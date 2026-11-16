MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Infrastructure provider introduces mandatory crypto KYC, expands threat monitoring, and strengthens collaboration with cybersecurity researchers.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloudzy today announced a comprehensive review and immediate improvements to its security, customer verification, and abuse prevention procedures following recent reports and concerns raised by cybersecurity researchers and Spamhaus regarding abusive activity associated with its infrastructure.

"At Cloudzy, we believe that providing reliable cloud infrastructure comes with an important responsibility: ensuring our services are not misused for malicious activities," said the Cloudzy Security & Operations Team. "We take these concerns extremely seriously and are committed to making meaningful, lasting improvements."

Immediate Actions Taken

As part of this initiative, Cloudzy has introduced several key measures:

1. Mandatory KYC for Cryptocurrency Payments: Cloudzy has introduced mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for customers who pay with cryptocurrency. This is a one-time check completed before the first crypto order, intended to reduce anonymous abuse and strengthen accountability across the platform.

2. Enhanced Abuse Detection and Monitoring: The company is strengthening its monitoring systems to identify suspicious activity earlier, improve abuse-report handling, and respond more quickly to confirmed threats.

3. Review of Existing Infrastructure: Cloudzy's security team is reviewing reported IP addresses, suspicious customer accounts, and potentially abusive services. Any confirmed violations of the Acceptable Use Policy will result in appropriate enforcement action, including immediate suspension or termination where necessary.

4. Cooperation With the Security Community: Cloudzy remains committed to cooperating with Spamhaus, cybersecurity researchers, threat intelligence providers, and law enforcement authorities through appropriate channels, welcoming actionable abuse reports and technical indicators that help identify and address malicious activity.

Position on Abuse

Cloudzy provides infrastructure to customers worldwide for legitimate business and personal use. Like other infrastructure providers, the platform faces ongoing attempts by malicious actors to misuse its services.

However, Cloudzy recognizes that preventing and responding to such activity is an essential part of operating a responsible hosting platform. The company does not tolerate phishing, malware distribution, botnet command-and-control operations, or other malicious activities that violate its policies.

Commitment Going Forward

These measures represent an important step in strengthening the platform. Cloudzy will continue reviewing its procedures, improving customer verification, and investing in better security and abuse prevention capabilities.

Understanding that trust must be earned through consistent action, transparency, and measurable improvements, Cloudzy's objective is not simply to address individual abuse reports, but to build stronger systems that make it a safer and more responsible infrastructure provider.

Cloudzy appreciates the work of the cybersecurity community in identifying threats and helping infrastructure providers improve, and remains committed to providing secure, reliable, and responsible cloud infrastructure.

To read the original announcement, visit the official Cloudzy news on security and abuse prevention improvements.

For security concerns or abuse reports, please contact... or use the Cloudzy abuse report page.

Cloudzy Security & Operations Team

Cloudzy

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Cloudzy Announces Major Security and Abuse Prevention Improvements News Provided By Cloudzy November 16, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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