Chicago-based operator adds a full-service Sheraton convention hotel in the Des Moines metro, effective Nov. 10, 2026

- Sanjeev Misra, President of Atira Hotels

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atira Hotels, the Chicago-based third-party hotel management company, has assumed management of the 285-room Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel in West Des Moines, Iowa. The transition took effect Nov. 10, 2026. The hotel continues to operate under Marriott International's Sheraton brand.

Located at 1800 50th Street, the 10-story hotel offers more than 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Highlights include a 2,300-square-foot Atrium Party Deck with a five-story waterfall, suited to receptions, catered meals and vendor displays.

On-site dining includes Waterfall Grille Restaurant & Lounge, serving steaks and seafood at dinner, and Park Place Restaurant for breakfast. Guests also have the Sheraton Club Lounge, a heated indoor pool with an outdoor patio and a fitness center, and the hotel is pet-friendly. The property sits about 11.5 miles from Des Moines International Airport, close to Jordan Creek Town Center, Downtown Des Moines, Drake University and Casey's Center.

"The Sheraton West Des Moines is a full-service convention hotel in a market anchored by insurance, financial services and healthcare employers," said Sanjeev Misra, President of Atira Hotels. "Our principals own hotels, so we run every property the way an owner would. We're proud to welcome this team to the Atira family and to build on the group business and guest loyalty they've earned."

Atira now oversees day-to-day operations at the hotel, with the company's principals directly involved in its supervision, a hands-on model Atira applies across its portfolio.

About Atira Hotels

Atira Hotels is a Chicago-based third-party hotel management company operating Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott and independent hotels across the United States. Its principals bring 20 years of experience across more than 45 hotels and 15 brand families. Atira serves private owners, institutional owners, receivers and lenders. Learn more at atirahotels.

Brandon Barba

Atira Hotels

+1 312-248-9716

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Atira Hotels Assumes Management of the 285-Room Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel News Provided By Atira Hotels November 16, 2026, 20:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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