MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan national football team defeated Andorra in a friendly match.

The match, held in the city of Encamp, Andorra, ended in a 3–1 victory for Azerbaijan. Eshgin Ahmadov, Musa Gurbanli, and Toral Bayramov (penalty) scored for the Azerbaijani team, while Ishan Fernandez netted for the hosts.

It is worth noting that this was the national team's final match of 2026. Azerbaijan captain Emin Mahmudov ended his career with the national team following the match.