MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Truck accident law firm Munley Law has recently launched The Truck Stop, a new podcast hosted by attorney Daniel Munley. The show debuted on Nov. 4, 2026, and two episodes are available now.

The Truck Stop, presented by Munley Law, brings law, life and the road together. Each episode features candid conversations about truck crashes, personal injury law, transportation and the people behind the cases.

The series covers legal insights and industry issues. It also explores career journeys, family stories and lessons learned along the way. The Truck Stop goes beyond the courtroom to introduce listeners to the people, experiences and stories that have shaped Munley Law for more than 65 years.

The first two episodes feature Munley Law Partner Daniel Munley in conversation with his brothers, Partner Robert Munley III and Partner J. Christopher Munley, who are also attorneys at the firm. The first two episodes looks back on growing up in a family where the law came up regularly at the dinner table and shares a few of the memorable cases Bob and Chris have handled.

“Our family has spent a lifetime around trucking law and the people it affects,” said Daniel Munley.“The Truck Stop gives us a chance to tell those stories in a way a courtroom never allows. Listeners will hear who we are, what we have learned and why this work matters to us.”

The Truck Stop is now available on all major podcast platforms. Video episodes can be watched on YouTube and at munley.

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Munley Law Launches The Truck Stop Podcast, Taking Listeners Beyond the Courtroom News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 16, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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