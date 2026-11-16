Carlos Alcaraz Begins ATP Finals Campaign With Convincing Victory

Turin [Italy], November 17 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz began his ATP Finals campaign with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Frances Tiafoe in their opening round-robin match in Turin on Monday. The second-seeded Spaniard needed just 69 minutes to defeat Tiafoe and move to 1-0 in the Ivan Lendl Group, according to the ATP website.

Alcaraz made an impressive start, racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set. He maintained his control in the second set, saving three break points at 3-2 before closing out the match on serve. Alcaraz said he feels better than ever at this stage of the season, adding that time away from competition has left him refreshed, energetic and eager for more success.

“I would say this is the best I have felt so far in my career at this part of the season. I have never experienced something like this this year. It was unusual for me, having a lot of months off the competition at home. So coming here, I have a lot of energy and ambition and I am hungry for more,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview, as per the ATP website.

The Spaniard is making his fourth appearance at the year-end tournament. His best performance came last year, when he finished runner-up after losing to Jannik Sinner in the final. Alcaraz arrives in Turin after winning consecutive titles in Paris and Vienna over the past month. He is chasing his 30th tour-level title and sixth of the season.

“I tried to push him and let him know it is going to be a really great battle if he wants to win. I am just really happy to start the tournament like this and hopefully I can keep it going,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz now holds a 3-1 lead over Tiafoe in their ATP head-to-head record. The Spaniard will next face Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli in the round-robin stage. The 23-year-old missed four months of the season due to a wrist injury but has made an impressive return since competing at the US Open in August. He has won 20 of his 22 matches since then. Meanwhile, Tiafoe is making his debut at the ATP Finals following a career-best season, which included a title run in Halle. The 28-year-old has won 44 matches this year. (ANI)