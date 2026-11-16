Phil Wickham, Hallelujah! It's Christmas Again! Cover

Phil Wickham

Three-time GRAMMY®-nominated worship artist, songwriter, and New York Times best-selling author Phil Wickham will release Hallelujah! It's Christmas Again!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three-time GRAMMY-nominated worship artist and songwriter Phil Wickham is ushering in the holiday season with the release of his Christmas album, Hallelujah! It's Christmas Again!, available this Friday, November 20. Expanding on his 2024 release, the collection features four new songs and three live recordings, bringing fresh music to a project that celebrates the hope and joy of Christ's birth.To celebrate the release, Wickham will perform live at FOX News' 7th Annual All-American Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 20 at 5 pm Eastern. Taking place on FOX Square outside the network's New York City headquarters, the annual event will feature Wickham performing multiple songs, including "Peace On Earth" from his Christmas album, which is releasing the same day.With Hallelujah! It's Christmas Again!, Wickham continues to create music that invites listeners to celebrate the season through worship, blending beloved holiday classics with original songs that can become part of families' Christmas traditions. Ahead of the album's release, Wickham released "Peace On Earth," a collaboration with Christian and Gospel music icon CeCe Winans. Last week, he released "O Holy Night (Adoration)."The new release follows a milestone season for Wickham, who recently celebrated three wins at the 2026 GMA Dove Awards, including Artist of the Year and Worship Album of the Year. He also recently concluded his Song of the Saints Tour, which brought nights of worship to 40 arenas nationwide. Wickham's Christmas music and annual Hallelujah! It's Christmas Southern California Tour has become a cherished holiday tradition for longtime fans and new listeners alike, bringing people together to celebrate the joy and hope of the Christmas season.ABOUT PHIL WICKHAM: Phil Wickham is a GRAMMYnominated, Dove Award-winning modern worship artist whose songs have been sung in churches around the world. His latest album, Song Of The Saints, was released in September 2025 & debuted as his largest release to date. The album includes the longest-running No.1 single of 2025, "What An Awesome God". His 2024 Grammy-nominated album, I Believe, went No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums. At the 2024 GMA Dove Awards, Wickham was the most awarded artist, taking home 9 awards, including Song of the Year & Worship Album of the Year. At the 2025 GMA Dove Awards, he also won Christmas Album of the Year. This year, he received the GMA Dove for Artist of the Year award in addition to Worship Album of the Year and Children's Recorded Song of the Year. From his Platinum-certified singles“This is Amazing Grace,”“Living Hope,” & "Battle Belongs," to his latest project, Song Of The Saints, Wickham's music has received billions of streams in the U.S. alone across his catalog. Wickham's discography includes ten full-length projects, multiple Christmas releases, and a series of popular Singalong records. He has also authored multiple devotionals and is a New York Times best-selling author. His titles include“On Our Knees: 40 Days to Living Boldly in Prayer” and the“I Believe Devotional”. In his latest book,“Everyday Hallelujah”, Wickham is inviting readers to carry a lifestyle of worship into their everyday lives.

Lori Mahon

Merge Public Relations

+1 615-579-1266

"O Holy Night (Adoration)," Official Music Video, Phil Wickham

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Phil Wickham Will Release New Christmas Album Nov. 20th; Set to Perform at Fox News All-American Christmas Tree Lighting News Provided By Merge Public Relations November 16, 2026, 20:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional



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