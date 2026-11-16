Christina Lambert for Mayor Logo

With three campaign offices now operating across West Palm Beach, Lambert expands opportunities for residents to get involved and have their voices heard.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Former West Palm Beach City Commissioner and mayoral candidate Christina Lambert celebrated the grand opening of her main campaign headquarters Saturday, marking another major milestone in a campaign building strong momentum and broad community support across West Palm Beach.Lambert welcomed residents, families, community leaders and supporters to her new headquarters at 7925 S. Dixie Highway, where a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community barbecue officially opened the campaign's doors. The location will serve as the campaign's main headquarters, providing a central hub for volunteers, neighborhood outreach and opportunities for residents to connect directly with Lambert and her team.In addition to its newly opened main headquarters, Lambert's campaign already operates two other offices across West Palm Beach, including rented workspace at Space Connect, supporting a local small business, and a satellite office in western West Palm Beach. With locations across the city, the campaign is making it easier for residents to connect with Lambert and her team, get involved and share their concerns and priorities for West Palm Beach's future.“Opening our campaign headquarters is an exciting milestone, and the energy we're seeing across West Palm Beach is incredible,” said Christina Lambert.“From the more than 100 community leaders who hosted our reception earlier this week to the residents celebrating with us today, I'm overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support. People believe in the future of this city, and I'm excited to bring them together around a shared commitment to stronger neighborhoods, a better quality of life, and a city government that delivers for its residents.”Saturday's office opening follows a successful campaign launch fundraising reception on Tuesday, Nov. 10, supported by a host committee of more than 100 residents, business owners, neighborhood advocates and community leaders. The broad coalition of supporters reflects growing enthusiasm for Lambert's candidacy and her commitment to bringing people together around a shared vision for West Palm Beach's future.Direct engagement with residents has been a cornerstone of Lambert's campaign. Throughout October, Lambert hosted a four-part community policy roundtable series, bringing residents, neighborhood leaders and local experts together to discuss 14 major policy areas affecting quality of life and the future of West Palm Beach. Topics included housing affordability, traffic and parking, responsible growth and development, public safety, government accountability, neighborhood preservation and economic opportunity.The feedback gathered during those discussions is helping shape a comprehensive policy plan Lambert will release in the coming weeks, outlining specific priorities and solutions informed by residents' experiences and concerns. Residents who were unable to attend the roundtables can still contribute their ideas and priorities through Lambert's online community feedback portal, which remains open through Nov. 20.“With three campaign offices across West Palm Beach, we're making sure residents have opportunities to connect with me and our team, no matter where they live,” Lambert added.“Listening to residents has always been central to how I lead, and I want that same accessibility and engagement to define our campaign - and, ultimately, City Hall. The ideas and concerns people share with us aren't just conversations. They're helping shape the solutions we'll deliver for West Palm Beach.”HIGH-RESOLUTION PHOTOS + VIDEO AVAILABLE FOR MEDIA USEChristina Lambert has spent years serving West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County through public service, education, nonprofit leadership and her work in the private sector. She served eight years on the West Palm Beach City Commission, where she focused on issues ranging from transportation and sustainability to education, economic development and government oversight. Lambert previously led Leadership Palm Beach County and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and currently serves as chief administrative officer at Gordon & Partners. She lives in West Palm Beach with her husband, Monte, and their daughter, Brianna.

Claire VanSusteren

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Christina Lambert Celebrates Opening of Campaign Headquarters News Provided By Cornerstone Solutions November 16, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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