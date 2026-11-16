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LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retailers, restaurants, and other multi-location companies looking to manage digital signage have been presented with a new solution that is easier to use, according to Disploy today. Its hardware-free, cloud-based platform lets businesses build, manage, and share content across Wi-Fi-connected smart screens, without heavy equipment or technical expertise.Keeping promotions, menus, announcements, and brand messaging consistent across multiple locations can be a daily struggle. Disploy brings it all into a single dashboard, so users can update one touch or many screens from anywhere.Users can upload existing images and videos, brand their layout, or use templates, all through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Next, plan content ahead of time on a visual calendar so teams can leverage it for seasonal campaigns, promotions, menu updates, and routine messaging without manually updating each display.Disploy can be used with a variety of content and integrations such as images, video, playlists, HTML5, social media feeds, RSS, JSON, live news, weather updates, and streaming apps. Content can also be published to multiple screens in parallel and managed remotely on the platform.The solution applies in a variety of settings, from retail locations and restaurants to customer-facing and employee-facing spaces such as offices, gyms, schools, and more. Retailers can use digital displays to advertise new products, promotions, pricing, and store information. Screens can display menus, specials, and updates. Multi-location operators can maintain a unified brand while customizing content for each location.Disploy supports various operating systems and media platforms: Android, Fire TV, Windows, Samsung, LG webOS, and Amazon player devices. You can install the Disploy app on a supported device, pair it using a provided code, and add and publish content to the screen for your business.The platform also offers a free trial, so you can test it for 14 days without providing a credit card. Plans are tailored to businesses of varying sizes, from single-screen operations to multi-location networks.About DisployDisploy is a digital signage software company that helps businesses strengthen brand presence and improve operational efficiency through scalable screen management. Based in Langhorne, PA, Disploy offers a cloud-based dashboard compatible with multiple media players and smart screens.Media Contact:Disploy Sales TeamLocation: 1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047, United StatesPhone: +1 320-347-7569Email:...Website:

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Disploy Announces Simplified Digital Signage Management for Retailers, Restaurants, and Multi-Location Businesses News Provided By Phoenix Nexus November 16, 2026, 21:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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