Further dose‐finding updates from both the Phase 1b/2 SCLC and Phase 2 VIRO-25 NSCLC trials will help refine the systemic dosing regimen ahead of potential registrational development.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $10.4 million as of September 30, 2026. The Company raised an additional $5.1 million in net proceeds from the sale of common stock under the Company's at-the-market (ATM) sales agreement in October and November, resulting in a pro forma balance of $15.5 million. The Company expects the combined cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash will fund operations into the first quarter of 2027.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $6.9 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, an increase of $2.2 million. The increase was primarily driven by clinical and regulatory expenses relating to increased clinical trial costs associated with our Phase 3 On Prime/GOG-3076 registrational trial.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $3.5 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, an increase of $0.04 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in stock compensation, partially offset by a decrease in employee compensation and related expenses.

Net loss was $10.3 million or $0.23 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $8.0 million or $0.21 per share over the same period in 2025.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICETM platform from which Genelux has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“potential,”“expected,”“anticipated,”“continued,”“remain,”“may” or“intended.” Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to Genelux's future plans and prospects, Genelux's anticipated cash runway and the sufficiency of its resources to support its planned operations; the timing and likelihood of success of Genelux's business strategy, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations including advancing manufacturing, operational and commercial capabilities; the planned timing of Genelux's data results, clinical updates and dose selection in its ongoing clinical trials and continued development of Olvi-Vec; the potential capabilities advantages, safety and efficacy of Olvi-Vec, including the potential of Olvi-Vec to resensitize tumors to platinum therapy; the potential for the ongoing NSCLC and SCLC trials to support the systemic route of delivery program of Olvi-Vec and expansion of development into other solid tumor types; the potential for Olvi-Vec-mediated changes in the tumor microenvironment to enhance sensitivity to platinum-based chemotherapy in difficult-to-treat cancers; the potential for data from the lung cancer trials to enable the Company to refine a systemic dosing regimen to inform future registrational development; and the potential regulatory requirements and approval pathway of Olvi-Vec. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These and other risks are identified under the caption“Risk Factors” in Genelux's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Genelux does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.





Genelux Corporation

Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Revenues $ - $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 6,909 4,741 General and administrative 3,488 3,453 Total operating expenses 10,397 8,194 Operating loss (10,397 ) (8,194 ) Other income 112 244 Net loss $ (10,285 ) $ (7,950 ) Net loss per share- Basic and Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted 45,308,316 37,893,314 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements.





Genelux Corporation Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 9,445 $ 5,333 Marketable securities 1,000 9,262 Accrued interest 4 53 Total cash and marketable securities 10,449 14,648 Other assets 10,163 4,379 Total Assets $ 20,612 $ 19,027 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,386 $ 4,358 Other liabilities 3,048 3,125 Total Liabilities $ 11,434 $ 7,483 Total Stockholders' Equity 9,178 11,544 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 20,612 $ 19,027 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed financial statements.





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Source: Genelux Corporation