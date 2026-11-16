Locafy Reports 23% Revenue Growth In Fiscal 2026
| Locafy Limited
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
| 3 months to
30 Jun 2026
AUD $
(Unaudited)
| FY2026
AUD $
(Audited)
| FY2025
AUD $
(Audited)
|Revenue
|833,715
|3,944,570
|3,202,692
|Other income
|9,644
|47,501
|326,613
|Technology expense
|(246,868
|)
|(1,237,753
|)
|(1,243,678
|)
|Employee benefits expense
|(524,793
|)
|(1,892,498
|)
|(1,639,375
|)
|Share based payments expense
|122,307
|(156,468
|)
|(1,518,553
|)
|Occupancy expense
|(14,340
|)
|(79,863
|)
|(104,699
|)
|Marketing expense
|(207,199
|)
|(710,894
|)
|(178,376
|)
|Consultancy expense
|(325,793
|)
|(1,019,082
|)
|(782,567
|)
|Other expenses
|(81,648
|)
|(350,769
|)
|(150,653
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|(365,431
|)
|(1,374,753
|)
|(1,677,284
|)
|Expected credit loss expense
|(32,650
|)
|(89,650
|)
|(370,869
|)
|Operating loss
|(833,056
|)
|(2,919,659
|)
|(4,136,749
|)
|Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
|(37,026
|)
|(120,843
|)
|5,595
|Financial expenses
|(26,659
|)
|(99,978
|)
|(183,077
|)
|Loss before income tax
|(896,741
|)
|(3,140,480
|)
|(4,314,231
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|Loss for the period
|(896,741
|)
|(3,140,480
|)
|(4,314,231
|)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss
|Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|1,818
|30,290
|(10,604
|)
|Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|(894,923
|)
|(3,110,190
|)
|(4,324,835
|)
|Earnings per share
|Basic loss per share
|(0.40
|)
|(1.56
|)
|(2.63
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|(0.40
|)
|(1.56
|)
|(2.63
|)
| Locafy Limited
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
| As at
30 Jun 2026
AUD $
(Audited)
| As at
31 Dec 2025
AUD $
(Unaudited)
| As at
30 Jun 2025
AUD $
(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,022,892
|459,921
|594,671
|Trade and other receivables
|555,381
|430,197
|876,347
|Other assets
|353,973
|371,332
|458,654
|Total current assets
|1,932,246
|1,261,450
|1,929,672
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|44,505
|51,701
|98,016
|Right of use assets
|256,637
|106,514
|164,613
|Intangible assets
|4,067,756
|3,582,284
|3,634,794
|Total non-current assets
|4,368,898
|3,740,499
|3,897,423
|Total assets
|6,301,144
|5,001,949
|5,827,095
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|810,116
|450,265
|382,473
|Borrowings
|404,412
|327,265
|427,280
|Provisions
|332,301
|245,602
|136,508
|Accrued expenses
|649,559
|349,714
|518,930
|Lease liabilities
|132,555
|135,483
|141,174
|Contract and other liabilities
|159,280
|207,862
|170,215
|Total current liabilities
|2,488,223
|1,716,191
|1,776,580
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|140,810
|-
|62,736
|Provisions
|22,028
|84,055
|162,102
|Non-current liabilities
|162,838
|84,055
|224,838
|Total liabilities
|2,651,061
|1,800,246
|2,001,418
|Net assets
|3,650,083
|3,201,703
|3,825,677
|Equity
|Issued capital
|56,280,580
|54,164,134
|53,201,097
|Reserves
|641,780
|517,216
|756,377
|Accumulated losses
|(53,272,277
|)
|(51,479,647
|)
|(50,131,797
|)
|Total equity
|3,650,083
|3,201,703
|3,825,677
| Locafy Limited
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
| 3 months to
30 Jun 2026
AUD $
(Unaudited)
| FY2026
AUD $
(Audited)
| FY2025
AUD $
(Audited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST)
|1,033,027
|3,386,575
|3,059,368
|Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST)
|(1,087,085
|)
|(4,148,099
|)
|(4,200,847
|)
|R&D Tax Incentive and other grants
|-
|571,418
|504,091
|Financial cost
|(26,659
|)
|(99,978
|)
|(51,279
|)
|Net cash used by operating activities
|(80,717
|)
|(290,084
|)
|(688,667
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Capitalized development costs
|(254,781
|)
|(1,323,066
|)
|(1,624,212
|)
|Purchase of intellectual property
|(2,348
|)
|(153,641
|)
|(251,563
|)
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(2,976
|)
|(28,815
|)
|-
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(260,105
|)
|(1,505,522
|)
|(1,875,775
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issue of shares
|-
|2,758,281
|3,259,448
|Transaction costs on the issuance of shares
|-
|(160,648
|)
|(164,689
|)
|Repayment of borrowings
|(26,579
|)
|(246,401
|)
|(77,844
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(53,234
|)
|(157,695
|)
|(128,668
|)
|Net cash from financing activities
|(79,813
|)
|2,193,537
|2,888,247
|Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(420,635
|)
|397,931
|323,805
|Net foreign exchange difference
|1,818
|30,290
|(5,009
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|1,441,709
|594,671
|275,875
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|1,022,892
|1,022,892
|594,671
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