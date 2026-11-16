What if I purchased Biodesix securities?

If you purchased Biodesix securities and suffered losses, contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal options. Individuals with information relevant to the investigation are also encouraged to contact the firm.

You may also contact Jim Baker at ... (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What prompted the investigation?

On November 5, 2026, Biodesix reported third-quarter revenue of $24.0 million and reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $101 million to $103 million, down from its prior guidance of $108 million to $114 million. The Company attributed its disappointing growth in part to challenges involving its sales force, including staffing issues.

Following these disclosures, Biodesix shares declined more than 50% during intraday trading on November 6, 2026.

Who Is Johnson Fistel, PLLP?

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm's Colorado office is located in Denver. Johnson Fistel represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker | (619) 814-4471

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