MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: EMAT) following a sharp decline in the Company's stock price and the publication of a report by Capybara Research alleging serious corporate misconduct and undisclosed financial relationships.

What Should Evolution Metals Shareholders Do?

If you purchased Evolution Metals securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal options. Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to contact the firm.

To learn more, visit:

You may also contact Jim Baker at ... (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Prompted the Investigation?

On November 16, 2026, Capybara Research published a report alleging that Evolution Metals executives discussed a $2 million payment to silence a potential whistleblower concerning an $82 million loan involving Korea. According to transcript excerpts published in the report, executives discussed concealing the proposed payment from auditors and investors, including whether it could be characterized as immaterial to avoid triggering a Form 8-K disclosure.

The report also alleges that Stephen Reeder, described as the Company's largest source of funding, may control approximately 30% of Evolution Metals' shares through related entities, raising questions about undisclosed ownership and insider relationships.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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