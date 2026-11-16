GASD IS Classification Card

GASDIS monitoring during fueling

Portable, ppb-level hydrazine detection for safer, more informed decisions in hazardous locations.

- Galen GeorgeCAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When hydrazine may be present, someone has to answer a difficult question: Is it safe to proceed?That decision can fall to an industrial hygienist, safety professional, engineer, maintenance team or emergency responder. The answer can affect whether work continues, whether personnel enter an area, whether maintenance begins, or whether a suspected leak requires further investigation.Interscan Corporation developed GASD IS for those moments.GASD IS is a portable, intrinsically safe detector designed for parts-per-billion level hydrazine measurement in classified hazardous locations, giving teams the ability to take sensitive hydrazine measurements directly into areas where the question needs to be answered.For many operations, the challenge is not simply knowing that hydrazine is hazardous. It is having the right information, in the right place, when a decision needs to be made.Personal wearable alarms can provide important protection, but are commonly designed around ppm-level warning. Fixed monitoring systems provide another layer of protection, but they remain fixed to the locations where they are installed.GASD IS is designed to help fill the space between them, providing portable ppb-level measurement that can be used during leak investigations, maintenance activities, fueling operations and other situations where safety teams need a closer look.“The people responsible for hydrazine safety are often the ones being asked to make a decision when everyone else is waiting for an answer,” said Galen George, Director of Application Science at Interscan Corporation.“We wanted to give them a tool that can go with them into the area and provide more information about what is actually happening.”Potential applications include spacecraft fueling, propulsion testing, launch operations, hydrazine storage and transfer, military aviation and F-16 EPU maintenance, flight-line leak investigation, emergency response, and hydrazine chemical facilities.In each case, the objective is similar: help the people responsible for safety move from“We may have a problem” to a better-informed understanding of the conditions they are dealing with.That information can support the next decision, whether that means continuing an investigation, locating the source of a release, evaluating an area, or determining that additional action is needed.Built for the Safety QuestionKey GASD IS capabilities include:.ppb-level hydrazine measurement.Portable operation.Intrinsically safe design for classified hazardous locations.Hydrazine-specific detection.Designed for field investigation, maintenance and safety applications.Applications across aerospace, defense, military aviation and hydrazine handling operationsFor engineers and safety professionals who want to evaluate the instrument themselves, Interscan provides detailed GASD IS technical and performance information.View GASD IS Technical SpecificationsView technical specs hereFor organizations already dealing with a hydrazine monitoring challenge, Interscan specialists are also available to discuss the application, the environment being monitored, and whether GASD IS is an appropriate fit.Learn More About Hydrazine DetectionInterscan is also inviting safety professionals, engineers, and operations teams to an upcoming webinar for those interested in learning more about hydrazine detection and monitoring considerations. The webinar offers an additional opportunity to explore the topic and its relevance to real-world safety applications.Sign up here for the webinarAbout Interscan CorporationInterscan Corporation develops gas detection and monitoring instrumentation for industrial, safety and specialized applications. Its monitoring solutions are used by organizations where accurate information about hazardous gases is an important part of protecting personnel and supporting safe operations.

Galen George

Interscan Corporation

+1 360-839-8835

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Interscan Introduces GASD IS for the People Who Have to Make the Call on Hydrazine Safety News Provided By Interscan Corporation November 16, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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