Parabolic Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Date:
|November 16, 2026,
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
|Webcast Registration:
|Parabolic Q3 2026 Financial Results Conference Call
A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company's investor relations website here.
Note About Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure as defined below, is useful in evaluating our operational performance distinct and apart from certain irregular, non-cash, and non-operational expenses. We use this information for ongoing evaluation of operations and for internal planning purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with results under GAAP, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance and comparing our performance with competitors and other comparable companies.
Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net loss, and a description of the reconciling items and adjustments to derive the non-GAAP measure.
Adjusted EBITDA should only be considered alongside results prepared in accordance with GAAP, including various cash-flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results and financial performance measures.
| PARABOLIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Period-over-Period
|2026
|2025
|$
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(19,818
|)
|$
|(17,460
|)
|$
|(2,358
|)
|(13.5
|%)
|Interest income
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|(6
|)
|(600.0
|%)
|Interest expense
|456
|-
|(456
|)
|NM
|Interest expense – related party
|587
|1,289
|702
|54.5
|%
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(213
|)
|113
|326
|288.5
|%
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,108
|841
|(267
|)
|(31.7
|%)
|Stock based compensation
|3,020
|1,757
|(1,263
|)
|(71.9
|%)
|Gain on extinguishment of liabilities
|(715
|)
|(4,489
|)
|3,774
|84.1
|%
|Gain on release of Vidello revenue holdback
|-
|(973
|)
|973
|100.0
|%
|Loss on debt issuance, net
|1,335
|700
|(635
|)
|(90.7
|%)
|Loss on Private Placement Issuance
|2,812
|2,276
|(536
|)
|(23.6
|%)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|58
|1,770
|1,712
|96.7
|%
|Change in fair value of financial instruments, net
|(136
|)
|528
|664
|125.8
|%
|Change in fair value of financial instruments – related party
|163
|52
|(111
|)
|(213.5
|%)
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|(458
|)
|(265
|)
|193
|72.8
|%
|Loss on Yorkville SEPA advances
|254
|938
|684
|72.9
|%
|Vidello earnout expense
|-
|486
|486
|100.0
|%
|Failed acquisition costs
|-
|1,382
|1,382
|100.0
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|1,351
|(523
|)
|(1,874
|)
|(358.3
|%)
|Transaction related expenses
|4,414
|5,947
|1,533
|25.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,789
|)
|$
|(5,632
|)
|$
|(157
|)
|(2.8
|%)
About Parabolic
Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at . For investors, please visit ir.parabolic.io.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Parabolic Technologies, Inc.'s (“Parabolic's”, "the Company's”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.
Investor Relations
Dean Ditto
Chief Financial Officer
206 414-1777
ir.parabolic.io
Media
Paul Witkowski
Senior Director Financial Reporting
...
| PARABOLIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|As of
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|Cash
|$
|158
|$
|259
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,322
|709
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,051
|445
|Total current assets
|2,531
|1,413
|
|
|Property and equipment, net
|14
|8
|Intangible assets, net
|12,565
|8,027
|Goodwill
|34,655
|21,992
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|34
|56
|Bifurcated embedded derivative asset – related party
|-
|9
|Deferred offering costs
|32
|122
|Other assets
|4
|4
|Total assets
|49,835
|31,631
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|Accounts payable
|3,388
|2,494
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|8,144
|4,354
|Convertible notes – related party
|4,943
|4,923
|Convertible notes, carried at fair value
|3,207
|1,856
|Convertible notes (Yorkville)
|-
|1,200
|Other notes payable
|2,077
|-
|Notes payable, carried at fair value
|3,921
|2,591
|Private placement warrant liability
|1,271
|296
|Financial instruments – related party
|154
|-
|Earnout liability
|372
|991
|Deferred revenue
|6,789
|3,642
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|32
|23
|Total current liabilities
|34,298
|22,370
|
|
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|234
|94
|Deferred tax liability
|865
|1,078
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|3
|34
|Total liabilities
|35,400
|23,576
|
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|Common stock
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|135,094
|108,912
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(69
|)
|(85
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(120,590
|)
|(100,772
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|14,435
|8,055
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|49,835
|$
|31,631
| PARABOLIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
