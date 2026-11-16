MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Recent research suggests that breastfeeding may help protect mothers against symptoms commonly associated with maternal depression.

SHARJAH, EMIRATE OF SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breastfeeding may reduce maternal depressive symptoms, according to a study published in the journal Discover Mental Health.

Researchers from the University of Sharjah examined the relationship between breastfeeding and depressive symptoms among mothers in selected Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) across Africa and South Asia.

The multi-country study provides new evidence on this relationship between breastfeeding and maternal depressive symptoms. The researchers say their findings help fill a gap in literature, as the association between breastfeeding and maternal mental health remains underexplored in low-income countries.

The authors' survey covers four countries: Lesotho, Mozambique, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The analysis is based on Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) data from these countries. The pooled sample comprised 12,257 mothers aged 15-49 years.

Maternal depression affects an estimated 10% to 13% of pregnant women and approximately 13% of mothers worldwide, with prevalence reaching 19.8% in low- and middle-income countries.

Depression was assessed using DHS items adapted from the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ). The researchers estimated country-specific and pooled logistic regression models, adjusting for maternal age, education, and household wealth.

“Overall, the findings indicate a generally inverse association between breastfeeding and depression, although the strength and statistical significance of this relationship varied across countries, with more consistent effects observed in Bangladesh and in the pooled analysis,” the authors write.

Breastfeeding matters

Despite its limitations, particularly its focus on just four low- and middle-income countries, two in Africa and two in Asia, the study offers valuable insights because it examines“breastfeeding within a broader maternal mental health framework.”

“The findings underscore the need for integrated public health approaches that jointly promote optimal infant feeding practices and maternal psychological well-being while also accounting for contextual differences across countries,” the authors explain.

Overall, 94.3% of the 12,257 participants reported no depressive symptoms, whereas only 5.7% reported depressive symptoms. The findings are particularly notable given the high prevalence of breastfeeding in the pooled sample, where 96.1% of participants were breastfeeding at the time of the survey.

However, substantial cross-country variation was observed. In Lesotho, 93.7% of the 793 respondents reported no depressive symptoms, compared with 6.3% who reported depressive symptoms. At the time of the survey, 92.3% of respondents were breastfeeding, while 7.7% were classified as non-lactating mothers.

Among the 5,092 respondents from Mozambique, 92.4% reported no depressive symptoms, whereas 7.6% reported depressive symptoms. Breastfeeding was highly prevalent, with 96.3% of respondents breastfeeding at the time of the survey, while only 3.7% were classified as non-lactating mothers.

In Bangladesh, 96.0% of 4,971 respondents reported no depressive symptoms, while only 4.0% reported depressive symptoms. Breastfeeding was similarly widespread, with 95.7% of mothers breastfeeding at the time of the survey and 4.3% classified as non-lactating mothers.

Among the 1,401 participants surveyed in Nepal, 94.9% reported no depressive symptoms, while 5.1% reported depressive symptoms. The country had the highest breastfeeding rate among the countries studied, at 98.9%, with only 1.1% of participants classified as non-lactating mothers.

Dual benefit

The findings have significant implications for maternal and child health policy. In low-income countries, where breastfeeding promotion platforms are already widely established, these platforms could serve as effective entry points for integrating maternal mental health support.

High-quality breastfeeding counselling has been shown not only to improve feeding practices but also to reduce maternal distress, the authors point out, adding that leveraging these existing entry points could therefore yield dual benefits.

“Policy efforts should also reflect contextual variation,” they argue.“In settings where breastfeeding is nearly universal, additional focus may be needed to support women experiencing breastfeeding challenges or depressive symptoms, who may be less visible within routine services.”

The findings may be particularly relevant in African settings, where many mothers face persistent socioeconomic pressures. The authors note that“interventions may need to incorporate broader structural supports, such as reducing maternal workload, improving nutrition, and expanding access to postpartum mental health services to maximize the benefits of breastfeeding.”

At the same time, the researchers caution against overinterpreting their results. They acknowledge several limitations and call for further research“to explore underlying mechanisms and to inform tailored, context-specific interventions in diverse healthcare settings.”

“Future studies should employ longitudinal designs to clarify temporal pathways between breastfeeding and maternal depression,” they emphasize.

Source:

LEON BARKHO

University Of Sharjah

+971 50 165 4376

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Breastfeeding may alleviate maternal depression, study finds News Provided By University Of Sharjah November 16, 2026, 20:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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