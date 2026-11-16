MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition bolsters Voltus's battery capabilities from siting to market integration and optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc., a leading distributed energy resource platform, today announced its acquisition of Athena®, the distributed battery optimization and management platform built by Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM).

With Athena, Voltus accelerates its ability to support commercial, industrial, and community-scale battery projects end-to-end, from project evaluation to battery optimization and market integration, enabling storage system developers, site operators and hosts to capture maximum value from their assets.

Athena weighs real-time market signals, utility tariffs, weather forecasts, and grid constraints to dispatch batteries automatically, manage peak loads and optimize revenue per megawatt. This acquisition follows Voltus's acquisition of Brightfield AI, an agentic platform designed to expand the deployment of commercial and industrial battery energy storage systems (BESS).

"Electricity demand is outpacing new generation and distributed batteries are one of the fastest, most affordable, and most reliable ways to deliver speed to power,” said Larsh Johnson, chief technology officer at Voltus.“Athena's software is tested, trusted and honed over a decade of experience serving an unmatched user base. As we deploy battery energy storage system projects at scale, we can now deliver customers value from distributed batteries at every step of the project.”

Athena is the optimization and operations platform of choice for more than 800 BESS sites in North America - the largest known customer base of its kind - has capabilities across multiple battery manufacturers, and operates across more than 75 utility jurisdictions. Voltus is deploying Athena to serve new greenfield customers as well as customers with existing battery projects to help meet the growing needs for grid capacity and flexibility.

“Athena represents years of innovation and expertise in managing and monetizing distributed energy assets,” said Arun Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of Stem.“We are proud of the technology we have built and the value it has delivered to customers. Voltus brings deep expertise in distributed energy resources and is well positioned to build on Athena's capabilities, expand its reach, and unlock new opportunities for customers. We look forward to seeing the platform continue to evolve under Voltus while maintaining continuity of service for Stem's existing managed services customers.”

Voltus will continue to integrate with third-party battery software, equipment manufacturers, EPC contractors, and project developers to rapidly grow much needed battery capacity and bring value to customers.

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Through its Bring Your Own Capacity (BYOC)TM program, Voltus brings new flexible capacity to the grid. Voltus's commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate value by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit .

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