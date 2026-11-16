Base Shelf Prospectus is Accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement and any Amendment to the Documents will be Accessible, within Two Business Days, through SEDAR+

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) (“Bird” or“the Company”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Bird will acquire the shares of Kel-Gor Limited and certain of its affiliates (collectively,“Kel-Gor”), a leading Canadian provider of industrial maintenance, turnaround, mechanical contracting, fabrication and modularization services (the“Acquisition”). The $200 million purchase price, on a cash-free, debt-free basis and subject to customary adjustments, will be satisfied through a combination of shares issued to the sellers and proceeds from the concurrently announced equity offering. The Acquisition is expected to close around the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“Generational investment by Bird's customers across all ten of our strategic end markets has driven record backlog and a substantial pipeline of opportunities. This provides remarkable visibility and the confidence to continue investing in our capabilities. Today's acquisition and financing announcements represent another important step in advancing Bird's strategy and delivering shareholder value,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO.

“Acquisitions have been an important catalyst for Bird's growth, adding specialized self-perform capabilities, expanding our geographic reach and creating platforms for significant organic growth following integration. The acquisition of Kel-Gor is consistent with this proven approach and significantly expands our recurring maintenance and specialty services platform while creating meaningful cross-selling opportunities. The concurrent equity offering allows us to fund the acquisition while maintaining a healthy capital structure and preserving the financial capacity to execute our growing work program, pursue additional strategic opportunities and provide consistent shareholder returns.”

ACQUISITION RATIONALE



Adds a highly respected industrial services business with nearly 60 years of operating history, supported by experienced leadership, a skilled workforce, longstanding relationships with blue-chip customers and a strong record of safe, high-quality execution.

Significantly expands Bird's self-perform industrial services capabilities and geographic reach, adding a leading mechanical and specialty services provider in Sarnia, Ontario, one of Canada's largest petrochemical and refining markets. Kel-Gor's project management expertise, flexible skilled labour model and access to the region's deep industrial workforce support the execution of critical maintenance, major turnarounds and complex projects.

Increases Bird's recurring revenue base through essential maintenance and turnaround services supported by multi-year agreements and longstanding relationships with new and shared clients. Following closing, approximately 20% of Bird's revenue in 2027 is expected to come from maintenance, turnarounds and other recurring sources, further enhancing earnings predictability.(1)

Creates opportunities to cross-sell services across the combined client base and support large-scale infrastructure projects in oil and gas, power generation and data centres. Kel-Gor's differentiated fabrication and modularization capabilities are supported by a 34-acre Sarnia footprint, extensive facilities and strategic access to highway, marine and rail transport, enabling the movement of oversized/overweight modules. Anticipated to deliver immediate mid-single-digit Adjusted Earnings Per Share accretion(1),(2) on a full-year basis, excluding cross-selling synergies and without the use of incremental leverage, while enhancing consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1),(2) and supporting cash generation through a capital-light business model.



Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Sarnia, Ontario, Kel-Gor employs approximately 900 people and provides day-to-day maintenance, scheduled turnarounds, mechanical contracting, capital project execution, fabrication, modularization and complementary specialty services to operators of complex industrial facilities. Its turnkey capabilities and access to highly skilled labour allow Kel-Gor to scale resources for major turnarounds and industrial projects.

“The acquisition of Kel-Gor marks another important step in Bird's evolution as a leading specialty contractor, expanding our recurring industrial services capabilities and strengthening our overall margin profile,” said Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Kel-Gor brings an established maintenance platform, a highly skilled and experienced team, and longstanding customer relationships in one of Canada's most important industrial markets. Our shared commitment to safety, operational excellence and exceptional client service provides a strong foundation to leverage Kel-Gor's specialized capabilities across Bird's broader portfolio, creating cross-selling opportunities and expanding our integrated self-perform capacity. We look forward to welcoming Kel-Gor's employees to Bird and to building on the strong business they have established.”

“Over nearly six decades, Kel-Gor has established itself as a trusted industrial contractor, built on a commitment to quality, safety and reliability,” said Ronald Gordon, Founder of Kel-Gor.“That success is a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication and expertise of our employees, past and present. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and the company we have built.”

