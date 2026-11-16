"Tennessee Sunshine" by songwriters Grant Maloy Smith, Todd Catlin, and Mary Dawood Catlin

"Tennesee Sunshine" nominated in Best American Roots Song co-written by GRAMMY®-nominated songwriters Grant Maloy Smith, Todd Catlin, and Mary Dawood Catlin

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jacksonville-born American Roots singer-songwriter Grant Maloy Smith received his first GRAMMYnomination today for the song“Tennessee Sunshine,” nominated in Best American Roots Song.Smith wrote the song with GRAMMY-nominated songwriters Mary Dawood Catlin and Todd Catlin.“I recorded my vocal and guitar in one take into a pair of microphones, and was planning to develop it into a fully instrumented track,” according to Smith.“But my co-writers Mary and Todd loved the vibe, and insisted that we keep the recording as bare-bones as possible, so I called on Nashville's Matt Combs to add a tasteful fiddle, and it was done.”In addition to his own song, Grant sang background vocals on Cara Paige's album Light. Hope. Faith, which was nominated today for Best Roots Gospel Album.About Grant Maloy SmithGrant Maloy Smith is an American Roots recording artist and songwriter whose music brings American history and culture to life. A Billboard Top 10 artist for his album Dust Bowl: American Stories, which spent 17 weeks on the Billboard charts, including eleven weeks in the Top 10. He's also a MusicRow CountryBreakout charting songwriter for his song“I Reckon,” which was covered by Jeff Clayborn. Grant is known for his American Stories album series, which includes Dust Bowl, Appalachia, Mississippi, and Wild West. He has performed twice at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and around the world. His work has earned critical acclaim from Americana Highways, No Depression, MusicRow Magazine, Bluegrass Today, and dozens of other music publications. Hailing originally from Florida, Grant has lived in Rhode Island for most of his life. He operates his own recording studio there, and travels to Nashville to record his albums.About Mary Dawood Catlin and Todd CatlinSmith co-wrote Tennessee Sunshine with GRAMMY-nominated songwriters Mary Dawood Catlin and Todd Catlin, the husband-and-wife creative team behind the record labels Elysium Classics and Magnificent Monster. Mary is a pianist, composer, songwriter, vocalist, and producer who previously earned a GRAMMYnomination for the single“Hope Orchestrated.” Todd is a songwriter, producer, and recording engineer who served as a producer and recording engineer on "Hope Orchestrated", as well as a recording engineer on the GRAMMY-nominated album Shayan.The GRAMMYAwards will take place in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027.

Mary Dawood Catlin

Elysium Classics LLC

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Northeast Florida Songwriters Earn GRAMMY® nomination in American Roots News Provided By Elysium Classics LLC November 16, 2026, 21:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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