| For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating income:
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|$
|4,685
|$
|2,845
|$
|9,654
|$
|9,351
|Cost of revenue
|947
|520
|1,918
|1,680
|Gross profit
|3,738
|2,325
|7,736
|7,671
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative expenses
|7,403
|6,461
|20,959
|21,007
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|500
|294
|1,108
|841
|Total operating expenses
|7,903
|6,755
|22,067
|21,848
|Operating loss
|(4,165
|)
|(4,430
|)
|(14,331
|)
|(14,177
|)
|
|
|
|
|Other expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|Interest expense
|318
|-
|456
|-
|Interest expense – related party
|191
|394
|587
|1,289
|Gain on extinguishment of liabilities
|-
|-
|(715
|)
|(4,489
|)
|Gain on release of Vidello revenue holdback
|-
|(973
|)
|-
|(973
|)
|Loss on debt issuance
|1,127
|257
|1,335
|700
|Loss on Private Placement Issuance
|1,214
|1,439
|2,812
|2,276
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|-
|-
|58
|1,770
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|(1,315
|)
|262
|(136
|)
|528
|Change in fair value of financial instruments – related party
|120
|(12
|)
|163
|52
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|93
|(503
|)
|(458
|)
|(265
|)
|Loss on Yorkville SEPA advances
|27
|191
|254
|938
|Vidello earnout expense
|-
|69
|-
|486
|Failed acquisition costs
|-
|-
|-
|1,382
|Other (income) expense, net
|577
|65
|1,351
|(523
|)
|Total other expenses, net
|2,351
|1,188
|5,700
|3,170
|Loss before income taxes
|(6,516
|)
|(5,618
|)
|(20,031
|)
|(17,347
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(80
|)
|270
|(213
|)
|113
|Net loss
|$
|(6,436
|)
|$
|(5,888
|)
|$
|(19,818
|)
|$
|(17,460
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|(6,436
|)
|(5,888
|)
|(19,818
|)
|(17,460
|)
|
|
|
|
|Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(17.78
|)
|$
|(327.11
|)
|$
|(99.09
|)
|$
|(1,587.27
|)
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|362
|18
|200
|11
| PARABOLIC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|Net loss
|$
|(19,818
|)
|$
|(17,460
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|-
|-
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,108
|841
|Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable
|69
|81
|Non-cash shares issued for consulting expenses
|-
|974
|Discount at issuance on notes carried at fair value
|-
|1,088
|Non-cash interest expense
|469
|-
|Non-cash interest expense - related party
|587
|951
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - related party
|-
|(3
|)
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|22
|17
|Stock based compensation expense
|3,020
|1,757
|Gain on release of Vidello revenue holdback
|-
|(973
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of liability
|(715
|)
|(4,489
|)
|Loss on debt issuance
|1,335
|700
|Loss on Private Placement Issuance
|2,812
|2,276
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|58
|1,770
|Change in fair value of financial instruments
|(136
|)
|528
|Change in fair value of financial instruments – related party
|163
|52
|Change in fair value of convertible notes, carried at fair value
|(458
|)
|(265
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|(682
|)
|51
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(397
|)
|38
|Accounts payable
|894
|(876
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(2,156
|)
|(675
|)
|Accrued expenses
|481
|(248
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(22
|)
|(17
|)
|Earnout liability
|(989
|)
|560
|Deferred revenue – long-term
|140
|(24
|)
|Deferred tax liability
|(213
|)
|(70
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(14,428
|)
|(13,416
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|Cash paid for acquisition of ConnectAndSell
|(1,350
|)
|-
|Cash paid for acquisition of Vidello
|-
|(2,677
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,350
|)
|(2,677
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|Payment of GEM commitment fee promissory note
|-
|(215
|)
|Payment of Vidello transition holdback
|-
|(500
|)
|Repayment of convertible notes (Yorkville)
|(1,218
|)
|(3,640
|)
|Repayment of related party advance
|-
|(100
|)
|Proceeds from term notes, net of issuance costs
|5,172
|4,250
|Repayment of term notes
|(2,735
|)
|(7,722
|)
|Repayments of private placement notes
|(484
|)
|(1,292
|)
|Partial repayment of convertible notes - related party
|-
|(2,841
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs
|5,121
|9,039
|Proceeds from issuance of shares to Yorkville under the SEPA
|6,168
|17,692
|Proceeds from shares issued to Verista
|36
|50
|Payment of deferred offering costs – ATM
|-
|(238
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock to CEO
|81
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants under private placement
|-
|330
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants
|3,513
|1,115
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|15,654
|15,928
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|23
|(71
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|(101
|)
|(236
|)
|Cash at beginning of period
|259
|1,087
|Cash at end of period
|$
|158
|$
|851
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