“This transaction brings together two highly respected organizations with shared values and complementary strengths,” said Matt Gordon, Shareholder of Kel-Gor.“Bird's national reach and resources provide significant opportunities for continued growth, while Kel-Gor brings an established presence and deep industry experience in the industrial sector. We are confident this combination positions both organizations for long-term success.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The purchase price for the Acquisition is $200 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments. Bird expects to satisfy the purchase price by:



issuing to the sellers 282,885 Bird common shares having a value of approximately $20 million, based on the price per common share of $70.70, being the price per common share for each common share sold under the Offering (as defined below); and

paying approximately $180 million of cash, intended to be funded through a $200 million bought deal public offering of Bird common shares described below.



The Bird common shares issued to the sellers will be subject to a 3-year share lock-up agreement, with shares released in equal installments on each anniversary of the closing of the Acquisition, subject to customary terms and conditions.

The consideration mix and financing approach are intended to further strengthen Bird's investment grade balance sheet and preserve liquidity for organic growth and future strategic opportunities, consistent with its disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Kel-Gor is expected to generate over $250 million of revenue in 2027 and be accretive to Bird's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin over the same period,(1),(2) with its capital-light business model driving strong cash generation. Continued business momentum and identified cross-selling opportunities are expected to further support revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth beyond 2027.

Following closing, the Acquisition is expected to be immediately mid-single-digit accretive to Bird's Adjusted Earnings Per Share on a full-year basis compared to 2027 consensus estimates,(1),(2) exclusive of potential cross-selling synergies.

TRANSACTION APPROVALS

The Acquisition is subject to approval under the Competition Act (Canada) and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Subject to the satisfaction of these conditions, the Acquisition is expected to close around the end of 2026.

PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

Concurrent with the signing of the definitive agreement for the Acquisition, the Company filed a base shelf prospectus and subsequently entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the“Underwriters”), led by Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. as joint bookrunners, together with TD Securities Inc., as co-lead underwriter), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 2,828,900 common shares from treasury at a price per share of $70.70, for gross proceeds to the Company of $200 million (the“Offering”).

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering, to purchase up to 15% of the number of common shares sold under the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the cash portion of the purchase price for the Acquisition. Any remaining net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness, finance any potential future acquisitions or for general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is not conditional upon completion of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not completed, Bird intends to use the net proceeds to repay indebtedness, finance any potential future acquisitions or for general corporate purposes.

The common shares distributed pursuant to the Offering will be offered in all provinces of Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement (the“Prospectus Supplement”) to Bird's base shelf prospectus. The Prospectus Supplement is expected to be filed on or about November 17, 2026. The common shares may also be offered in the United States by way of a private placement to“qualified institutional buyers” in reliance upon the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“1933 Act”) and/or certain other persons in reliance upon another exemption from registration under the 1933 Act, and possibly outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of the common shares.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX and is expected to occur on or about November 20, 2026.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The common shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents is being provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to such documents. The base shelf prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendment to the documents will be, within two business days after the date hereof, accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from Raymond James Ltd. by telephone at 416-777-7000 or by email at ... or by contacting Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. by telephone at 416-367-8600 or by email at....

INVESTOR CALL

Bird will host an investor call to discuss the Acquisition on November 16, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET.



Participants are invited to register for expedited access to the conference call: Registration Link

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Attendees are asked to be on the line 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The live webcast will be held at: Webcast Link The presentation is accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

The call will not be available to U.S.-based investors. ADVISORS Evercore Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Bird and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP is acting as legal counsel to Bird. Corbin Advisors LLC is acting as a strategic communications advisor to Bird. (1) Based on consensus estimates for Bird's performance in 2027, adjusted to reflect management's expectations regarding the performance of the Kel-Gor Group during 2027. These expectations are based on management's expectations regarding the Acquisition Closing occurring around the end of 2026, management's probability-weighted assessment of continued performance growth of the Kel-Gor Group in 2027 relative to the last-twelve months and the comparative period for the prior year, generating incrementally higher revenue and margins. The underlying assumptions include that proportionally higher frequency and scope of projects will be available to the Kel-Gor Group relative to the last-twelve months, that its integration into Bird will be efficient, and that Bird will be able to maintain the Kel-Gor Group's goodwill with customers, suppliers and employees. These estimates are forward-looking information and subject to risks and uncertainty, see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" including " - Risks relating to the Acquisition - We do not currently own the Kel-Gor Group and no assurance of the Kel-Gor Group's future performance can be given". (2) Each of Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share is a non-GAAP ratio, which is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.“Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Earnings by the basic weighted average number of shares.“Adjusted EBITDA Margin” is the percentage derived by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by construction revenue. Refer to“Non-GAAP Measures” below. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For further information, contact:

