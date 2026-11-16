For Immediate Release by Printed Word Reviews

"So You Want To Be An Anthropologist" by Linda Soules

Bilingual Edition of Printed Word Reviews

THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE: The SEAM 4-Step Career Guide & Workbook by Madeleine F. Wallace, Ph.D.

Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews

The book review & discovery platform connects PreK–12 and university educators with curated fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and professional development resources.

- Ted Olczak, Publisher of the Printed Word Reviews magazinePHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printed Word Reviews will exhibit at the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) 2026 Annual Convention from Nov. 19–22 in Philadelphia, showcasing a curated collection of 20 titles designed to anchor lesson plans, build social-emotional learning (SEL), and spark critical thinking across PreK through university classrooms.Located at Booth #1031, Printed Word Reviews joins thousands of publishers, authors, teachers, and school librarians gathering to celebrate English language arts and literacy.“There is nothing quite like walking into a space filled with thousands of people who love stories, language, and teaching just as much as you do,” wrote Detra Price, NCTE President-Elect, capturing the collaborative spirit of the annual gathering."Educators today are doing far more than teaching reading comprehension. They are fostering empathy, civic awareness, and resilience in a rapidly evolving world,” said Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews.“We curated this year's NCTE showcase to put high-impact, classroom-ready books directly into the hands of teachers and librarians who need stories that truly resonate with students."Recognizing that today's educators seek books that go beyond entertainment to help students navigate a rapidly changing world, Printed Word Reviews has organized its 2026 convention showcase into four core curricular categories:1) Middle Grade, YA & Literature (Classroom Anchors)"The Reversible Mask: An Elizabethan Spy Novel" by Loretta Goldberg - Gives English and history teachers a cross-curricular pairing that offers a visceral entry point into Shakespeare's world, religious conflict, and political intrigue."Everlasting" by Sara Fanfarillo - A high-interest fantasy designed to turn reluctant middle-grade and young adult readers into lifelong readers while exploring universal themes of power, identity, and morality."Touch" by Rebecca Miller - Authentic young adult fiction following two teens searching for their place in the world and a reason to survive, fostering classroom empathy and character analysis."The Language of Fragments" by Lynne Goldsmith - A high-stakes runaway story about a 13-year-old who hates English class, ideal for hooking reluctant middle-grade readers while exploring resilience, voice, and family loyalty."Between These Walls" by Michael Newman is a multi-era historical suspense novel that bridges May 1945 and July 1988, end of WWII and follows a New York art curator uncovering secrets tied to his adoptive father. Written by the son of Holocaust survivors, it combines scrupulous historical research with mystery, art history, and intergenerational memory. Ideal for ELA and History units."The Founders' Warning: What America's Founders Might Tell Us Today" by Werner Neff - Built for interdisciplinary humanities units (ELA, civics, and U.S. history), encouraging students to analyze primary source arguments, practice persuasive writing, and engage in nonpartisan civic debate.2) Poetry, Memoir & Voice (Craft & Empathy)"Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces Of Poetry" by Terence Ang - Combines poetry, memoir, and an audiobook format to support multimodal literacy and spoken-word rhythm while normalizing conversations around trauma and recovery."Living While Human" by Arwinder Kaur - Blends South Asian immigrant memoir, social work perspective, and practical philosophy on modern loneliness and mental wellness to help teachers build cultural competency and teach personal narrative.3) Early Childhood & Elementary (SEL, STEM & Literacy)"So You Want To Be..." Series (An Astronaut, An Anthropologist, A Journalist) by Linda Soules - Award-winning titles supporting early career awareness and informational text comprehension, including early media literacy through the journalism volume."Izzy, An Octopus Tale" by Charles Rawlings, MD, JD; Leah Perez; and Morgan Rawlings - Narrative nonfiction blending K–5 marine biology and ecosystem science standards with reading comprehension."Sophie Moon and the Honeybees" by Szilvia S. Jennings - Connects environmental stewardship and nature science with storytelling to reinforce themes of care, responsibility, and interconnectedness."Courageous Clooney" by C. Strassel - An accessible read-aloud animal story crafted for early character education units focusing on empathy, bravery, and compassion."Birdie's Fitness Fun" by Jessica McAnelly - Supports whole-child education by linking early literacy with physical wellness and healthy daily habits."Pumpkin's Pennies" by Mark Hallink - Introduces foundational financial literacy concepts-including saving, value, and choices-through age-appropriate storytelling.4) Educator Professional Development & Career Readiness"Schooling For Holistic Equity: How To Manage the Hidden Curriculum for K-12" by Don Berg - Equips teachers and administrators with psychology-backed strategies to navigate unwritten social rules and build inclusive classrooms."The Art of Being a School Counselor" by Nancy Regas - A double-award-winning resource strengthening collaboration between classroom teachers and school counselors to support K–12 student mental health."THRIVE IN THE AI AND DIGITAL AGE: The SEAM 4-Step Career Guide & Workbook" by Madeleine F. Wallace, Ph.D. - Provides high school educators and career advisors with a structured framework to prepare students for an AI-driven workforce."Quiet Money: Growing Wealth Quietly - and Why It's Super Important" by Mark Hallink - Serves a dual purpose for high school personal finance instruction and practical financial empowerment for educators.Convention attendees are invited to visit Printed Word Reviews at Booth #1031 to browse the showcased titles and discuss instructional applications for their classrooms and school libraries.For those educators who love discovering independent, classroom-ready books like the ones in our showcase, we'd love to invite you to our BookCAMP Literary Book Fair this April in Newark, NJ. Teachers and school librarians get free admission to the fair, free catalogs of vetted diverse kids' and YA books, and face-to-face access to 100+ authors you can book for school visits or stock in your classroom libraries. Newark is also an easy train ride (via Amtrak or NJ Transit directly to EWR with a free shuttle bus to the hotel) for Tri-State area educators. Find more details on or .About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews is a book review and literary discovery platform dedicated to connecting readers, educators, and librarians with impactful independent and traditionally published titles across all genres.

Ted Olczak

Printed Word Reviews

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Printed Word Reviews Showcases Diverse Lineup of Classroom-Ready Titles at 2026 NCTE Annual Convention News Provided By Printed Word Reviews November 16, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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