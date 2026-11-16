MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Valor Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: VAI) (“Valor Energy” or the“Company”) today announced that it has closed the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of Glorious Star, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company that holds an 18MW operational computing center in Youngstown, Ohio (the“Youngstown Project”). The acquisition gives Valor Energy full ownership of the entity holding the Youngstown Project and represents a step in the Company's strategy to pursue development of AI data center infrastructure. Conversion of the existing facility into an AI data center will require additional design, construction, equipment and permitting work.

The Youngstown Project includes a facility of approximately 30,888 square feet. The site has approximately 18 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of site-level apparent power capacity under, supplied by Ohio Edison through an existing 23kV utility interconnection, which the Company believes is approved and energized.

The transaction was structured as an equity acquisition. Glorious Star, LLC is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valor Energy, and its existing site, power and related contracts remain held by the same entity, subject to their terms and applicable change-of-control requirements, ensuring continuity following the change of ownership. The closing follows the completion of the Company's legal, financial and technical due diligence.

Access to power is an important factor in AI data center development across the United States, and sites with large-scale power already energized can be difficult to secure. With an operating site now under its full ownership, Valor Energy plans to pursue development of the Youngstown Project into an AI data center serving AI and high-performance computing workloads. The Company currently plans a total investment of approximately US$700 million in the Youngstown Project, to be deployed in phases as the project is built out, with the first phase expected to total approximately US$200 million. These preliminary estimates remain subject to further planning, technical assessment and the availability of financing on acceptable terms. They do not represent committed funding, and actual expenditures may differ materially. There can be no assurance that the Company will obtain the financing necessary to undertake any phase of the planned development. The timing, scope and amount of each phase will depend on further design and engineering work, required permits and approvals, construction and equipment availability, project progress, financing and market conditions. There can be no assurance that any phase will be completed within an anticipated timeframe or at all. The Company also intends to work closely with local officials and community partners in Youngstown regarding its proposed development plans.

“Closing this acquisition is an important step in pursuing Valor Energy's AI data center strategy.” said Dave Nichols, Strategic Advisor to Valor Energy Inc.“The Youngstown Project includes an existing utility interconnection with approximately 18 MVA of site-level apparent power capacity that we believe is approved and energized. We believe this existing infrastructure may help reduce certain development requirements compared with starting from an undeveloped site. However, conversion into an AI data center will require further development work, permits and approvals, equipment and financing. We intend to pursue that development while evaluating the project's technical requirements and commercial feasibility. And we look forward to building it out with the local community and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

“Valor Energy's investment is a strong vote of confidence in Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley,” said Guy Coviello, president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.“This is an ideal location for a data center. It's been a heavy industrial site for decades, and the building is largely out of sight of residential areas. This is an opportunity to reinvest in an established industrial site and help stabilize the surrounding neighborhood while creating construction jobs for the skilled trades and new business for local companies. We look forward to working with Valor Energy and our community partners to make sure Youngstown benefits as the campus grows.”

About Valor Energy Inc.

Valor Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: VAI) is a Nasdaq-listed company that historically operated automobile transaction and related services businesses and is now pursuing a strategic transformation into digital infrastructure, energy and other growth sectors. The Company aims to build a meaningful position in U.S. AI and data center infrastructure. Green Energy Capital Asset Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements without limitation, regarding the Company's plans to convert the Youngstown Project into a data center serving AI and high-performance computing workloads; the anticipated scope, cost, timing and phasing of that development, including the contemplated aggregate and first-phase investments; the availability of financing; the amount of power capacity available and its translation into usable IT load; the continuation of site, power and related contractual arrangements; anticipated engagement with local officials and community partners; the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, and the Company's strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks include the Company's ability to integrate and develop the Youngstown Project as planned; the possibility that further technical assessments identify limitations on available power or usable IT capacity; interruptions to power supply; the maintenance, renewal or replacement of land use, power supply and other project contracts on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain required permits, approvals and third-party consents; the availability and terms of financing; construction and equipment costs and timing; changes in the scope, feasibility or estimated cost of the proposed development; market demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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