MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The firm opens a new Irvine office, expanding its Southern California presence with an attorney bringing 26+ years of Orange County public defense experience.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys has announced its expansion into Orange County, California, with a new office in Irvine and the addition of veteran criminal defense attorney Ray Chen as Senior Trial Attorney.The expansion strengthens the firm's presence in Southern California and brings its senior-attorney-led defense model to individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges throughout Orange County. The Irvine office will handle a broad range of criminal cases, including DUI, assault, domestic violence, drug offenses, theft, and other misdemeanor and felony charges. The new office is located at 2030 Main Street, Suite 1300, Irvine, CA 92614.Chen brings more than 26 years of experience as a Senior Deputy Alternate Defender in Orange County, where he represented clients facing some of the most serious criminal allegations under California law. Throughout his career, he has handled complex felony prosecutions, including homicide cases and matters involving potential life sentences.An Orange County resident for more than 30 years, Chen has extensive experience navigating the local criminal justice system. He has conducted more than 65 felony jury trials, including over 40 cases involving potential life sentences and eight murder trials."Expanding into Orange County is an important step in our mission to provide exceptional criminal defense representation to more people facing the uncertainty of criminal prosecution," said Ben Michael, founder and managing partner of Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys. "Ray Chen brings decades of experience defending serious criminal cases in Orange County courtrooms. His trial background, knowledge of the local legal system, and commitment to his clients make him an outstanding addition to our team."DECADES OF ORANGE COUNTY CRIMINAL DEFENSE EXPERIENCEBefore joining Michael & Associates, Chen spent more than two decades representing individuals who could not afford private legal counsel. His work required extensive courtroom preparation, detailed investigation, evaluation of forensic evidence, and developing defense strategies in cases with substantial potential penalties.His experience includes defending individuals charged with murder, violent felonies, and other serious criminal offenses.Chen's familiarity with Orange County courts, prosecutors, and criminal procedures provides valuable local experience as Michael & Associates establishes its Irvine office.EXPANDING A PERSONALIZED CRIMINAL DEFENSE MODELMichael & Associates has built its practice around a model that combines the personalized attention of a boutique criminal defense firm with the collective resources of a larger legal team.Rather than assigning cases to junior associates, the firm pairs each client with an experienced Senior Trial Attorney who takes responsibility for the defense throughout the criminal proceedings. Attorneys maintain deliberately limited caseloads to allow for individualized attention, thorough preparation, and regular communication.The firm's legal team includes former prosecutors, former judges, former law enforcement professionals, and attorneys with advanced training in forensic science. Collectively, its attorneys bring more than 500 years of legal experience to the practice.With Chen joining the Orange County team, Michael & Associates will represent individuals facing a wide range of California criminal allegations, including DUI, assault, domestic violence, drug offenses, theft, weapons charges, and serious felony prosecutions.NEW IRVINE OFFICE SERVING ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITIESThe new Irvine office will serve clients throughout Orange County, including Anaheim, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Fullerton, Orange, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, and surrounding communities.The location provides access to the Orange County Superior Court system, including the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana and other courthouses handling criminal proceedings throughout the county.The expansion builds on Michael & Associates' growing California presence, which includes operations in Los Angeles, Pasadena, and San Diego, while extending the firm's geographic reach across Southern California.ABOUT MICHAEL & ASSOCIATES CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEYSMichael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys is a criminal defense law firm representing individuals facing misdemeanor and felony charges. The firm's attorneys include former prosecutors, former judges, former law enforcement professionals, and experienced trial lawyers with backgrounds in complex criminal litigation.The firm emphasizes personalized representation, limited attorney caseloads, and a team-based approach to criminal defense. Its primary goal is to pursue dismissal whenever the facts and law support that outcome.Michael & Associates serves clients across Texas, Tennessee, and California, with offices in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Nashville, Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Diego, and Orange County.The firm offers free case reviews and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Orange County Office:Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys2030 Main Street, Suite 1300Irvine, CA 92614Website:

Ben Michael

Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys

+1 214-542-2502

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Michael & Associates Opens Orange County Criminal Defense Office in Irvine, Hires Veteran Trial Attorney Ray Chen News Provided By Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys November 16, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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