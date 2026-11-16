Marine Corps Veteran Alex Nguyen, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team, with the ball

Hometown Kansas City Chiefs to Host Championship Game against GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team

- Marine Corps Veteran & Wheelchair Football Player Alex NguyenKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, will crown a 2026 Season Champion on November 21 after a winner-take-all Championship Game between the GLASA Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Teams. The game will kick off at 11:00 am CT and be played at the Kansas City Convention Center (Hall A) in Kansas City, MO.This matchup marks another highly anticipated rematch between the two teams, and the third consecutive year both have met in the Championship Game. In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs staged a dramatic comeback to tie the game, force overtime, and ultimately capture the championship title. Last year, in one of the closest finishes, the Chiefs held on for a 34–32 win after a final untimed play from the GLASA Chicago Bears. With the clock at zero, the Bears had one last chance to take the lead, but the pass fell incomplete, sealing Kansas City's repeat title and their third championship in five appearances."We didn't come this far just to come this far. We've put in the hours, we trust each other, we've shown how resilient this team can be, and we're ready to defend our title come Nov 21 in front of our family and friends," said Marine Corps Veteran Alex Nguyen, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team. "For us, this team is more than football, it's a brotherhood. A lot of us found a second wind and a new sense of purpose through this game, and stepping onto that field together means everything."Both teams were also among the four founding teams that competed in the league's inaugural season five years ago. Both teams earned their spots in the finale based on their overall performance throughout the season, which included competitive tournaments in Chicago, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Dallas.Kansas City has competed in all five USA Wheelchair Football League Championships, claiming victory in 2025, 2024 and 2022. This is the third straight year the GLASA Chicago Bears has advanced to the championship game."To get to the championship game is a grind. The mental and physical preparation that our guys must go through has made us stronger, and ready for this game," said Mak Nong, captain of the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team. "Getting to the game for a third time in a row is a reflection of how we prepared for the regular season. We've put in the work towards winning it this year. This is going to be a heavyweight match that I know the rest of the world will enjoy. Bear Down!"The Championship Game is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required. The game will also be livestreamed on the Move United's You Tube Channel allowing fans nationwide to watch the action unfold. For more information, visit moveunitedsport/usa-wheelchair-football-league/2026-usawfl-championship-game/.The USA Wheelchair Football League is made possible in part by an NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership grant. Since 2020, more than 1,200 veterans, athletes with disabilities, coaches and officials have participated in USA Wheelchair Football League programs, growing their skills and love for football.

Shuan Butcher

Move United

+1 240-268-2180

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Move United's USA Wheelchair Football League to Crown 2026 Season Champion on November 21 in Kansas City News Provided By Move United November 16, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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