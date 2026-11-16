MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUSTON, La., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (TXSE: OBK) (“Origin”), the holding company for Origin Bank, today announced the promotion of Derek McGee to Chief Operating Officer. McGee joined Origin in January 2022 as Senior Executive Officer and Chief Legal Counsel after serving as a trusted outside advisor to the company for more than a decade.

In his expanded role, McGee will provide strategic leadership and executive oversight of Origin's legal, enterprise risk and regulatory coordination functions. Reporting to Chairman, President and CEO Drake Mills, he will work closely with the executive leadership team and board of directors to translate the company's strategy into execution and strengthen the governance, organizational capabilities and coordination that support its continued growth.

“Derek brings sound judgment, a deep understanding of our business and a strong commitment to Origin's culture,” said Mills.“He has been a trusted partner in our strategic decisions and understands how to bring people together to address complex challenges. This promotion reflects our confidence in his leadership and his ability to help position Origin for long-term success.”

McGee will focus on ensuring that Origin's governance, controls and resources keep pace with its strategic priorities. He will help establish clear accountability across assigned functions and ensure significant issues receive timely executive and board attention, while preserving the independence of the company's risk, compliance and legal functions.

“I am grateful for the trust Drake and the board have placed in me and for the opportunity to serve Origin in this expanded role,” said McGee.“Working alongside this team has deepened my appreciation for the people and relationships that make Origin special. I look forward to helping our teams execute our strategy, support our customers and communities, and build lasting value for our shareholders.”

Before joining Origin, McGee was a partner at Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP, where he focused on corporate, securities and regulatory matters for financial institutions. His experience includes strategic transactions, public and private capital offerings, corporate governance and SEC reporting and compliance.

McGee earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 57 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance agency subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit and .

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