VENEX Recovery Wear

Japan's leading recovery wear brand, featuring patented woven-in PHT nano platinum technology, taps the New York and Miami agency for U.S brand activation.

- Nobuyuki Hishinuma, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of VENEX Co.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VENEX Recovery Wear of Japan Selects Purple Crayon Brand as U.S. Agency of Record Ahead of December Launch

Japan's leading recovery wear brand, featuring patented woven-in PHT nano platinum technology, taps the New York and Miami agency for brand, digital and U.S. activation

VENEX Recovery Wear, Japan's leading recovery wear brand, today announced it has selected Purple Crayon Brand, the New York and Miami brand strategy and go-to-market agency, as its Agency of Record for brand, digital and U.S. activation efforts supporting the brand's U.S. launch in December 2026.

VENEX Recovery Wear is Japanese technology perfected over more than 20 years of research into rest and recovery. Each garment is made with patented PHT (Platinum Harmonized Technology), a proprietary nano platinum fiber woven into the fabric itself that activates the body's recovery mode and promotes circulation so that a user wakes up refreshed and ready to take on whatever the day brings. The fiber is developed by VENEX and a highly skilled Japanese manufacturing partner with more than 70 years of manufacturing experience in Japan and ultra-fine fiber craftsmanship, blends minerals evenly into every strand, and is made from fiber to finished garment in Japan. Every VENEX Recovery Wear fabric is certified to OEKO-TEX Class 1, the strictest global textile safety standard.

VENEX Recovery Wear has sold more than 2.6 million pieces in Japan, where it is the country's leading recovery wear brand, and is also sold in Germany and Spain. It is worn by many of Japan's top professional sports teams and athletes, as well as Real Sociedad, a club in Spain's top soccer league, LaLiga.

The U.S. line is designed for the moments after the workout ends: tops, bottoms and layers to change into after training, relax at home and sleep in at night.

The U.S. launch will be a national, integrated effort.

Purple Crayon Brand's first digital and creative efforts will be launched in early December across all digital channels.

The launch will include paid and organic social media, an influencer program to introduce VENEX Recovery Wear to wellness, sleep and active-lifestyle audiences, and retail activation to bring the brand to U.S. consumers in person.

VENEX Recovery Wear will sell direct to U.S. consumers through its own U.S. website, with shipping beginning in early December.

Nobuyuki Hishinuma, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member of VENEX Co., Ltd. (“Nobu-san”), said:“We are excited to bring our one-of-a-kind PHT technology to the U.S. Our patented VENEX Recovery Wear, featuring PHT nano platinum technology, has proven to provide consumers, those living a healthy lifestyle and athletes with improved circulation and better recovery outcomes, while promoting a better night's sleep. That allows consumers to wake up refreshed and ready to take on whatever the day brings and to Win the Day.”

He continued:“We selected Purple Crayon Brand because of the team's successful history of introducing Japanese brands and technology strategically and creatively to the U.S.

Jeff McClelland, and his team including Tokyo Japan advisory board member, demonstrated a deep knowledge of Japanese business introductions to the U.S. and also a deep understanding of, and passion for, Japanese culture.”

He continued,“Jeff's personal experience dates back to his time as Senior Partner and Worldwide Director at Ogilvy Global and his time at Dentsu.

His Jeff's passion along with his for Japanese culture and brands is inspiring, and his belief in this product, brand and technology is unmistakable.”

Jeff McClelland, CEO and Chief Go-to-Market Strategist at Purple Crayon Brand, said:“We are honored and excited to work with the VENEX Recovery Wear team, and in particular with Nobu-san, whose vision for this brand and technology is evident in every conversation. Introducing Japanese brands and technology to the U.S. is work we know well and care deeply about. It takes respect for what makes a brand special at home and a clear understanding of the American consumer. We approach every launch with a challenger brand mindset, a belief in disruptive go-to-market strategy, and creative that performs across every channel.

VENEX Recovery Wear has a one-of-a-kind technology and a story worth telling, and our team is thrilled to launch the brand in the U.S.”

Purple Crayon Brand partnered with nationally acclaimed photographer Michael Spain-Smith and produced a week-long photo shoot in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to showcase VENEX Recovery Wear products and the brand.

Las Vegas-based advertising photographer and director Michael Spain-Smith brings over 25 years of experience specializing in luxury and wellness brands, hospitality and fashion. Smith was selected for his clean and vibrant style as a natural complement to VENEX Recovery Wear's focus on technology, quality, comfort, and recovery.

“VENEX Recovery Wear is a brand built on unique technology, quality and comfort, and that made it a pleasure to photograph,” said Michael Spain-Smith.“With Purple Crayon Brand's creative team, we set out to capture real people at their most relaxed and refreshed moments-the images tell the story of this amazing new brand.



About VENEX Recovery Wear, Japan

VENEX Recovery Wear is Japan's leading recovery wear brand, built on more than 20 years of research into rest and recovery. Every garment features patented, woven-in PHT (Platinum Harmonized Technology) nano platinum technology, developed by VENEX and a highly skilled Japanese manufacturing partner with more than 70 years of manufacturing experience and ultra-fine fiber craftsmanship, and made in Japan. VENEX Recovery Wear has sold more than 2.6 million pieces in Japan and is also sold in Germany and Spain. The brand is worn by many of Japan's top professional sports teams and athletes, as well as Real Sociedad of Spain's LaLiga. VENEX Recovery Wear launches in the U.S. in December 2026.

About Purple Crayon Brand

Purple Crayon Brand is a brand strategy and go-to-market agency with offices in New York and Miami, Florida. The agency helps challenger brands launch and grow across MedTech, health systems, hospitality, CPG, and DTC. Its approach starts with a "what if," targets the ideal customer by psychographics rather than demographics requiring channel performance.

Sophia Saanz

Purple Crayon Brand

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VENEX Recovery Wear of Japan Selects Purple Crayon Brand as N.A. Agency of Record for new Brand and product launch News Provided By Purple Crayon Brand November 16, 2026, 20:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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