Federal suit follows 2024 Postal Service truck crash

Federal complaint alleges a USPS tractor-trailer moved into the plaintiff's lane in downtown Jacksonville and caused permanent spinal injuries.

- Attorney Jordan D. HowletteJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Jacksonville woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the United States alleging that a U.S. Postal Service tractor-trailer moved out of its lane and into hers in downtown Jacksonville, striking her car and causing injuries that her treating neurosurgeon has described as permanent. The complaint, filed November 13, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division, by Bianca L. Elbert, asserts a negligence claim under the Federal Tort Claims Act, the federal law that permits suits against the United States for injuries caused by the negligence of federal employees acting within the scope of their employment.According to the complaint, the collision occurred at approximately 8:53 p.m. on August 15, 2024, as Elbert drove westbound on West Bay Street toward its intersection with North Jefferson Street. The complaint states that Elbert was traveling in the leftmost through lane, which she needed to turn into her apartment building, and that the Postal Service tractor-trailer was in the lane immediately to her right. The complaint alleges that, as the vehicles passed through the intersection, the postal driver moved the tractor-trailer left into Elbert's lane while her car was already in that lane and ahead of the tractor, and that the left front of the tractor struck the right rear of the 2018 Audi A6.The complaint cites the Florida Traffic Crash Report prepared by the responding Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer, which, according to the complaint, recorded the tractor-trailer's maneuver as“Changing Lanes,” recorded Elbert's vehicle as traveling“Straight Ahead,” and noted that the truck driver's vision was not obscured. The complaint states that the driver told the officer he was moving the tractor-trailer from one lane to the adjacent lane as he traveled through the intersection. The complaint also acknowledges that the driver told the officer Elbert's car moved into his lane, a statement the complaint disputes, pointing to the location of the damage on her car and to photographs she took at the scene that, according to the complaint, show the lane line running at or beneath the trailer's tires. The complaint further alleges that the driver told Elbert at the scene that“the post office would take care of it.”The complaint states that Elbert presented an administrative claim to the Postal Service, as the Federal Tort Claims Act requires before suit, and later amended it to state a sum certain of $1,000,000. According to the complaint, the Postal Service's National Tort Center denied the claim by letter dated June 5, 2026, stating that its investigation“failed to establish a negligent act or omission” by the Postal Service or its employees.The complaint describes the medical treatment Elbert received after the collision, beginning with emergency care the following day. According to the complaint, imaging showed spinal stenosis in her neck and herniated discs at three levels of her thoracic spine; a nerve conduction study found evidence of cervical radiculopathy; and a neurologist diagnosed a concussion, post-concussion syndrome, and chronic post-traumatic headaches. The complaint states that she has undergone spinal injections, radiofrequency ablation, and a lower-back disc procedure, and that a neurosurgeon concluded her injuries are permanent and recommended a two-level lumbar surgery. The complaint alleges that her providers have billed more than $198,000 for her care to date and that her injuries caused her to lose wages from her position as a hotel general manager.The complaint alleges that the driver breached his duty of care under Florida law, including Florida statutes that require drivers to keep their vehicles within a single lane and to determine that a lane change can be made safely before making it. It seeks compensatory damages for past and future medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering, in a total amount not to exceed the sum certain stated in Elbert's administrative claim, along with costs and fees.“Ms. Elbert stayed in her lane on her way home from work,” said Jordan D. Howlette, Managing Attorney of Justly Prudent, which represents Elbert.“The Federal Tort Claims Act holds the government responsible for its drivers in the same way Florida law holds any private employer responsible, and we look forward to presenting this case to the court.”The case is Elbert v. United States of America (Case No. 3:26-cv-03189), filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division.Justly Prudent is a general civil litigation and business law firm that provides comprehensive legal services across multiple practice areas, with particular aptitude in civil rights and constitutional tort litigation. While serving clients in matters ranging from complex commercial disputes to employment law, the firm maintains a steadfast commitment to advancing civil rights through impactful litigation against government misconduct and systemic constitutional violations. To learn more, visit Justly Prudent's website at or call the main office at (202) 921-6080.

Lars Kroner

Justly Prudent

+1 202-921-6080

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Jacksonville Driver Sues United States Over Postal Service Tractor-Trailer Crash News Provided By Justly Prudent November 16, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



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