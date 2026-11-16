MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Initial 15,000-metric-ton annual rare earth oxide capacity, expandable to 30,000 tons, supporting responsible refining and Malaysian industrial development

- Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), through its subsidiary ReElement Technologies Indo-Pacific Corporation (“ReElement Indo-Pacific”), and Imperium Minerals Sdn. Bhd. (“Imperium Minerals”) today outlined plans to develop a state-of-the-art rare earth separation and refining facility in Kelantan, Malaysia.

The proposed facility is being designed for initial Phase 1 production capacity of approximately 15,000 metric tons annually of separated rare earth oxides, with potential expansion to approximately 30,000 metric tons annually through ReElement's modular materials transformation and refining architecture.

The initiative is intended to establish advanced refining capabilities within Malaysia, enabling greater local value capture from rare earth resources while supporting skilled employment, responsible mineral development and downstream manufacturing opportunities.

“Malaysia's rare earth opportunity should translate into lasting industrial value for Malaysia,” said Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies.“Our focus is to deploy proven refining technology, support fair value for local mineral suppliers and establish the transparency needed for customers, communities and government stakeholders to participate with confidence. Advanced separation and refining can provide the foundation for a broader downstream economy.”

Proven Technology with Environmental Protection Built into the Design

The planned facility would utilize ReElement's proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, already deployed at its Indiana operations. The process uses specialized resins and controlled aqueous processing to separate individual rare earth elements without the organic solvents commonly used in conventional solvent extraction.

The facility would incorporate water and process-solution recovery and reuse, targeting zero process wastewater discharge. Environmental protection measures, including appropriate residual material management, would be developed through site-specific engineering, environmental assessments and applicable Malaysian approvals.

Coordinated Feedstock Development and Refining

ReElement Indo-Pacific and Imperium Minerals are advancing the proposed refining facility, while American Resources Indo Pacific, a subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), is separately focused on securing rare earth ionic clay concessions and developing reliable feedstock supply opportunities.

American Resources maintains a strategic minority ownership interest in ReElement. The complementary initiatives are intended to coordinate resource development and advanced refining capabilities while preserving distinct operating responsibilities.

American Resources Indo Pacific's approach includes geological evaluation, resource mapping and assessment of environmentally responsible extraction and concentration methods to support long-term mineral supply.

Developing an Accountable Downstream Ecosystem Through Traceability and Fair Value

The initiative also contemplates utilizing SAGINT's digital traceability and Digital Warehouse Receipt technology to support the development of an accountable downstream critical minerals ecosystem in Malaysia, establishing independently auditable records of material origin, custody, processing, inventory and distribution.

The proposed commercial framework would emphasize documented material weights, verified mineral content, agreed recovery assumptions and transparent payment terms, helping appropriately licensed Malaysian miners and suppliers receive fair value for recoverable rare earth content.

By connecting sourcing records with refined product output and commercial distribution, the initiative seeks to strengthen transparency, commercial accountability and documentation supporting applicable royalties, state payments and federal tax reporting, helping ensure Malaysia's critical mineral resources generate measurable economic benefits for local stakeholders.

Building a Malaysian Downstream Industry for International Markets

The proposed refinery is intended to support Malaysia's participation in higher-value segments of the global rare earth supply chain, providing a foundation for future investment in metals, alloys, permanent magnets and advanced materials manufacturing.

The facility would serve Malaysian and international markets, with phased expansion aligned with feedstock availability, customer requirements and commercial demand.

Final capacity, product mix, development schedules and commissioning remain subject to engineering, feedstock arrangements, financing, customer qualification and regulatory approvals.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a strategic portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced materials transformation and refining technologies. Its modular, refining-first platform utilizes proprietary, patented chromatography-based separation and purification technology to transform diverse feedstocks - including primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional sources - into high-purity, specification-grade critical materials. ReElement's flexible technology enables the co-location of advanced refining capabilities closer to feedstock sources and downstream customers, supporting greater value chain capture while reducing chemical consumption and environmental impact. The Company supports secure, resilient U.S. and allied supply chains serving aerospace, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, and energy technologies.

mark laverghetta

ReElement Technologies Corporation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ReElement Technologies Indo-Pacific and Imperium Plan Malaysian Rare Earth Refining Facility News Provided By ReElement Technologies November 16, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.