Earn Your Master Change Management Professional Badge

Building on the CCMP®, the Master Change Management ProfessionalTM helps organizations identify experienced leaders capable of guiding complex transformation.

- Alan Bostakian, MCMP, ACMP's Director of the ProfessionWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations face increasingly complex transformations, the expectations placed on change management professionals are evolving. Employers are looking beyond the ability to implement change, seeking experienced leaders who can influence strategy, advise executives, build organizational capability and deliver sustainable results.The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is encouraging employers to recognize the distinction between its two professional credentials: the Certified Change Management Professional(CCMP) and the Master Change Management Professional TM (MCMPTM).While the CCMP validates a professional's knowledge, experience and ability to apply established change management practices, the MCMP represents the next level of professional achievement, recognizing advanced expertise, strategic influence and contributions to the profession.From Certified Practitioner to Strategic LeaderFor organizations recruiting senior change management professionals, the MCMP provides an additional measure of demonstrated experience and leadership.The distinction is particularly relevant for positions involving enterprise-wide transformation, executive advisory responsibilities, organizational change strategy and the development of other change professionals."Organizations increasingly recognize that successfully managing change requires more than technical expertise," said Alan Bostakian, ACMP's Director of the Profession. "They need professionals who can guide leadership, navigate complexity and build lasting organizational capability. The CCMP celebrates professional competence, while the MCMP recognizes those who have advanced to a higher level of leadership, influence and contribution. Together, these credentials provide employers with a meaningful way to distinguish professional expertise at different career stages."Why the MCMP Matters to EmployersFor employers seeking experienced change leaders, the MCMP offers several important advantages:.Advanced Professional Expertise: Recognizes extensive experience and mastery of change management practices..Strategic Leadership: Identifies professionals whose contributions extend beyond implementation to organizational strategy and influence..Executive Credibility: Demonstrates the experience needed to serve as a trusted advisor during complex transformations..Mentorship and Talent Development: Recognizes professionals who actively develop the capabilities of others..Commitment to Excellence: Reinforces continued professional development, ethical practice and alignment with ACMP's Standard for Change Management©.A Clear Pathway for Career AdvancementACMP emphasizes that the CCMP remains an essential credential for change management professionals and required for earning the MCMP.The CCMP demonstrates proficiency in applying change management principles and practices. For professionals who continue developing their expertise and take on increasingly strategic responsibilities, the MCMP offers an opportunity to formally distinguish their advanced capabilities."As organizations navigate increasingly complex change, the need for experienced, strategic change leaders has never been greater," said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. "The CCMP establishes a foundation of professional credibility, while the MCMP recognizes those who have taken their expertise to the next level. We encourage employers to recognize the value of both credentials and support their change professionals in progressing from certification to mastery. Investing in that progression strengthens not only individual careers, but the organization's ability to lead successful, sustainable change."To qualify for the MCMP, applicants must hold an active CCMP credential in good standing and demonstrate:.8,400 hours of change management experience..10 additional hours of qualifying change management training..At least six hours of documented mentorship supporting other change professionals.These requirements must be completed within the 10 years preceding the application. ACMP membership is not required.Investing in the Future of Change LeadershipFor employers, supporting professional certification helps establish clear expectations for competency, leadership development and career progression. Encouraging CCMP-certified professionals to pursue the MCMP can also strengthen succession planning, mentorship and organizational change capability.For individual professionals, earning the MCMP offers a meaningful way to differentiate themselves in a competitive employment market, demonstrate readiness for senior leadership opportunities and reinforce their standing as experienced change management advisors.As organizations continue to elevate expectations for senior change management positions, the progression from CCMP to MCMP offers a valuable framework for identifying, developing and recognizing advanced professional expertise.Become an MCMP TodayQualified CCMP holders are encouraged to take the next step in their professional journey.Learn more about eligibility and apply at .Learn more about membership in the Association of Change Management Professionals at .###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: .

Kergan Edwards-Stout

Association of Change Management Professionals

+1 714-552-2348

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From CCMP® to MCMPTM: Employers Raise the Bar for Senior Change Management Professionals News Provided By Association of Change Management Professionals November 16, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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