Jon Guzman, Founder and CEO of BeniVita Inc.

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Latino adults face Type 2 diabetes at 70% higher rates. BeniVita Bio-Health offers bilingual primary care and diabetes medications for under $90 a month.

- Jon Guzman, Founder and CEO, BeniVita Inc, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- November is National Diabetes Month, an annual observance that draws attention to one of the most pervasive and preventable chronic health crises in the United States. For the Latino community, the conversation carries particular urgency.Latino adults are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at rates approximately 70 percent higher than non-Hispanic white adults. Nearly half of all Latino adults in the United States are at risk for the disease. Yet millions manage it without consistent medical care, not because they do not want to, but because the cost of that care has been placed out of reach.An uninsured patient managing diabetes without a primary care physician is a patient whose condition progresses silently. Uncontrolled blood sugar damages kidneys, eyes, nerves and cardiovascular tissue for years before a crisis forces an emergency room visit. That visit is often the first time the condition is formally addressed, and by then, the damage is significant.BeniVita Bio-HealthTM, a national bilingual telehealth membership from BeniVita Inc., is working to break that cycle.BY THE NUMBERS. 70%: higher rate of Type 2 diabetes diagnosis among Latino adults compared to non-Hispanic white adults (CDC). 1 in 2: Latino adults in the U.S. are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Up to 30-40%: of high-cost prescriptions are never picked up at the pharmacy, most often because patients cannot afford them (JAMA). 70,000+: pharmacies nationwide where BeniVita members can fill prescriptions, including CVS, Walgreens and CostcoCHRONIC CARE WITHOUT THE COST BARRIERFor BeniVita Bio-Health members, managing a chronic condition like diabetes is not a financial decision. It is simply healthcare.A BeniVita Bio-Health membership ($69.95 for an individual, $79.95 for a couple, $89.95 for a family of up to five) includes access to virtual primary care physicians chosen by the member, with their credentials and specialty visible before the first appointment. Members build an ongoing relationship with a doctor who learns their history, monitors their numbers and adjusts medication as needed, in English or in Spanish. Scheduled primary care visits are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the member's time zone, seven days a week, and urgent care is available 24 hours a day, from any device.The pharmacy benefit covers more than 1,500 of the most prescribed medications. Hundreds are available to members at no additional cost, including the most commonly prescribed drugs for Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, and others are available for $5 or $7. Prescriptions can be filled at more than 70,000 pharmacies nationwide or delivered to the member's home.For families who have been rationing insulin, skipping blood pressure medication, or choosing between groceries and prescriptions, the difference is immediate."Up to 40 percent of high-cost prescriptions in the United States are never picked up, and the reason is almost always the same: people cannot afford them. We built BeniVita's pharmacy benefit specifically to eliminate that choice. Your medication should not compete with your grocery bill," said Jon Guzman, Founder and CEO of BeniVita Inc."Diabetes no respeta documentos ni seguros. La enfermedad llega igual. Lo que BeniVita hace es darle a nuestra gente la misma oportunidad que siempre debió tener: un médico que te conoce, tu medicina sin tener que elegir entre ella y la comida, y atención en tu idioma," said Santiago Esparza, BeniVita Representative.AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWJon Guzman, Founder and CEO of BeniVita Inc., is available in English to speak about the diabetes access crisis and BeniVita's solution. Santiago Esparza is available in Spanish to address the Latino community's experience. Both are available in person or virtually.ABOUT BENIVITA BIO-HEALTHBeniVita Bio-HealthTM is a national bilingual telehealth membership providing non-insurance healthcare access to individuals and families across the United States. It is offered by BeniVita Inc., a private company operating in strategic partnership with PLSH, a publicly traded company on the OTC market. Memberships start at $69.95/month. No documentation required. Available in English and Spanish. Learn more at benivita.BeniVita Bio-HealthTM is not insurance and is not a substitute for major medical coverage. Visit benivita for full disclosures.Sources: CDC / NCHS 2024 | American Diabetes Association | JAMA prescription abandonment research | KFF Health Coverage by Race and Ethnicity

Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez Communication LLC

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National Diabetes Month: BeniVita Bio-Health Brings Bilingual Care and Diabetes Medications to Uninsured Latinos News Provided By Andrea Gomez Communication LLC November 16, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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