Company expands direct sales strategy and advances commercialisation of Proteus Growth Engine

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the“Company”), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in location-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solutions, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2026. All financial results are presented in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise noted.

Management Commentary

“Locafy delivered revenue growth of 23% in fiscal 2026, with subscription revenue increasing 26% to A$3.8 million, primarily driven by demand for our various local SEO and AEO solutions through our established Partner distribution channel,” said Gavin Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of Locafy.

“Since year-end, given the rapid advancement of AI search in the market, we have been focused on evolving our commercial strategy, with an increased emphasis on direct customer acquisition and a more integrated digital marketing offering for small businesses.

“We believe a key part of this strategy is Proteus, our integrated marketing Growth Engine solution, which brings together our local search capabilities with traditional SEO, AI-driven discovery, paid advertising and lead management. Localizer's capabilities have been incorporated into Proteus as a core component of the broader offering, providing customers with an integrated suite of digital marketing services.

“During our initial test marketing, we signed new customer agreements representing approximately A$45,000 in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) across three business categories. We believe these early results are encouraging and provide an initial indication of customer demand for the offering. They have also helped us refine our marketing approach and identify opportunities to expand customer acquisition activity.

“We have strengthened our marketing capabilities, systems and campaign infrastructure. Building on this foundation, we have engaged an external sales partner with experience delivering revenue growth for SaaS products in the US market. They have established a commission-based direct sales team, which is scheduled to commence activities in November 2026.

“We have also continued to enhance the Proteus offering, including the introduction of an AI Voice assistant designed to help small businesses capture inbound enquiries when they are unable to answer calls, together with enhanced reporting to improve lead attribution and visibility into campaign performance.

“Alongside these commercial initiatives, we continue to invest in our underlying technology and broaden our publishing and distribution relationships. We believe these initiatives position Locafy to pursue further recurring revenue growth while improving the efficiency and scalability of our operations.”

Business Highlights and Subsequent Developments

Fiscal 2026 Operating Developments



Subscription revenue increased 26%, primarily reflecting sales of the Localizer solution through the existing Partner distribution program.

Advanced the automation of technology deployment and operational workflows, reducing reliance on manual implementation work. Continued development of Poseidon, an integrated SaaS platform designed to centralize product access, deployment and management, with its near term commercial release.



Commercial Activity Since June 30, 2026



Began commercializing Proteus Growth Engine, a bundled digital marketing solution incorporating SEO, AEO, Google Maps visibility, paid search and AI-powered lead-handling capabilities.

Signed new customer contracts across three business categories totaling approximately A$45,000 MRR during our initial test marketing and continued testing targeted customer acquisition campaigns.

Strengthen our marketing capabilities and subsequently built a commission-based sales team scheduled to begin activities in November 2026.

Expanded publishing and distribution relationships, including increased contributions from some key existing customers and added new publishing partners. Concluded the existing Partner program and is evaluating a combination of direct-to-end-user sales and third-party distribution arrangements, with contracts signed to that effect.



Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Results compare the three months ended June 30, 2026, with the three months ended June 30, 2025, unless otherwise indicated. All financial results are reported in AUD.



Total operating revenue was $834,000, compared with $829,000 in the year-ago quarter, comprised of:



Subscription revenue was $824,000, compared with $801,000.



Advertising revenue was $9,000, compared with $25,000.

Services revenue was $1,000, compared with $3,000.



Other income was $10,000, compared with $70,000.

Total operating expenses were $1.7 million, compared with $1.7 million.

Operating loss was $833,000, compared with $791,000. Net loss totaled $897,000, or $0.40 per share, compared with $835,000, or $0.46 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Fiscal Full-Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Results compare the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, with the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, unless otherwise indicated. All financial results are reported in AUD.



Total operating revenue increased 23% to $3.94 million, compared with $3.20 million in fiscal 2025, comprising:



Subscription revenue of $3.80 million, compared with $3.01 million, an increase of 26%, primarily reflecting sales of the Localizer solution through the Partner program.



Advertising revenue of $88,000, compared with $141,000. The decline was partly attributable to reduced organic traffic to the Company's digital properties.

Services revenue of $58,000, compared with $50,000, primarily from implementation services associated with Localizer sales.



Other income was $48,000, compared with $327,000 in fiscal 2025. The prior-year period included Research & Development tax incentive amounts relating to two fiscal years.

Total operating expenses decreased 10% to $6.91 million, compared with $7.67 million in fiscal 2025, primarily reflecting lower share-based payment expenses, which declined to $156,000 from $1.52 million. Marketing expenses increased to $711,000 from $178,000, largely reflecting higher Partner commissions and increased customer acquisition spending.

Operating loss narrowed to $2.92 million, compared with $4.14 million in fiscal 2025.

Net loss totaled $3.14 million, or $1.56 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.31 million, or $2.63 per share, in fiscal 2025.

Net cash used in operating activities decreased to $290,000, compared with $689,000 in fiscal 2025. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.02 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $595,000 as of June 30, 2025.



About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national and brand focused businesses in both online and AI search engines using advanced SEO techniques, technologies and AI driven automation. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“project,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the commercialization and adoption of Proteus and Poseidon, customer acquisition, sales and marketing expansion, the transition from our Partner distribution program to direct and third-party sales channels, monthly recurring revenue and future subscription revenue, partnerships, the expected timing of sales initiatives, the proposed acquisition of the Map Labs business and its expected timing, financing and benefits, operating efficiency and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its technology, maintain customer relationships, successfully implement its direct and third-party sales strategy, obtain financing when needed, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, address material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and continue as a going concern, as well as other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2026. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

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