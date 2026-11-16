Wild Energy can meter any kind of existing electrical equipment

The state-of-the-art embedded solution helps marinas identify electrical issues faster, improve service to boaters and capture previously lost utility usage.

- Mike Sorensen, Founder & CEO, Wild EnergySARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wild Energy and EZ Meter today announced an exclusive embedded smart metering solution that gives marina operators greater visibility into shore power consumption and electrical performance at each metered slip. Combining EZ Meter's metering technology with Wild Energy's connectivity and monitoring platform, the solution helps marinas identify problems sooner, resolve boater service issues faster and improve recovery of electricity costs.The new solution integrates Wild Energy's technology directly into the EZ Meter, reducing the separate hardware and wiring required for installation. The advanced digital interface provides access to energy consumption, voltage, and power factor data, giving marina staff and Wild Energy Support a more complete picture of what is happening on the docks.“For a marina operator, this means finding issues on your docks faster, resolving problems more quickly for your customers and capturing revenue you didn't even know you were missing,” said Mike Sorensen, Founder and CEO of Wild Energy.“We can look beyond the meter reading to help identify crossed wiring, missed current-transformer connections, or a mechanical counter that has stopped working. That visibility helps us provide higher recapture rates, identify the source of problems, and eliminate charge-offs.”The days of the mechanical counter are numbered. The direct digital connection allows measurement and reporting of energy consumption even when a mechanical counter fails. This helps marinas identify usage that might otherwise go unrecorded and address problems that can undermine accurate utility billing.On pedestals serving two slips, independent embedded meters provide visibility into each electrical service individually. When a boater reports a power issue or questions electricity usage, marina staff and Wild Energy Support can use that service's data to help investigate, with more information available before an electrician begins troubleshooting.“EZ Meter has built its leadership on accurate, UL-certified metering and thousands of configuration options to accommodate a wide range of electrical systems,” said Ryan Fetgatter, CEO of EZ Meter.“Working with Wild Energy gave us a unique opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind solution for the marina industry. Bringing our metering capabilities together with Wild Energy's advanced digital connectivity gives operators deeper insight into the electricity they deliver and the information they need to manage it more effectively.”For new marinas, dock expansions, and pedestal replacements, Eaton offers the Wild Energy embedded meters factory-installed in its electrical pedestals. Dock Boxes, a major Eaton distributor and Wild Energy's lead distribution partner for this solution, is the primary purchasing contact for marinas seeking Eaton pedestals equipped with Wild Energy metering.If your marina already has pedestals installed (metered or un-metered), Wild Energy works with marina staff and electricians to upgrade any pedestal, allowing operators to retain serviceable equipment and introduce new technology in phases. Depending on the installation, existing EZ Meters can remain in place while communications hardware is added or replaced to connect them to the Wild Energy platform.“Marinas shouldn't have to replace equipment that still works just to get better information,” Sorensen added.“Whether you're building a new dock or upgrading the pedestals you already have, we can help find the right approach for your marina.”Connected meters report automatically to the Wild Energy platform, where operators can access near-real-time consumption data, reporting and unauthorized usage or overage alerts. Integrations with leading marina management systems help bring utility usage into existing operational and billing workflows, reducing manual meter reading and supporting accurate cost recovery.For information about factory-equipped Eaton pedestals, contact Dock Boxes at dockboxes. For metering capabilities, retrofit options or a review of an existing marina installation, contact Wild Energy at....About Wild EnergyWild Energy provides smart electric and water metering solutions that help marina operators automate readings, monitor consumption, improve utility cost recovery and gain greater visibility into their infrastructure. Its cloud-based platform provides usage monitoring, operational alerts and integrations with leading property management systems.About EZ METEREZ METER manufactures a full suite of revenue Utility grade electric meters for the billing and energy management market sectors. As a family run operation EZ METER's core strength is customer service and the ability to help our clients navigate ever changing and difficult electrical layouts to provide a solution for any application.

Matt Wiggins

Wild Energy

+1 8132302015

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Wild Energy and EZ Meter Bring the Marina Industry's Most Advanced Smart Metering to Eaton Pedestals News Provided By Wild Energy November 16, 2026, 20:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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