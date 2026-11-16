Management to Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call Today, November 16, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parabolic Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PARA) ("Parabolic” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered agentic applications technology company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 and Subsequent Key Financial & Operational Highlights



In November, the Company closed its public offering and deployed the $12.1 million proceeds (after underwriting discounts and offering fees) primarily to pay off $11.6 million in debt obligations ahead of schedule and retire a significant number of outstanding warrants. We also paid down $0.6 million in term debt, bringing total debt reduction to $12.2 million. Net debt is now at an all-time low of $4.7 million. The Company believes it now has sufficient operating cash to meet all its short-term needs.

Revenue was $4.7 million for Q3 2026, an increase of 106% compared to $2.3 million for Q2 2026. Third quarter revenue reflects top-line expansion from the ConnectAndSell platform integration, marking the first quarter of financial contributions from this business unit.



Gross profit was $3.7 million for Q3 2026, an increase of $1.9 million compared to Q2 2026. Gross margin was 79.8% for Q3 2026 compared to 80.2% in Q2 2026.



Net Loss for Q3 2026 was $6.4 million, compared to Q2 2026 Net Loss of $5.0 million.



Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Loss increased to $2.2 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $1.7 million in Q2 2026.



Net debt increased by $3.6 million compared to December 31, 2025, partially due to ConnectAndSell acquisition-related financing and bridge financing prior to completing the public offering.



Stockholders' Equity increased to an all-time high of $14.4 million as of September 30, 2026; we raised $9.6 million of equity, converted $7.4 million of debt to equity, and issued $5.9 million in equity related to the ConnectAndSell acquisition since December 31, 2025.

Customer base includes over 150,000 total customers who have purchased or subscribed to Parabolic products.

“The third quarter was a turning point for the scale of our business. With ConnectAndSell contributing for the first time, revenue more than doubled sequentially to $4.7 million at a gross margin of approximately 80%. In November, we closed our public offering and used the proceeds primarily to repay $11.6 million of debt ahead of schedule and retire a significant number of outstanding warrants. That puts us on much firmer financial footing and lets us shift our attention to investing in our sales pipeline, where we are seeing improving leading indicators. We are also making further cost reductions that we expect will meaningfully lower operating expenses within this calendar year,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Parabolic.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased $1.8 million to $4.7 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the addition of ConnectAndSell, which contributed $2.5 million during the quarter. The revenue increase was partially offset by higher churn in our other products in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter. On a sequential basis, total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased 106.1% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2026, primarily driven by the addition of ConnectAndSell.

Total cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $0.9 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 82.1%. On a sequential basis, total cost of revenue increased by $0.5 million, or 110.4% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2026. Both increases were primarily driven by the addition of ConnectAndSell.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $3.7 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 79.8% in third quarter 2026 compared to 81.7% in third quarter 2025. On a sequential basis, gross profit increased by $1.9 million from $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Gross margin was 80.2% in second quarter 2026.

Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were $7.9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year quarter. Of the increase, ConnectAndSell added $2.3 million in operating expenses, primarily in people expenses, which was partially offset by lower operating expenses due to cost reduction efforts primarily in professional fees and sales and marketing expenses. On a sequential basis, total operating expenses increased $1.7 million from $6.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026. Of the increase, ConnectAndSell added $2.3 million in operating expenses, primarily in people expenses, which was partially offset by lower operating expenses due to cost reduction efforts primarily in professional fees and sales and marketing expenses.

Net loss for three months ended September 30, 2026 was $6.4 million. Q3 2025 Net Loss of $5.9 million included a one-time gain of $1.0 million related to the release of a revenue holdback from the Vidello acquisition. Adjusting for this one-time gain, Q3 2025 net loss would have been $6.9 million, compared to $6.4 million for Q3 2026.

On a sequential basis, Q2 2026 net loss of $5.0 million included a one-time gain of $0.7 million related to the extinguishment of liabilities. Adjusting for this one-time gain, Q2 2026 net loss would have been $5.7 million. The increase in net loss was driven by other (income) expense items, primarily loss on debt and private placement issuance.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 remained flat at $2.2 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.2 million in the prior year quarter. On a sequential basis, Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased by $0.5 million from $1.7 million in second quarter 2026.

Year to Date Financial Results

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 3.2% to $9.7 million compared to the prior year period. Of the increase, ConnectAndSell added $2.5 million, which was partially offset by decreases in our other products.

Total cost of revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.9 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 14.2%. Of the increase, ConnectAndSell added $0.5 million, which was partially offset by decreases in our other products as a result of cost reduction initiatives.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $7.7 million, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 80.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to 82.0% in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $22.1 million, compared to $21.8 million in the prior year period. Of the increase, ConnectAndSell added $2.3 million in operating expenses, primarily in people expenses, which was partially offset by lower operating expenses due to cost reduction efforts primarily in professional fees and technology expenses.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $19.8 million, compared to $17.5 million in the prior year period. Both periods included non-cash gains related to a negotiated reduction of liabilities, and the prior year period included a one-time gain of $1.0 million related to the release of a revenue holdback from the Vidello acquisition, and one-time costs of $1.4 million related to a failed acquisition. Adjusting for these items, year to date Q3 2026 net loss would have been $20.5 million compared to $21.5 million for year to date Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $5.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.6 million for the prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $14.4 million, compared to $13.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Cash totaled $0.2 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $0.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we continued to fund our operations through a combination of equity and debt financings, and most notably, we closed additional tranches of convertible debt for acquisition-related and bridge financing, totaling approximately $10.3 million, and raised an additional $9.6 million of equity.

Management has continued to strengthen the balance sheet in line with our strategic priorities. Stockholder's Equity increased to $14.4 million as of September 30, 2026.

2026 and 2027 Outlook

We expect the addition of the ConnectAndSell business will approximately double the company's revenue, on an annualized basis. Full year effect of this acquisition will be realized in 2027.

Combined with cost reduction actions, Management expects the results of operations, excluding non-cash expenses, to break even on a run-rate basis in Q1 2027, and consistently generate positive cash flow starting during Q2 2027 and continuing throughout the year.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Parabolic Founder and CEO Joe Davy and CFO Dean Ditto will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website here.

To access the call, please use the following information: