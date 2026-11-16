MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eversense 365 now works with iLet, combining a year of accurate glucose monitoring with fully adaptive, automated insulin delivery to reduce the demands of managing diabetes

Launch expands choice for people with diabetes, and delivers on the companies' previously announced Q4 2026 launch timeline

GERMANTOWN, Md. and IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a diabetes company redefining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with long-term implantable sensing technology, and Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBNX), a pioneering leader in advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced the commercial launch of the iLet® Bionic Pancreas integrated with the Eversense 365® CGM system.

The launch brings together two highly differentiated technologies designed to simplify and reduce the burden of diabetes management. Eversense 365 delivers one year of exceptionally accurate glucose monitoring1, even at low glucose levels, with a single sensor, making it well suited for automated insulin delivery (AID). Fewer sensor changes and disruptive false alerts2 compared to traditional CGMs help to reduce daily device management and support patient confidence. iLet uses CGM data and a proprietary algorithm to autonomously determine and deliver insulin doses, without the need for carb counting* or manual correction boluses. The technology is able to learn and adapt to individual insulin needs, helping patients manage diabetes with less effort. Together, Eversense 365 and iLet reduce everyday diabetes management demands and expand choice for people with diabetes.

“Diabetes is different for everyone and we believe people should have the freedom to choose the combination of technology that works best for their lives,” said Brian Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer of Senseonics.“This launch gives our users another compelling AID option and represents another important step in expanding choice around the world's first and only one-year CGM. We have already seen Eversense 365 demonstrate its suitability for AID in real-world use and are excited to build on that experience with Beta Bionics.”

“We believe simplifying diabetes management is key to reducing the daily burden of diabetes,” added Mark Hopman, Chief Commercial Officer of Beta Bionics.“We are delighted to have moved so quickly with Senseonics from announcing our partnership to bringing this new innovation to people with diabetes. Integrating these two advanced technologies combines an accurate long-term sensing option with an AID that makes 100% of insulin dosing decisions, helping to reduce the constant work and decision-making that can come with managing diabetes.”

The commercial launch marks an important milestone following the announcement of Senseonics and Beta Bionics' partnership in September 2026 with the companies progressing rapidly to deliver on their commitment to launch the integrated system in Q4 2026. This progress reflects the companies' shared focus on bringing innovative technologies and greater choice to people living with diabetes.

In addition to the iLet integration, the companies have committed to integrate Eversense 365 with MintTM, Beta Bionics' tubeless patch pump, in the future. This planned integration is expected to further broaden the insulin delivery options available to the growing number of people choosing Eversense 365.

For more information about Eversense 365 and the iLet Bionic Pancreas, including how to get started, visit: Eversense365+iLet

*User must be carb aware.

1 Senseonics. (2026) Eversense 365 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System User Guide. LBL-7702-01-001

2Christiansen MP et al. A Prospective Multicenter Evaluation of the Accuracy of a Novel Implanted Continuous Glucose Sensor: Precise II. Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics 2018; 20(3):197-206

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a diabetes company redefining continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with long-term implantable sensing technology. Driven by a mission to transform lives in the diabetes community, Senseonics is the maker of Eversense® 365, the world's first and only one-year CGM system, and is advancing a differentiated pipeline of innovation.

By commercializing Eversense 365 and pushing the boundaries of sensing technology, Senseonics is empowering better diabetes management, reducing the device burden, expanding patient choice, and shaping the future of diabetes care.

For more information, visit .

About Eversense® 365

Eversense® 365 is the only long-term continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system available, offering people with diabetes a truly differentiated CGM experience. Designed for people with diabetes who demand more, Eversense 365 combines a small sensor inserted under the skin by a healthcare provider with a removable smart transmitter that delivers real-time glucose data to a mobile app or an integrated Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system. With a single sensor designed to last a full year, Eversense 365 provides a unique approach to CGM that supports health outcomes, enhances patient confidence, and minimizes the burden associated with short-term devices.

Eversense 365 is cleared in the U.S. and approved in Europe for people with diabetes aged 18 years and older, and is available by prescription only. The system is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days, and for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions (fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class). It is available in the U.S. and in select European markets. Patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, visit .

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. Beta Bionics' proprietary insulin dosing algorithm is the first FDA-cleared algorithm that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the expectations regarding potential impact on, benefits to, experience of, expanded options for, or outcomes for people with diabetes' and providers', statements regarding the timing, results and success of commercial launch of the integration, statements regarding product's reach or market impact, statements regarding future products and integration with Mint, and other statements containing the words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“projects,”“will,”“planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the new product launch, the ongoing commercialization of Eversense 365 and the launch of a new integrated offering, uncertainties inherent in the coordination with third parties and new partners, uncertainties inherent in the development of new technologies, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties in prescriber and patient decisions and responses to new technology or initiatives, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC under the heading“Risk Factors.” In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics' views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics' views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

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