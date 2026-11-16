MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the“Company”) today announced that the Company will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026 starting at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York, New York. Please visit the Onity Group Investor Day website to register, watch the live webcast, and access the investor day presentation, which will be available prior to the event.

During the event, the executive leadership team will present how the Company is enhancing the customer experience, driving operating excellence, and creating sustainable growth to generate intrinsic value for all stakeholders.

A replay of the event, along with investor day materials, will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Shareholder Relations website following the conclusion of the event. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. Send questions to ....

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company delivering mortgage servicing and originations solutions through Onity Mortgage Corporation. As one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, we help consumers and business clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals with a wide range of servicing and lending programs powered by a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, we have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com or onitymortgage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking language within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company's statement regarding its plans to create sustainable growth and generate value for stakeholders is a forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the industry in which Onity operates, and its business, the actions of governmental entities and regulators, developments in litigation matters, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Onity's reports and filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Anyone wishing to understand Onity's business should review our SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information Contact:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

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