption of AI capabilities, operating efficiencies and improved computing resource management as these operations expanded. This category-level improvement should be distinguished from the decline in consolidated gross margin, and it does not establish the margin profile of future fully autonomous AI Labor deployments.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses increased from $16.38 million in fiscal year 2025 to $28.10 million in fiscal year 2026, an increase of approximately 71.6%.

Research and development expenses increased approximately $12.53 million, from $6.32 million in fiscal year 2025 to $18.85 million in fiscal year 2026, primarily due to increased product development fees for AI workforce technologies and enterprise use cases. These expenditures supported continued development of HyprX, TwinX, industry-specific knowledge and related execution and integration capabilities as the Company pursued a transition toward more reusable AI workforce solutions. The financial and commercial benefits of these investments remain uncertain. Current-period R&D expenses are separate from amortization of previously capitalized software included in cost of revenue.

Selling expenses increased from $1.15 million to $2.23 million, primarily reflecting international operating expansion. General and administrative expenses decreased from $8.91 million to $7.02 million, reflecting lower professional services and China-related withholding taxes, partly offset by higher share-based compensation and payroll costs.

Net Loss

The Company reported a net loss of $26.15 million for fiscal year 2026, compared with net income of $1.86 million in fiscal year 2025.

The year-over-year change principally reflected the decrease in gross profit and increase in research and development expenses, together with a $10.69 million noncash impairment loss on intangible assets. The impairment related to certain software intangible assets developed specifically to support AI services for seven customers in China; management's decision to terminate those customer relationships prompted the recoverability assessment. The loss was partially offset by a $4.04 million noncash gain resulting from the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. These non-cash items affected reported earnings but did not represent equivalent current-period operating cash payments or receipts.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.39 million, compared to $0.15 million as of June 30, 2025.

The Company reported a working capital deficit of approximately $13.28 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with positive working capital of approximately $4.68 million as of June 30, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.33 million in fiscal year 2026, compared with $9.07 million in fiscal year 2025. Fiscal year 2026 operating cash flow was supported by significant noncash adjustments and working-capital movements, including an approximately $8.45 million decrease in accounts receivable and increases of approximately $7.33 million in accounts payable and $6.21 million in accrued expenses and other liabilities. Positive operating cash flow, therefore, should not be interpreted as a measure of the Company's recurring profitability or absence of liquidity risk.

Management intends to seek additional capital and pursue operating measures to address its liquidity needs, but the availability and timing of financing and the effectiveness of these measures remain uncertain. The Company's ability to execute its strategic transition will depend in part on its ability to manage liquidity, collect outstanding receivables, meet its financial obligations and obtain additional financing as needed.

Further information concerning the Company's financial condition, liquidity requirements and related uncertainties is provided in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strategic Priorities and Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

Following a period of technology investment, expanded international AI-enabled operations and a strategic reassessment of legacy revenue, Helport AI is focusing its fiscal year 2027 priorities on commercializing its AI workforce technologies, expanding suitable autonomous AI Labor applications, improving deployment repeatability, and financial discipline. These are management objectives rather than quantitative financial guidance.

The Company's principal priorities include:



Scaling AI Labor in Consumer Finance and Debt Collection: Expand suitable AI-enabled customer acquisition, loan servicing and collections workflows, building on customer experience in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The Company intends to assess additional autonomous execution within existing and prospective engagements, subject to customer authorization, technology performance and local requirements.

Commercializing AI Workforce Technologies: Continuing development and deployment of HyprX, TwinX and supporting AI Labor System components, focusing on reliability, task execution, industry knowledge integration, enterprise connectivity and exception handling. Capabilities and levels of automation may differ among customer engagements. Expanding Enterprise AI Customer Service: Leverage the Company's established commercial relationships and operational experience across global logistics, consumer hardware, and cross-border commerce to drive revenue growth from existing customers while pursuing new enterprise opportunities. Building on its accumulated industry knowledge, enterprise system integrations and operational capabilities, Helport AI intends to expand the scope and scale of its AI-enabled services within existing customer engagements and replicate these capabilities across additional enterprise customers. Management believes this approach can support more efficient customer onboarding, accelerated commercialization and scalable revenue growth as the Company expands its international AI workforce business.



Improving Deployment Repeatability and Unit Economics: Continue developing replicable industry knowledge, standardized workflows, AI execution components and integration processes, while assessing implementation effort, computing costs, human oversight and project-level profitability. Management intends to test whether these approaches can support more efficient deployments; consistent improvements across customers or higher consolidated margins are not assured. Strengthening Financial Discipline and Capital Allocation: Management plans to prioritize R&D projects with shorter development and delivery cycles, reduce non-core exploratory research spending where appropriate, streamline fixed costs and improve operating efficiency. The Company also intends to focus on customers with suitable payment characteristics and expected returns, manage legacy China collection and contractual obligations, and seek additional financing to address liquidity requirements. The effectiveness and timing of these measures remain uncertain.

The timing and financial results of these priorities remain uncertain and depend on customer demand, product performance, deployment execution, operating costs, capital availability and the Company's ability to replace declining legacy revenue. The Company can provide no assurance that greater AI automation or international growth will produce higher consolidated margins or profitability within any particular period. Helport AI is not providing quantitative financial guidance at this time.

About Helport AI Limited

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System, an industrial-scale platform designed to manufacture, orchestrate, and deliver AI workforce capacity based on measurable business outcomes. Through its AI workforce, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company's mission is to transform human expertise into scalable AI labor. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the Company's gradual discontinuation of relationships with existing legacy China customers; strategic prioritization of international markets; potential qualified future China business; transition toward increasingly autonomous AI Labor; development, capabilities, repeatability and commercialization of HyprX, TwinX and the AI Labor System; potential effects of historical technology investments; future consumer finance, U.S. mortgage-related and enterprise customer-service applications; anticipated deployment of AI workforce units; customer adoption, operating performance, unit economics, operating efficiency; liquidity, financing and going-concern plans; and future financial results.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company's ability to manage contractual obligations and collect receivables related to legacy China customers, replace declining revenue, develop and deploy AI technologies, meet targeted deployments and customer performance requirements, replicate project-specific results, secure customer and partner approvals, satisfy applicable mortgage, collection, privacy and other regulations, manage costs, obtain additional financing and address substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The pace of customer adoption, the level of autonomous execution, the availability of financing and future service economics remain uncertain.

The extent to which AI Labor can independently execute enterprise workflows, reduce human involvement, improve operating efficiency or support higher margins may vary by customer, application and operating environment. Results from individual customer engagements or operating periods may not be representative of future performance or other deployments.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Helport AI Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Website: ir.helport.ai