"A Beautiful Girl" by Cassandra Ulrich

Current Authors Featured on The GAB TALKS Podcast,

Printed Word Reviews, Volume 5, Issue 12

For Immediate Release by Printed Word Reviews

The award-winning Ulrich joins Gabby Olczak on GAB TALKS and earns an official Holiday Pick nod from Printed Word Reviews ahead of the gift-giving season.

COLLINGSWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning author Cassandra Ulrich is building strong seasonal momentum for her young adult novel "A Beautiful Girl" following two major media milestones: an exclusive sit-down interview with host Gabby Olczak on GAB TALKS and the book's selection as an official Holiday Pick in Printed Word Reviews' Annual Holiday Gift Guide.During her appearance on GAB TALKS, Ulrich joined host Gabby Olczak for an in-depth conversation exploring the heart behind "A Beautiful Girl," the creative process of writing emotionally grounded characters, and the themes of resilience, creative healing, and finding one's voice that anchor the story. Building on that momentum, the novel was recognized by Printed Word Reviews in its annual showcase celebrating standout independent and mainstream literature for seasonal gift-giving.A raw, haunting young adult novel exploring domestic violence, creative healing, and the vulnerability required to seek safety, "A Beautiful Girl" introduces readers to Sara-an abused teen musician at a new school trapped in silence as she carries the heavy burden of protecting her mother and siblings while fighting to survive each day. Everything shifts when she meets Rick, a gentle classmate who sees past her walls and helps her find her voice. To escape her violent stepfather and protect her family, Sara must trust someone with the secret she's been forced to hide."Stories about finding your voice and learning to let someone in resonate deeply-especially during a season centered on connection," said Cassandra Ulrich. "Getting to share the heart behind Sara and Rick's story with Gabby Olczak on GAB TALKS, and then having 'A Beautiful Girl' selected as a Holiday Pick by Printed Word Reviews, has been an incredible honor."Printed Word Reviews praised the novel's emotional urgency: "It gives the reader what matters: not the scenery, but the stakes. It moves, grips and does everything suspense does. But it doesn't stop there. It gives them an experience they can't take back." Read the full Printed Word Reviews Book Review here:Watch & Read More:Watch the GAB TALKS Interview with Gabby Olczak:View the Printed Word Reviews Holiday Gift Guide Preview:About "A Beautiful Girl:""A Beautiful Girl" is Cassandra Ulrich's touching debut young adult novel, blending raw emotional depth with themes of survival, music, and the courage required to trust again. The book is available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores via Bookshop.About Cassandra Ulrich:Award-winning author Cassandra Ulrich's upbringing on the beautiful island of St. Croix inspired her to create a diverse collection of work spanning various genres. Known for character-driven storytelling that pairs heartfelt vulnerability with themes of personal growth and emotional healing, she began writing poetry from a tender age, progressed to short stories, and evolved into the publication of her debut young adult novel, "A Beautiful Girl," alongside multiple other titles including Just Between Us, Danny R.O.S.S., If It Kills Me, Adelle and Brandon, Billiard Buddies, and Love's Intensity. Ulrich books are available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores through Bookshop.About GAB TALKS:Hosted by Gabby Olczak, President of the Independent Press Award, GAB TALKS is an interview podcast and video series dedicated to connecting literary creators with readers around the world. Streaming across more than 40 major platforms-including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, and Amazon Music-the show features in-depth conversations with award-winning authors, independent creators, and publishing visionaries. Each episode explores the inspiration behind the books, personal creative journeys, and the evolving landscape of modern publishing, offering listeners authentic insights into the stories and voices shaping contemporary literature.

Ted Olczak

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Cassandra Ulrich Lands Exclusive Interview for Contemporary Novel 'A Beautiful Girl;' PWR's Holiday Gift Guide Selection News Provided By Printed Word Reviews November 16, 2026, 20:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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