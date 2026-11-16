The complaint alleges that Triller failed to disclose that it would be unable to timely file required financial reports with the SEC.

Investors who purchased Triller Group Inc. securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit and the December 14, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Why Was Triller Sued?

According to the complaint, on October 15, 2024, AGBA completed a merger (the“Merger”) between itself and, inter alia, Triller Corp. (“Legacy Triller”), a Delaware corporation that operated as a purported next generation, artificial intelligence-(“AI”) powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. As a result of the Merger, Legacy Triller became a wholly owned subsidiary of AGBA, AGBA changed its name to“Triller Group Inc.”, and the combined Company purportedly began operating both AGBA's and Legacy Triller's respective businesses.

The complaint alleges that leading up to and following the Merger, the Company touted the various Legacy Triller assets purportedly acquired in the Merger, including, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (“BKFC”), which stages live and streamed combat sports events, and which the Company touted as“the fastest-growing combat league in the industry.”

Plaintiff contends that during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

(i) Triller's control over and consolidation of BKFC was tenuous, overstated, and/or non-existent;

(ii) Triller could not timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the Nasdaq's listing requirements, in part, because of accounting issues related to the foregoing;

(iii) as a result of all the foregoing, Triller was at an increased risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq;

(iv) accordingly, Triller's disclosure controls and procedures were deficient, the full scope and severity of issues with its financial controls were understated, and the overall benefits of the Merger were overstated;

(v) defendants likewise overstated Triller's ability to address its non-compliance with the Nasdaq's listing requirements; and

(vi) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Why Did Triller Stock Drop?

Several disclosures between March 31, 2025 and December 30, 2025, regarding Triller's inability to file its annual report with the SEC, were followed by Triller's stock decline. According to the complaint, on December 30, 2025, Triller issued a press release announcing its receipt of“a determination letter from a Nasdaq Hearings Panel on December 26, 2025, confirming the suspension of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market effective at the open of the market on December 30, 2025 and delisting of the Company's securities”,“stem[ming] from the Company not having been able to file two periodic reports by a deadline of December 24, 2025 set by the Hearings Panel.” The press release further disclosed that“[t]he filing delay is attributable primarily to one remaining technical matter involving the consolidation of accounts for a U.S.-based operation within Triller Group”-not yet disclosed to be BKFC. On this news, Triller's stock price fell $3.38 per share, or 91.35%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $0.32 per share on December 31, 2025.

Triller's securities were suspended from trading from December 30, 2025 to April 15, 2026. Triller most recently received a notice of non-compliance from the NASDAQ Staff on September 2, 2026, and, as of the time of the filing of this Complaint, its common stock trades for pennies.

What Can Triller Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased Triller Group Inc. securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must move the court no later than December 14, 2026. Contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Triller Group Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