Rachel Pattimore

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 520-2621

... ABOUT BIRD CONSTRUCTION Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 105 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. NON-GAAP MEASURES Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial ratios. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other companies. Further information on these financial measures can be found in the“Terminology and Non-GAAP & Other Financial Measures” section in Bird's most recently filed Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026, prepared as of November 11, 2026. FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of Bird as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intend", "continue", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "may", "will", "should",“potential”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning: the completion and timing of the acquisition of Kel-Gor and the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, including approval under the Competition Act (Canada); the completion, terms, proceeds and use of proceeds of the concurrent equity offering; Kel-Gor's expected revenue of over $250 million; expected Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Margin accretion and the timing and basis of that accretion; expected cash generation and capital requirements; the expectation that approximately 20% of Bird's revenue in 2027 following closing will come from maintenance, turnarounds and other recurring sources; the expected impact of the Acquisition and related financing on Bird's earnings visibility, balance sheet, liquidity and financial flexibility; the integration and future performance of Kel-Gor; Bird's ability to leverage the combined company's maintenance, turnaround, mechanical contracting, fabrication, modularization and other self-perform capabilities; opportunities to expand services with existing and shared clients and support work in oil and gas, power generation and data centres and other industrial markets; potential synergies; expected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth beyond 2027; and capacity for organic growth and future strategic opportunities. The estimates and assumptions of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to: that the parties will complete the acquisition in accordance with, and on the timeline contemplated by, the terms and conditions of the relevant agreements, on a basis consistent with Bird's expectations; receipt of required regulatory and third party approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions; completion of the concurrent equity offering on the contemplated terms; the accuracy and completeness of information made publicly available or provided to Bird by Kel-Gor; the accuracy of management's assessment of Kel-Gor's projected calendar 2027 financial performance and the effects of the Acquisition, including the financing structure and final purchase accounting; Kel-Gor's ability to carry on its business consistent with past practice, maintain client relationships and multi-year maintenance agreements, and execute its expected maintenance, turnaround and industrial project work program; the timing and volume of client maintenance, turnaround and sustaining capital activity; successful, timely and cost efficient integration of Kel-Gor's operations and retention of key personnel and access to skilled labour; Bird's ability to deploy the combined capabilities and capitalize on service expansion opportunities; market conditions for industrial maintenance, mechanical contracting, fabrication and modularization services and the industrial markets served by Bird and Kel-Gor; and the ability of Bird and Kel-Gor to maintain operating margins, cash generation and anticipated capital requirements. Although Bird believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the ability of Bird and Kel-Gor to obtain all necessary regulatory and third party approvals and satisfy all other necessary conditions to closing of the Acquisition on a timely basis or at all; an inability to complete the concurrent equity offering on the anticipated terms; differences between projected and actual Kel-Gor financial performance, final financing terms or purchase accounting that affect expected accretion; the possibility that the potential liabilities of Kel-Gor exceed initial assessments during due diligence; the operation of change of control or termination for convenience provisions of Kel-Gor's third party contracts; the failure to realize anticipated benefits and synergies due to integration or other issues; loss of key clients, changes to maintenance agreements, or changes in the timing, scope or volume of turnaround and industrial project activity; an inability to retain key personnel or secure sufficient skilled labour; and the risks associated with the industries in which the Company operates in general such as: estimating costs and schedules/assessing contract risks, ability to hire and retain qualified and capable personnel, availability and performance of subcontractors, design risks, quality assurance and quality control, economy and cyclicality, competitive factors, maintaining safe work sites, ability to secure work, adjustments and cancellations of backlog, joint arrangement risk, acquisition and integration risk, accuracy of cost to complete estimates, completion and performance guarantees, information systems and cyber-security risk, climate change risks and opportunities, litigation/potential litigation, ethics and reputational risk, global pandemics, potential for non-payment, access to capital, access to surety support and other contract security, work stoppages, strikes and lockouts, compliance with environmental laws, insurance risk, and internal and disclosure controls. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of the parties, and the combined company is included in the continuous disclosure documents of the Company filed with securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, Bird's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, each of which may be accessed on Bird's SEDAR+ profile, at and on the Company's website at . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as, and to the extent, required by applicable securities laws.

