MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces a delay in releasing its Third Quarter(Q3) 2026 financials.

Dan O'Brien, FSI CEO comments,“The delay was caused by our auditor needing more time to review intangible asset values.” Mr. O'Brien continues, "We will release the Q3 financials as soon as the Auditor completes the analysis. We will announce the date and details of the conference call concurrent with the release of the financials.”

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( ) is based in Taber, Alberta is an environmental technology company. It has three significant operating divisions. NanoChem Solutions Inc. is based in Illinois and focuses on food and nutrition ingredients. The Panama division manufactures polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA has wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division produces other agricultural products including nitrogen stabilizers. The ENP division is based in Illinois and manufactures products directed to the turf and ornamental plant markets. Flexible Solutions also manufactures and sells legacy products in the swimming pool and evaporation control markets.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International

6001 54 th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4

Company Contacts

Jason Bloom

Toll Free: 800.661.3560

Fax: 403.223.2905

Email: ...

To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit

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