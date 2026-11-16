MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced electronics and interconnect solutions for aerospace, defense, and high-technology markets, announced that effective immediately, it will reorganize its internal corporate management structure to combine the Commercial Sector and the Aerospace & Defense Sector into a single, unified operating group, led by Doug Soder as Group President. The Company expects this structural change to streamline decision-making, improve coordination, and enhance the Company's ability to support its customers across numerous end-markets. As part of this reorganization, Cathie Gridley, the former President of the Aerospace & Defense sector, has been assigned the role of Special Advisor to the CEO, also effective immediately. The Company has asked Ms. Gridley to remain in that role through June 30, 2027, to assist with the transition to the Company's new organizational model.

Edwin Roks, TTM's President and CEO added,“On behalf of everyone at TTM, I would like to thank Cathie for her leadership and meaningful contributions throughout her 7 years as President of our Aerospace & Defense business. I also want to congratulate Doug on his new role as Group President, which will allow him to leverage his prior experience as former President of our Aerospace & Defense Sector, and his most recent role as President of our Commercial Sector. The Company's priorities remain clear: serve our customers, continue to advance our technical capabilities, continuously improve operational performance, develop our talented workforce, position the Company for accelerated and sustainable growth and deliver healthy returns for our shareholders. The Company expects that this organizational change will help ensure the Company has the optimal structure and leadership model to deliver on those critical priorities.”

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TTM's public reports filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

Sean K.F. Hannan

Vice President, Investor Relations

TTM Technologies Inc.

+1 339 466 7737

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