The Panty Stack: 365 Things We Know, Forget & Learn Again, the newly released second book by author Julie Ann Whitten, featuring 365 reflections on confidence, change, relationships and reinvention.

Author Julie Ann Whitten shares 365 candid, humorous reflections on confidence, change, relationships and reinvention in her second book.

- Julie Ann WhittenITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some of life's most important lessons are the ones we find ourselves learning over and over again.In her newly released book, The Panty Stack: 365 Things We Know, Forget & Learn Again, author, keynote speaker and transformation advisor Julie Ann Whitten explores the everyday experiences that shape who we are, from navigating uncertainty and setting boundaries to finding confidence, embracing change and starting over.Through 365 candid, relatable reflections, Whitten offers a refreshing alternative to traditional self-help books. Rather than promising a formula for getting life right, she reminds readers that much of the wisdom we need is already within us. Sometimes we just need a reminder, a different perspective or a good laugh."We spend so much of our lives trying to figure things out, only to realize we've learned some of these lessons before," said Whitten. "This book is about those moments. The things we know, forget and sometimes have to learn the hard way all over again."A Different Kind of Life Lessons BookOrganized around six themes, The Panty Stack explores Calmfidence, change and uncertainty, relationships and boundaries, emotional resilience, career and identity, and leadership and the human side of life.Each entry stands on its own, allowing readers to open the book wherever they are and find something that resonates.The book's unusual title is intentional."We all have a stack of things we've collected over the years, including experiences, advice, mistakes and lessons," Whitten explained. "Some fit us perfectly. Others we've outgrown. And some we keep hanging on to long after we should have let them go. That's the idea behind The Panty Stack."From Organizational Change to Personal ReinventionWhitten knows firsthand that change rarely follows a predictable path.Two years ago, she unexpectedly lost her job after a successful corporate career. What initially felt like an ending became the beginning of an entirely new chapter.Today, she is the founder of Julie Whitten Consulting LLC, a keynote speaker and the author of two books published within six months of each other.Her first book, The People Stack: Why Change Fails (and What Actually Fixes It), released in May 2026, draws on more than 25 years of experience leading organizational transformation.While The People Stack focuses on helping organizations navigate change, The Panty Stack brings the conversation closer to home, exploring the personal lessons that shape our confidence, relationships, decisions and sense of self."Whether we're leading a company, raising a family, starting over or simply trying to get through a difficult Tuesday, we're all navigating change," said Whitten. "The more I've worked with people, the more I've realized that the lessons we need at work are often the same ones we need in life."At the heart of both books is Whitten's signature concept of Calmfidence, the ability to navigate uncertainty through pause, presence and perspective.A Book to Return to, One Day at a TimeDesigned to be read one page at a time, The Panty Stack invites readers to reflect, laugh, recognize themselves and revisit the lessons that matter most."My hope is that someone opens this book on exactly the day they need a particular message," said Whitten. "Maybe they laugh. Maybe they recognize themselves. Maybe they finally give themselves permission to do something differently. That's enough."Book AvailabilityThe Panty Stack: 365 Things We Know, Forget & Learn Again is available now on Amazon.Purchase the book:About Julie Ann WhittenJulie Ann Whitten is an author, keynote speaker and founder of Julie Whitten Consulting LLC. With more than 25 years of experience in transformation, change leadership and communications, she helps organizations and individuals navigate uncertainty, build confidence and turn change into meaningful progress.She is the author of The People Stack: Why Change Fails (and What Actually Fixes It) and The Panty Stack: 365 Things We Know, Forget & Learn Again. Based in Ithaca, New York, Whitten brings professional expertise, real-life experience and humor to her writing and speaking.Whitten is available for interviews, podcast appearances and conversations about career reinvention, confidence, navigating uncertainty and the life lessons we find ourselves learning again and again.For more information, visit .

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The Panty Stack: A New Book About Life's Lessons We Learn Again and Again News Provided By Julie Whitten Consulting November 16, 2026, 20:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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