SOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrative Medicine and Wellness Center, a physician-led practice in Solon, is expanding its office hours and accepting new patients. Starting November 1, 2026, the office will offer expanded, flexible evening hours, giving patients more options to schedule visits around work and family. The practice also now offers telehealth visits as an option for patients who prefer to meet from home.The practice is led by Nosson Goldfarb, M.D., a classically trained physician who has served the Greater Cleveland community for more than 25 years.Dr. Goldfarb combines conventional medical care with complementary approaches, and each treatment plan is built around the patient's symptoms,health history, lab results, and goals.New patients can be seen for concerns including:Hormone changes, including perimenopause, menopause, and low testosteroneThyroid conditionsWeight management and nutritionFatigue, fibromyalgia, and chronic painSleep problemsSeasonal and year-round airborne allergies“We want it to be easier for people to get in to see us,” said Dr. Goldfarb.“The new evening hours and telehealth option mean more patients can schedule a visit without taking time off work, and we have room for new patients who want a closer look at what's going on with their health.”New patients can request an appointment online at ngoldfarb or call (440) 530-9316.The office is at 6001 Cochran Road, Suite 404, in Solon. The staff can confirm costs, insurance coverage, telehealth availability, and appointment times before a first visit.About Integrative Medicine and Wellness CenterIntegrative Medicine and Wellness Center is a physician-led practice in Solon, Ohio, serving patients from Solon, Greater Cleveland, and beyond. Led by Nosson Goldfarb, M.D., the practice combines conventional medicine with complementary care for hormone and thyroid concerns, weight management, chronic pain, fatigue, sleep problems, allergies, and overall wellness, with visits available in person and by telehealth. Learn more at ngoldfarb.

Nosson Goldfarb, M.D

Integrative Medicine and Wellness Center

+1 440-688-8836

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Integrative Medicine and Wellness Center Expands Office Hours, Adds Telehealth Option and Welcomes New Patients News Provided By V12 Marketing November 16, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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