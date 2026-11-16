MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TerraSyncTM and TerraDermTM Families of Products to Enable Significant Reduction in Chemical NPK Fertilizer Use Starting in 2027

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BioAccelergy Ventures Corporation and Energy Axis today announced the execution of a joint marketing and sales agreement to commercialize and distribute advanced biofertilizer and bio stimulant products across Montana. The collaboration will support the commercial launch of the TerraSync TM and TerraDermTM product families beginning in 2027, providing farmers with biologically based alternatives that can substantially reduce or nearly eliminate reliance on chemically derived nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizers.The TerraSyncTM and TerraDermTM families are formulated with naturally occurring microorganisms that restore soil health, replenish degraded farmland, and enhance nutrient cycling. By supporting biological nitrogen fixation, phosphorus solubilization, and overall soil microbiome function, these biobased products enable growers to maintain or improve crop productivity while dramatically lowering input costs and environmental impact.Adoption of these products is expected to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of farming operations. In addition, the improved soil conditions support higher-quality production of seed oil crops such as camelina, canola, industrial hemp and soy, which serve as low-carbon feedstocks for renewable fuels, lubricants, and other bio-based products.“This initiative will help us accelerate the commercialization of a new environmentally friendly class of fertilizers and soil amendments for more sustainable and productive farming,” said Rocco Fiato, CEO of BioAccelergy.“Partnering with Energy Axis allows us to expand market access for TerraSyncTM and TerraDermTM and deliver measurable economic and environmental benefits to Montana farmers.”Sruthi Davuluri, CEO of Energy Axis, added,“There is a growing opportunity for us to enter the Carbon Farming market with these products while improving farmers' bottom line. By offering BioAccelergy's proven microbial technologies to farmers, we open the door for farmers to capture new revenue streams as they transition towards regenerative practices.”About BioAccelergyBioAccelergy is a leader in carbon mitigation and bio-sequestration technologies. Its proprietary TerraSyncTM platform captures atmospheric CO2 and converts it into self-replicating microbial biofertilizers that restore degraded farmland, enhance nutrient availability, and enable the production of low-carbon crops for fuels, lubricants, and specialty products. Based in Houston, Texas, with partner facilities and initiatives in Montana, Florida, New Jersey, and internationally, BioAccelergy collaborates with leading energy, agricultural, and technology partners to deliver scalable, economically attractive sustainability solutions.About Energy AxisEnergy Axis focuses on advancing clean energy and carbon farming solutions through strategic partnerships, project development, and market access initiatives. The company supports the commercialization of innovative bio-based technologies that improve farm economics while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Energy Axis works with technology developers, investors, and agricultural stakeholders to scale regenerative practices and low-carbon production systems.

Rocco A Fiato - CEO & Managing Director

BioAccelergy Ventures Corporation

+1 908-403-5403

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BioAccelergy and Energy Axis Execute Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement for BioFertilizer Products in Montana News Provided By BioAccelergy Ventures Corp November 16, 2026, 21:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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